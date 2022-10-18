ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Marine City Talk: Host Allen Reichle

Host Allen Allen Reichle talks all things Marine City. Today city Commissioner Lisa Hendrick. Lisa talks about how she started in the Community and why she ran for Commissioner. Getting more out of Video Taping meetings for better transparency. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Blue...
MARINE CITY, MI
New Detroit PACE center that assists aging adults shows state budget commitment

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Elizabeth Hertel today highlighted how the fiscal year 2023 budget signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer helps keep aging Michiganders in their homes and communities. Hertel visited PACE Southeast Michigan’s new Detroit location, which is made possible with...
DETROIT, MI
Port Huron Elks Lodge 343 – 43rd consecutive Blood Drive

During our most recent blood drive, (32) donors registered with (2) donors being deferred and (26) whole blood pints collected, this included (4 Power reds = 8 pints) for 34 total units collected, which is 120% of our goal. We also had one first time donor who arrived to provide the ”Gift of Life”. With Lodge 343 supporting the American Red Cross, we have collected over 1,474 units (pints) = 184 plus gallons of blood since our 1st blood drive on January 7, 2013.
PORT HURON, MI
Michigan Home to a New Chicken Sandwich Eatery

Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week

The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Port Huron Parks and Recreation returns to Sanborn Park for the Halloween Stroll on Oct. 29

Dress in costume and walk through the Port Huron Recreation Department’s trick-or-treating Halloween Stroll event Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The annual stroll begins at 10 a.m. with staggered participation every 30 minutes until 12:30 p.m.. Adults and children may walk through a predetermined route in Sanborn Park, located at 1919 Sanborn St. in Port Huron.
PORT HURON, MI
The Inside Track: Mark Forton & Lisa Mankiewicz

Chairman of The Macomb County Republican Party Mark Forton & Vice Chair, Lisa Mankiewicz Host this informative Political show. Mark & Lisa help you to navigate through the process of this election season and give important insight into The Republican Party of Macomb County, Mi. In This first episode, Mark...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
13 Best Restaurants in Troy, MI

People cannot keep working hard without some enjoyment. People need a reprieve, a bit of enjoyment, and perhaps a night out once in a while to dine in a relaxing atmosphere. Most people enjoy food options when eating out and Troy, Michigan has plenty of high-quality restaurants. High quality does not have to be pricey. High quality can also mean affordable and quality fresh food and produce.
TROY, MI
Protesters: Macomb County employee who urged crowd to "storm the capitol" on Jan. 6th should be fired

On January 6th, 2020, election denier and right-wing activist Genevieve Peters rode a bus with other Trump supporters from Michigan to Washington DC. Once there, she was among a group of speakers who urged the crowd to march on the Capitol, where Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress were preparing to certify the election results of the 2020 election.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Sanilac County Museum has rich history including haunts

When Dawn Malek was named the director of the Sanilac County Historic Village and Museum five years ago, she knew there was one issue she needed to address right away. Given the rumors about sprits occupying the stately old mansion she asked the former owner, the late Ada Loop Harrison, to please keep her haunting to a minimum.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
This $5M Elegant Retreat Truly is One of the Most Exceptional Private Estates in Bloomfield Hills, MI

The Estates in Bloomfield Hills is situated on a quiet street surrounded by the Rouge River including water features- all setting the stage for serenity, now available for sale. This home located at 289 Barden Rd, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,050 square feet of living spaces. Call Katherine E Broock – Max Broock, REALTORS®-Birmingham – (Phone: 248-644-6700) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estates in Bloomfield Hills.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI

