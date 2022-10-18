Read full article on original website
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Marine City Talk: Host Allen Reichle
Host Allen Allen Reichle talks all things Marine City. Today city Commissioner Lisa Hendrick. Lisa talks about how she started in the Community and why she ran for Commissioner. Getting more out of Video Taping meetings for better transparency. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Blue...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Marine City Talk: Host Allen Reichle With Rita G. Roehrig, Candidate for Commissioner
Host Allen Allen Reichle talks all things Marine City. Today a conversation with Candidate for Marine City Commissioner Rita G. Roehrig. Rita talks about her community and how she decided to get into politics and why she thinks she would be a good city commissioner. Having the well-rounded experience to...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
New Detroit PACE center that assists aging adults shows state budget commitment
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Elizabeth Hertel today highlighted how the fiscal year 2023 budget signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer helps keep aging Michiganders in their homes and communities. Hertel visited PACE Southeast Michigan’s new Detroit location, which is made possible with...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron Elks Lodge 343 – 43rd consecutive Blood Drive
During our most recent blood drive, (32) donors registered with (2) donors being deferred and (26) whole blood pints collected, this included (4 Power reds = 8 pints) for 34 total units collected, which is 120% of our goal. We also had one first time donor who arrived to provide the ”Gift of Life”. With Lodge 343 supporting the American Red Cross, we have collected over 1,474 units (pints) = 184 plus gallons of blood since our 1st blood drive on January 7, 2013.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
fox2detroit.com
'Terror on Tillson' street's Halloween tradition raises money for students, veterans
ROMEO, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tillson Street is home to a beloved Halloween tradition, where each Romeo home is carefully and lovingly decorated to take the spooky holiday to the next level. It's a labor of love for Mike Lee who grew up there. "It’s really great, it’s big community...
wcsx.com
Michigan Home to a New Chicken Sandwich Eatery
Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week
The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Oakland County fire -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Animal abuse investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire. Oakland County Animal Control is investigating animal neglect and abuse after 38...
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon make cases for Michigan governor in Detroit
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will answer questions and make their case for Michigan governor at today's Detroit Economic Club event, aired by Detroit Public Television. You can watch the livestream, starting at noon, here. ...
DTE: 2,500+ homes and businesses without power in west Oakland County
More than 2,500 homes and businesses are in the dark in west Oakland County. The affected areas include Novi, Wixom and Walled Lake. The power has been off since 10:30.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at what the 2022-2023 winter season may be like in Michigan -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. More snow? Here’s Michigan’s winter 2022-2023 outlook. We’re getting a sneak peek at what this winter season could like -- and feel like...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron Parks and Recreation returns to Sanborn Park for the Halloween Stroll on Oct. 29
Dress in costume and walk through the Port Huron Recreation Department’s trick-or-treating Halloween Stroll event Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The annual stroll begins at 10 a.m. with staggered participation every 30 minutes until 12:30 p.m.. Adults and children may walk through a predetermined route in Sanborn Park, located at 1919 Sanborn St. in Port Huron.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Ruth Hall, State Director of the Elks National Veterans Service Commission visits locally
Ruth Hall ENVSC State Director, PDDGER from Alma Lodge 1400 stopped in to visit with Stephanie McLaren, Clinic Manager of the Yale VA and Scott R. Harris, ENVSC Rep, DVC, PER from Port Huron Lodge 343. While there, Ruth met with some of the VA staff to see how well...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
The Inside Track: Mark Forton & Lisa Mankiewicz
Chairman of The Macomb County Republican Party Mark Forton & Vice Chair, Lisa Mankiewicz Host this informative Political show. Mark & Lisa help you to navigate through the process of this election season and give important insight into The Republican Party of Macomb County, Mi. In This first episode, Mark...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Troy, MI
People cannot keep working hard without some enjoyment. People need a reprieve, a bit of enjoyment, and perhaps a night out once in a while to dine in a relaxing atmosphere. Most people enjoy food options when eating out and Troy, Michigan has plenty of high-quality restaurants. High quality does not have to be pricey. High quality can also mean affordable and quality fresh food and produce.
michiganradio.org
Protesters: Macomb County employee who urged crowd to "storm the capitol" on Jan. 6th should be fired
On January 6th, 2020, election denier and right-wing activist Genevieve Peters rode a bus with other Trump supporters from Michigan to Washington DC. Once there, she was among a group of speakers who urged the crowd to march on the Capitol, where Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress were preparing to certify the election results of the 2020 election.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed four
A teenager accused of killing four fellow students is expected to plead guilty next week
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Sanilac County Museum has rich history including haunts
When Dawn Malek was named the director of the Sanilac County Historic Village and Museum five years ago, she knew there was one issue she needed to address right away. Given the rumors about sprits occupying the stately old mansion she asked the former owner, the late Ada Loop Harrison, to please keep her haunting to a minimum.
luxury-houses.net
This $5M Elegant Retreat Truly is One of the Most Exceptional Private Estates in Bloomfield Hills, MI
The Estates in Bloomfield Hills is situated on a quiet street surrounded by the Rouge River including water features- all setting the stage for serenity, now available for sale. This home located at 289 Barden Rd, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,050 square feet of living spaces. Call Katherine E Broock – Max Broock, REALTORS®-Birmingham – (Phone: 248-644-6700) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estates in Bloomfield Hills.
