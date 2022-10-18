Alistair Overeem is not happy with the way his MMA career ended and is looking for one more farewell fight. For many years Alistair Overeem was a staple in the UFC heavyweight division. He was in the UFC for 11 years and during his time there fought with some of the best fighters in the world. Although he was never able to capture that elusive UFC heavyweight title, he will go down as one of the best heavyweights of all time. He left the UFC following his release in 2021 and since has been going back to his roots and competing in kickboxing.

