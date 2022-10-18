During our most recent blood drive, (32) donors registered with (2) donors being deferred and (26) whole blood pints collected, this included (4 Power reds = 8 pints) for 34 total units collected, which is 120% of our goal. We also had one first time donor who arrived to provide the ”Gift of Life”. With Lodge 343 supporting the American Red Cross, we have collected over 1,474 units (pints) = 184 plus gallons of blood since our 1st blood drive on January 7, 2013.

PORT HURON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO