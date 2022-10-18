Evidence corroborating the accounts of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers is stacking up against the former movie mogul. Prosecutors will be allowed to introduce to the jury witnesses who will back up testimony from women Weinstein is accused of sexually assaulting. There will be nine accusers in total. Of the nine, Weinstein is on trial for raping four of them. The remainder are victims of uncharged sexual assaults by Weinstein.More from The Hollywood ReporterDanny Masterson Rape Case Not to "Become a Trial on Scientology," Says Judge'She Said' Premiere Honors Women Who Exposed Harvey Weinstein's Alleged MisconductMel Gibson Can Testify at Harvey Weinstein Trial,...

