dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $940,032,000 in BTC Out of Coinbase Pro As Crypto Markets Consolidate: On-Chain Data
3m – 6m: 11,280 BTC. The outflow of 48,000 BTC is coming from Coinbase Pro and has a dollar value of $940,032,000.00″. At time of writing, CryptoQuant says that further investigation is still needed to determine the true nature of the transfer, and whether or not it could be exchange shuffling its coins around, or a clean outflow to cold storage by a large player.
coinjournal.net
Binance BNB steady above $266 – A quick technical outlook
Binance (BNB/USD) buyers continue to defend $266. The level has become a crucial zone, as the cryptocurrency has formed multiple bottoms. That gives buyers a real chance to thwart bear interest and move the cryptocurrency higher. The stability of BNB comes when crypto exchange-related tokens are going south. As of...
coinjournal.net
Tamadoge price prediction: Will TAMA come back to life?
Tamadoge price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few weeks. After peaking at $0.1885 early this month, TAMA has collapsed by more than 87% to the current $0.0245. Its market cap has crashed to about $25 million, which is much lower than its all-time high. What...
coinjournal.net
Tron price: what’s the outlook after the latest dip?
Tron is down by 1% in the last 24 hours as the broader cryptocurrency market continues to underperform. After a strong start to the week, the cryptocurrency market is underperforming once again. TRX, the native coin of the Tron ecosystem, is down by 1% in the last 24 hours despite some positive news from the TronDAO team.
coinjournal.net
Have bears hit bottom for Polkadot?
Polkadot (DOT/USD) is down 1.44% in the past week. However, early signs are that the bear momentum is slowing down. The cryptocurrency trades at just $6.10, a level it has held for the past one month. There were market crashes after news showed US inflation worsened last week, pushing the token to $5.65. DOT has since recovered, albeit slowly. Are we staring at the bottom?
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
bitcoinist.com
Cardano price prediction: can ADA go to the moon and 20x before 2024?
With Cardano continuing to roll out upgrades for its network, many analysts predict that its token, ADA, will go to the moon in the coming year. The Cardano network has long been considered “slow” in releasing developmental upgrades but recently increased the pace by hard forking in September to introduce the Vasil update. As a result, more projects have started to look into deploying on Cardano.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin is Taking Over the Crypto Space with its Plans for a Dynamic DeFi System, with plans to Win over TRON and Litecoin Users
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is a term used to describe the emerging class of tokenized assets traded via decentralized blockchain-based applications. DeFi tokens represent a new paradigm for transacting and investing in assets. The main innovation behind DeFi tokens is that they can be traded peer-to-peer without any centralized intermediary involved — which means that the tokens themselves are not controlled by anyone other than their respective owners.
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
coinjournal.net
Why is crypto following the stock market closer than ever before?
It feels like nothing but the words of Jerome Powell matter in markets right now. In looking at the data, it’s kind of true. I plotted the correlation of Bitcoin against the S&P 500 since the beginning of 2017, and the results show that the correlation has generally picked up over time. This really does shoot down talk of the “inflation hedge” narrative that proved so popular during the pandemic.
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will the lawsuit extend to mid-2023
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Ripple, the company behind the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency XRP, is making inroads into the European market despite the slowdown caused by the ongoing crypto winter.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Whale Addresses At A 3-Year Supply Low, Here’s the Details…
After exhibiting some volatility final week, the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin has maintained a gradual place at round $19,200 ranges. The latest BTC value motion has confused traders as to during which path it is going to swing subsequent. On-chain information additionally reveals an fascinating trade of palms between...
dailyhodl.com
Former Morgan Stanley CEO Says Crypto Could Be ‘Huge’ in the Future – Here’s What He Means
The former top executive of banking giant Morgan Stanley says that the technology behind crypto assets could revolutionize the current financial system. In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack says that in about 50 years, monetary transactions and asset trading will take place digitally on blockchains as life becomes increasingly more reliant on computers.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: AI content developer Jasper now valued at $1.5B following capital infusion
The newsletter is a little later than usual today and for the next three days. Don’t worry, it’s for fun reasons: We want to be the first to tell you about the awesomeness that is our TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield companies. Find ’em in our special Battlefield section belooooow! And, this is the first time EVER, that we are writing Daily Crunch, sitting next to each other, IRL. — Christine and Haje.
coinjournal.net
Ethereum whales scooped 3.5 million ETH in 30 days: Santiment
Ethereum whales with 1 million or more of Ether in their wallets added 3.5 million tokens, or over $4.5 billion worth of ETH in 30 days. Santiment, a market intelligence firm covering on-chain and social metrics for over 2,500 cryptocurrencies, says more whales have bought Ether, the native token on the Ethereum blockchain.
coinjournal.net
Chainlink shows signs of bearish pressure – Where is the cryptocurrency heading?
A loss of only 2.58% in the past week should throw caution to Chainlink (LINK/USD) buyers. That’s because the slide has seen the cryptocurrency lose a short-term ascending trendline and triangle. The ascending trendline was already giving buyers hope that LINK could finally break to the upside at $8. Are we set for a further slump?
coinjournal.net
ANKR price outlook after a key development
Ankr (ANKR/USD) surged by 15% on Tuesday, making it one of the top intraday gainers on the day. The gains came on the back of positive cryptocurrency news. Into the briefs – ANKR is an Ethereum-based token for the Ankr network. The protocol supports Web3 infrastructure and acts as a cross-chain DeFi staking platform. The network aims to make it easy and less expensive for everyone to participate in blockchain through staking, building dapps, and hosting nodes. The ANKR token is used for payments, governance, and insurance for network users.
coinjournal.net
Will Dogecoin go parabolic? Here is a technical outlook and what a top analyst thinks
Dogecoin (DOGE) and its sister meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) will go parabolic once a bull market returns. Those are the words of Gokhshtein Media founder David Gokhshtein. The former US congressional candidate has been bullish on Dogecoin since 2021. Gokhshtein expects meme tokens to be the focal point of retail investors’ during the bull market.
coinjournal.net
Will polygon price soar higher after announcing a partnership with Nubank?
MATIC is down by less than 1% despite Polygon’s recent partnership with Nubank. However, the coin could rally higher over the coming hours and days. MATIC, the native coin of the Polygon network, is down by less than 1% in the last 24 hours. At press time, MATIC is trading at $0.8432 per coin.
coinjournal.net
Ripple’s XRP price maintains a choppy movement. What’s going on?
Ripple’s (XRP/USD) has been trading in a choppy pattern for almost a month now. Quick short-term price appreciations have been followed by almost an equivalent of declines. The upside has rarely surpassed $0.54, while the downside has held to $0.43. However, the price action shows that XRP bulls are relentless.
