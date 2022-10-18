Read full article on original website
Related
basinnow.com
Areas to Test for Chronic Waste Disease in Northeastern Utah
Families in hunter orange are hitting the mountains for the biggest hunting weekend of the year. Those that harvest a deer are asked to bring the animal to a testing site to test for Chronic Wasting Disease. Free CWD tests are available for deer harvested from the North Slope, South Slope(Yellowstone, Vernal, and Diamond Mountain), Book Cliffs-North and Nine Mile Anthro units. Testing sites in northeastern Utah are at the following locations: Near Strawberry Reservoir at the junction of Highway 40 and the Co-op Creek Road (between mile markers 41 and 42) from October 22nd through the 24th from roughly 9am to dark each day; Just north of Vernal on Highway 191 at the Steinaker Reservoir rest stop (near mile marker 358) from October 22nd through the 23rd from roughly 9am to dark each day; West of Manila on State Route 43 (between mile marker 4 and 3) from October 22nd through the 24th from roughly 9am to dark each day; And finally, the DWR Vernal Office, by appointment only, at 318 North Vernal Avenue from October 24th through the 28th from 8am to 5pm. Call 453-781-9453 to schedule an appointment.
Comments / 0