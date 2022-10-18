ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Reid, Red Raiders deny Trojans to retain OIA Division I title

ALIAMANU — No. 4 Kahuku found itself on the ropes Thursday night, but like a prizefighter, outlasted eight-ranked Mililani to successfully defend its league crown. Cha'lei Reid put down a match-high 21 kills and Mele Taumoepeau recorded a double-double with 15 kills and 12 digs to lead the Red Raiders (13-0) past the Trojans (11-2) in a pulsating OIA Division I championship match at Radford's Jim Alegre Gymnasium. The set scores were 21-25, 25-17, 21-25, 27-25 and 15-12.
Keaau, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Kealakehe High School football team will have a game with Kea'au High School on October 21, 2022, 19:50:00.
