Alexander Volkanovski Says Islam Makhachev Is ‘Not All Hype’, Explains Why The Russian Would Beat Charles Oliveira
Alexander Volkanovski predicts Islam Makhachev will beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. “The Great” is certain the Russian fighter will finish the fight on the ground. Ahead of his first title shot at UFC 280 against Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev shut down naysayers insisting he hasn’t fought a top guy in his division. Makhachev’s mentor and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov backed him up and predicted he’s gonna ride Oliveira “like a horse” come fight night.
Bo Nickal Removed From UFC 282 Due to Injury, Expected to Fight in March
Bo Nickal will not make his highly anticipated debut at UFC 282 as originally expected. After back-to-back appearances on Dana White’s Contender Series, the highly touted prospect was set to make his official Octagon debut in Las Vegas on December 12th for the promotion’s final pay-per-view event of the year. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case after Nickal withdrew from the bout due to an injury per a report from Nolan King of MMA Junkie.
Exclusive – Dominick Reyes Delivers His Predictions for UFC 280’s Biggest Bouts
On Saturday, October 21st, the UFC will bring one of the biggest fight cards of all time to the famed to its home away from home, Abu Dhabi. The promotion returns to the famed ‘Fight Island’ for an unforgettable night of fights headlined by a lightweight title clash between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. In the co-main event of the evening, Aljamain Sterling defends his UFC bantamweight championship against the former titleholder TJ Dillashaw. Rounding out the featured portion of the main card is a bantamweight title eliminator between No. 1 ranked Petr Yan and fan favorite ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley.
Several Notable UFC Fighters Have Been Released From The Roster
The UFC has parted ways with three notable fighters over the past week. The UFC roster of athletes is ever-changing. Fighters come and fighters go. When a fighter is signed to the promotion either through The Contender Series or The Ultimate Fighter series, it is often a big to-do. When a fighter is released, however, it can sometimes go unnoticed. Recently the removal of fan-favorite fighters has been getting much more recognition thanks in part to a Twitter account called UFC Roster Watch. This account keeps tabs on which fighters are added and taken from the UFC rankings pool. This week alone, a few notable athletes were removed.
TJ Dillashaw Details Conscious Choice to Take Banned Substances: ‘I Was a Shell of a Man’
TJ Dillashaw will fight for the second time in nearly four years when he steps into the co-main event of UFC 280 on Saturday. Dillashaw will challenge Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight championship at Etihad Arena as the promotion returns to the famed ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi. Much of the story ahead of Dillashaw’s return to the Octagon has focused on his highly publicized PED usage that resulted in a two-year suspension from the sport in 2019.
Anderson Silva Urges Nick And Nate Diaz To Do Boxing, Says Fellow UFC Legends ‘Can Do Something Very, Very Special’
Anderson Silva thinks Nick and Nate Diaz could do well in boxing. Nate has been called out by Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. Both Nick and Nate Diaz are generating buzz in boxing as of late. The older Nick has yet to insinuate a concrete desire to return following his TKO via retirement loss to Robbie Lawler in their rematch at UFC 266. On the other hand, Nate had just ended his ties with the UFC last month right after submitting Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
Alistair Overeem Is Not Satisfied With How MMA Career Ended, Could Be Open To One More Farewell Fight
Alistair Overeem is not happy with the way his MMA career ended and is looking for one more farewell fight. For many years Alistair Overeem was a staple in the UFC heavyweight division. He was in the UFC for 11 years and during his time there fought with some of the best fighters in the world. Although he was never able to capture that elusive UFC heavyweight title, he will go down as one of the best heavyweights of all time. He left the UFC following his release in 2021 and since has been going back to his roots and competing in kickboxing.
Dana White on Rumored Clash Between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington; ‘I’ll Get it Done’
Since his massive weigh-cutting mishap ahead of UFC 279, Khamzat Chimaev has been teasing multiple potential moves for himself. Stepping onto the scale nearly eight pounds over the welterweight limit for his scheduled main event with Nate Diaz, Chimaev forced the UFC to call an audible, shuffling a majority of the event’s main card around in an attempt to save the pay-per-view. Fortunately, the UFC was able to make things work and the event went off without a hitch. Since then, fans have been chomping at the bit to know what’s next for Khamzat Chimaev. Will he move to middleweight? Will he take another fight at welterweight, and if so, against who?
Charles Oliveira Hunting For First Round Knockout at UFC 280; ‘I Feel They Disrespected Me’
Charles Oliveira will look to recapture the UFC lightweight title this Saturday at UFC 280 when the promotion returns to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Oliveira first captured gold at UFC 262 in May 2021, defeating Michael Chandler via knockout in the second round of their highly-entertaining affair. One year later, ‘Do Bronx’ found himself stripped of the UFC title after a botched weigh-in ahead of his scheduled UFC 274 main event with Justin Gaethje. The fight proceeded as scheduled with Oliveira scoring a first-round submission over ‘The Highlight’ which earned him the right to once again compete for the lightweight crown. He just needed an opponent.
Sean O’Malley Thinks His Fight With Petr Yan Will Be ‘Sweeter Than Conor vs. Aldo’
Sean O’Malley sees his upcoming fight against Petr Yan as a special moment. The UFC 280 event is just days away and fans are beginning to get very excited. The entire main card is filled with huge stars and even bigger matchups. There are two title fights as the main and co-main events. Charles Oliveira will be hunting for his lost lightweight belt when he takes on Islam Makhachev and Aljamain Sterling defends his bantamweight title against TJ Dillashaw. Despite these huge bouts, some fans are looking forward to another fight on this card. The people’s main event seems to be Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley.
EXCLUSIVE: Dominick Reyes Rips ‘Weirdo’ Jon Jones For Inactivity: ‘Either Retire Or Fight Again’
Dominick Reyes tells Jon Jones to ‘make up his mind’ when it comes to the fight game. We haven’t seen the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion in action for quite some time now. Jones last fought in Feb. 2020, where he picked up a controversial decision win against Reyes. Since going the distance with ‘The Devastator’, Jones would vacate his championship and shifted his focus on heavyweight gold.
Ali Abdelaziz: Charles Oliveira Bringing In A Wrestling Coach Was A Mistake
Islam Makhachev’s manager is critisising Charles Oliveira’s fight camp. Much has been said about the upcoming UFC 280 main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Both men are at the top of their game and both are extremely skilled on the mat. Both fighters have multiple submission victories under their belts and many believe that this bout could come down to who has the better ground skills.
Aljamain Sterling Responds to Andrew Tate Backlash Ahead of UFC 280; ‘I Never Victim-Blamed Anybody’
Just days out from his UFC 280 co-main event clash with TJ Dillashaw, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling found himself in a war of words with Twitter users after ‘Funk Master’ posted images of himself with controversial kickboxer Andrew Tate. Tate is known for his misogynistic views on various...
Islam Makhachev Sees More Pressure On Charles Oliveira’s Team Than His Own, Is Fighting For His Coach Khabib’s Legacy
Islam Makhachev sees his team going up 3-0 against Charles Oliveira’s team when he wins on Saturday at UFC 280. Islam Makhachev is heading into the biggest fight of his career on Saturday at UFC 280. He will be taking on former champion Charles Oliveira in the main event and even though all eyes are on this matchup, Makhachev is not feeling the pressure. Makhachev has been on the rise in the lightweight division for some time. He now holds ten wins in a row and expectations are high. He trains under former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and ever since his UFC debut there have been comparisons between him and his mentor.
