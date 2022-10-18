ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kq2.com

MERIL hosts Halloween Bash with local organizations, offering resources

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local non-profit gave families an early opportunity to go trick or treating on Thursday; MERIL hosted a "Halloween Bash." "I think we have 24 social service organizations," MERIL public relations assistant Christopher Matthews said. MERIL is an organization that helps people with disabilities live independently in...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Benton hosts community blood drive

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Students from St. Joseph's south side high school took time out of their day to help give back to the community. Benton High School was the site of a community blood drive. Earlier this week, the Community Blood Center announced another blood emergency, their second in 75...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

The Human Bean holds 7th annual Coffee for a Cure

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Friday, the Human Bean in St. Joseph and nationwide hosted its 7th annual Coffee for a Cure event– a day where all sales and tips go toward Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary Breast Cancer Patient Assistance Fund. “It really benefits our patients. And so that's why...
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph city council approves demo, rebuild of Red Lion Hotel site downtown

St. Joseph city councilmembers this week officially approved the demolition and rebuild of the Red Lion Hotel in downtown. HDDA St. Joseph LLC and the city agreed to redevelop the Red Lion Hotel, which has sat vacant for years. The decision by city council confirms that the developer will tear down the existing structure and build a 150-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
CJ Coombs

The only building left of the historic Buchanan County Poor Farm is over 100 years old

Buchanan County Infirmary.LManning, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Buchanan County Infirmary built in 1919 has also been known as Buchanan County Poor Farm and Green Acres. This building is historic and it's located in St. Joseph, Missouri. It consists of two stories and there are four Doric order columns on the porch made of concrete. This building is what's left of the Buchanan County Poor Farm. In 2009, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
kq2.com

Candidates speak at public affairs coffee

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than 100 people turned out early Thursday to hear from a few candidates vying for your votes in the midterm election. The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce held its Public Affairs coffee at Stoney Creek Hotel and conference center Thursday morning. Attendees were able to hear...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KMOV

Missouri prisons ban mail, packages in attempt to slow contraband intake, drug overdoses

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For those who are free and to those who’ve lost their freedom, America’s addiction continues to kill. Missouri’s latest action to cut off fentanyl and the like, may not be working. Changes to curb overdoses, drugs, and contraband from getting behind bars is taking heat. This comes after Missouri’s Department of Corrections (DOC) banned physical mail for prisoners.
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

City officially approves hotel demolition

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday night, city council officially approved the demolition of the downtown Red Lion Hotel. The original plan was to renovate the existing building, but the city decided to go another direction. The Red Lion Hotel will be no more in just a short time. The city council...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
krcgtv.com

Attorney General 'looking into' Lake Ozark Music Festival after complaint of fraud

LAKE OZARK — The Office of the Missouri Attorney General is investigating the Lake Ozark Music Festival for complaints of fraud, a spokesperson confirmed to KRCG 13. The music festival, which was suddenly shut down in July, was the subject of a KRCG 13 investigation earlier this month, which found several investors claiming they were scammed out of money, as well as finding the festival's purported organizer to be a convicted felon named Mike Leffingwell.
LAKE OZARK, MO
kq2.com

UPDATE: Mosaic Life Care phones are fully operational again

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) UPDATE: Mosaic Life Care announced that service has been restored and phones are fully operational. Due to a major phone outage in Texas affecting Suddenlink phones in St. Joseph and across the nation, Mosaic Life Care is unable to receive inbound phone calls to the clinics, Community Nurse Line and hospital.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KMBC.com

Five Kansas City metro animal shelters team up for a 'MEGA' adoption event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five Kansas City metro animal shelters are working together to help pets find their perfect match. Tuesday, the local shelters announced that they would be teaming up for their ninth annual KC Mega Match Adoption Event. The effort aims to find homes for 500 pets...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Missouri then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious pizzas made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records

Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Missouri

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for October 21, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Daniel R. Leisen of Hughesville at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Leisen was taken to the Pettis County for a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Joel...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Four men charged with mail theft in Missouri

Three men accused of federal crimes connected to the theft of mail or attempted theft of mail appeared in court Tuesday to face charges and a fourth has also been indicted. Tahj K. Boyd, 19, of St. Louis County, and James R. Townsend, 18, of Ferguson, were indicted on September 21 on one felony charge of mail theft. Their indictment says they stole mail from U.S. Postal Service collection boxes outside the Post Office at 1100 Town and Country Commons Drive in Town and Country on September 1.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy