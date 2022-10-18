Families in hunter orange are hitting the mountains for the biggest hunting weekend of the year. Those that harvest a deer are asked to bring the animal to a testing site to test for Chronic Wasting Disease. Free CWD tests are available for deer harvested from the North Slope, South Slope(Yellowstone, Vernal, and Diamond Mountain), Book Cliffs-North and Nine Mile Anthro units. Testing sites in northeastern Utah are at the following locations: Near Strawberry Reservoir at the junction of Highway 40 and the Co-op Creek Road (between mile markers 41 and 42) from October 22nd through the 24th from roughly 9am to dark each day; Just north of Vernal on Highway 191 at the Steinaker Reservoir rest stop (near mile marker 358) from October 22nd through the 23rd from roughly 9am to dark each day; West of Manila on State Route 43 (between mile marker 4 and 3) from October 22nd through the 24th from roughly 9am to dark each day; And finally, the DWR Vernal Office, by appointment only, at 318 North Vernal Avenue from October 24th through the 28th from 8am to 5pm. Call 453-781-9453 to schedule an appointment.

