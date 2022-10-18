Read full article on original website
AAA Tips Before and After a Car-Deer Collision
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With Stark County continuing to lead the state in the number of car-deer crashes, it might be wise to check out AAA’s advice after the accident. They say call police and stay away from the deer. Remember to use your hazard...
WZZM 13
Tips to build up your immune system this winter
CLEVELAND — With the cold, COVID and the flu going around these days, it’s important to make sure you’re taking all the right precautions to stay safe. And that includes building up your immune system to help fight off germs. “Immunity is important all year round, but...
Salvation Army ready to help thousands this Christmas: How to give and receive
The Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland is ready to help thousands of children and families in need this holiday season.
What’s the chance that Cleveland will experience a ‘second summer’?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Greater Cleveland experienced its first bout of snow and graupel earlier this week, ushering in the first days of winter-like weather over the brisk night air. But come this weekend, temperatures are forecasted to climb back to the 70s, which many consider the temperature needed for a perfect day.
Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
cleveland19.com
Families who are in need this Christmas can register with a Salvation Army Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Families who need extra support this Christmas season with children 12 years of age and younger are invited to register for assistance at a Cleveland Salvation Army Corps Community Center. The Christmas season brings out the goodness in people. This year, Thomas Applin from the Salvation...
Parma Heights should not be culling deer
Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
Mentor boutique helps provide self-care to those going through difficult time
Books, journals, oils, skincare, puzzles, candles, games, and teddy bears are all things that you can find at the Helicopter Daughter.
UPDATE: OSHP: 'contained barricade incident' at Indian River Facility
Saturday afternoon, Massillon Police and multiple law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility to respond to an ongoing incident, according to officials.
Farm and Dairy
Krichbaum absolute farm auction. 86 acre Ashland co farm, farm house, garage, pole building, free gas, tractor, tools, excellent antiques and household.
GARAGE – POLE BUILDING. TRACTORS – TOOLS – EXCELLENT ANTIQUES AND HOUSEHOLD. Will sell the following real estate and personal property at absolute auction on location at 1052 County Road 2075, Ashland, Ohio. South of US 30 on State Route 511 to TR 2104 and West to CR 2075 to the farm.
I-90 westbound reopens after jackknifed semi stalls traffic in Mentor
A semi-truck crash has closed westbound lanes on I-90 near Mentor Thursday afternoon.
WTOL-TV
Haunting in Ohio? The story of the Ceely Rose murders at Malabar Farm
LUCAS, Ohio — I am, at times, a traveler often with no specific destination in mind. So I drove that day unaware my route would take me through a picturesque area called Pleasant Valley. A tranquil drive until …. Trouble. But maybe help is across the way. That...
Cleveland Botanical Garden offers new holiday décor spectacular Nov. 19 to Dec. 31
CLEVELAND, Ohio- The Cleveland Botanical Garden is launching a new holiday décor program – “Twinkle in the 216.” The winter show opens Saturday, November 19, and runs through Saturday, December 31. For the show, indoor and outdoor gardens will pay a festive holiday homage to the...
Shelter offers ‘name your price’ pet adoption
Pet adoption fees in Summit County can run as high as $140, but right now the Humane Society of Summit County in Twinsburg says people can name their own price.
People in Old Brooklyn have wanted barbershop where shooting happened shut down
People in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood say they’ve wanted the barbershop, that was the scene of a shooting, shut down.
5 shot at community barbershop on State Road as man walked in and fired
Five people were shot at a barbershop in the 4400 block of State Road in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood on Thursday, according to a news release from the Cleveland Division of Police.
Many still without power in NE Ohio
Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio are waking up in the dark.
cleveland19.com
‘Step Forward’ steps up to help families pay their energy bills this winter
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County residents can now apply to the non-profit Step Forward Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program for heat assistance. Applications will be accepted through the end of March 2023. The program helps residents who face disconnection, have been disconnected, or have less than a 25 percent...
Farm and Dairy
Kidron Combo Auction. Many consignment auctions
ATTENTION FURNITURE BUYERS: Several homes have been cleared out and it’s time we clean out the building for our seller. There will be 4-5 dining room tables, some w/chairs – some without; also stand-alone chairs; beds of all sizes (Queen, Double, Single, Bunks, etc.); antique chest of. drawers;...
