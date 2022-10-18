Read full article on original website
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-5, 1-1 Mountain West) and Colorado State Rams (1-5, 1-1) lock horns Saturday. Kickoff at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Hawaii vs. Colorado State odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
ALIAMANU — No. 4 Kahuku found itself on the ropes Thursday night, but like a prizefighter, outlasted eight-ranked Mililani to successfully defend its league crown. Cha'lei Reid put down a match-high 21 kills and Mele Taumoepeau recorded a double-double with 15 kills and 12 digs to lead the Red Raiders (13-0) past the Trojans (11-2) in a pulsating OIA Division I championship match at Radford's Jim Alegre Gymnasium. The set scores were 21-25, 25-17, 21-25, 27-25 and 15-12.
COLUMBUS — A successful season for Green junior boys golfer Kyle Smith came to a close on Saturday at the OHSAA Division I State Tournament. Smith was the top finisher in the area at the Ohio State Scarlet Course on Saturday after he finished tied for 16th place with a two-day score of 156. ...
