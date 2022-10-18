Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon Community Foundation Partners with Stop B2H Coalition
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Stop B2H foundation) The Stop B2H Coalition has been awarded $40,000. from the Oregon Historic Trails Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation to “to educate and mobilize communities in 5 rural eastern Oregon counties to promote, advocate, and litigate for the protection and preservation of the Oregon Trail.”
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon Department of Energy Grant Program supports renewable energy Projects from Ashland to Ontario
Salem, Or-The Oregon Department of Energy has selected 21 recipients for a total of $12 million in Community Renewable Energy Grant Program funds. The program supports planning and construction of renewable energy or energy resilience projects for Tribes, public bodies, and consumer-owned utilities. ODOE received 68 applications that would support...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Committee Funds Investments to Respond to Wildfires
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Department of Forestry) The Emergency Fire Cost Committee (EFCC), which oversees the landowner-funded Oregon Forest Land Protection Fund, recently voted unanimously to allocate $1,412,000 to seven projects proposed by the Oregon Department of Forestry, Coos Forest Protective Association and Douglas Forest Protective Association to improve Oregon’s fire protection system.
elkhornmediagroup.com
ODFW Invites Public to View Wildlife Stamp Art on Nov. 4
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Artwork for the annual 2023 wildlife stamp art contest will be on display for the public to view from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 4 at ODFW Headquarters. Each year, artists are invited to compete in...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Rowan: Legislature changes the game for law enforcement
UMATILLA COUNTY – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he chose law enforcement as a calling because he wanted to make a difference in people’s lives. The job has become harder to do, he says, because of the Oregon Legislature and its changing laws. “It’s almost like they...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Voting Services for People with Disabilities
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office) People with disabilities have the right to vote in Oregon. And thanks to vote-by-mail, many Oregonians have an accessible way to cast their ballot. But some people still need assistance to participate in our democracy. We’ve got you covered.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Governor Kate Brown Announces Additional Supreme Court Vacancy
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Governor’s Office) Governor Kate Brown announced today that she intends to fill a judicial vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court created by the planned retirement of Chief Justice Martha Walters. The Governor thanked the Chief Justice for her dedicated judicial service. The retirement of Chief Justice Walters is effective December 31, 2022, and the appointee will begin service immediately thereafter.
Comments / 0