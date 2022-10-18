ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Village, OH

whbc.com

AAA Tips Before and After a Car-Deer Collision

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With Stark County continuing to lead the state in the number of car-deer crashes, it might be wise to check out AAA’s advice after the accident. They say call police and stay away from the deer. Remember to use your hazard...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WZZM 13

Tips to build up your immune system this winter

CLEVELAND — With the cold, COVID and the flu going around these days, it’s important to make sure you’re taking all the right precautions to stay safe. And that includes building up your immune system to help fight off germs. “Immunity is important all year round, but...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights should not be culling deer

Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
Farm and Dairy

Kidron Combo Auction. Many consignment auctions

ATTENTION FURNITURE BUYERS: Several homes have been cleared out and it’s time we clean out the building for our seller. There will be 4-5 dining room tables, some w/chairs – some without; also stand-alone chairs; beds of all sizes (Queen, Double, Single, Bunks, etc.); antique chest of. drawers;...
KIDRON, OH

