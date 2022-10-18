Read full article on original website
Halloween Safety Tips
Halloween activities are in full swing and while there is plenty of fun to be had, be sure to make safety the top priority. The Duchesne Volunteer Fire Department has shared the following tips for a safe Halloween: Use glow sticks or battery-operated candles for jack-o’-lanterns and other Halloween decorations. When choosing costumes, stay away from long trailing fabric. Provide children with flashlights to carry for lighting or glow sticks as part of their costume. Teach children to stay away from open flames, including jack-o’-lanterns with candles in them. Keep Halloween decorations away from open flames and other heat sources, such as light bulbs and heaters. Remember to keep exits clear of decorations so nothing blocks escape routes. Make sure all smoke alarms are working.
Areas to Test for Chronic Waste Disease in Northeastern Utah
Families in hunter orange are hitting the mountains for the biggest hunting weekend of the year. Those that harvest a deer are asked to bring the animal to a testing site to test for Chronic Wasting Disease. Free CWD tests are available for deer harvested from the North Slope, South Slope(Yellowstone, Vernal, and Diamond Mountain), Book Cliffs-North and Nine Mile Anthro units. Testing sites in northeastern Utah are at the following locations: Near Strawberry Reservoir at the junction of Highway 40 and the Co-op Creek Road (between mile markers 41 and 42) from October 22nd through the 24th from roughly 9am to dark each day; Just north of Vernal on Highway 191 at the Steinaker Reservoir rest stop (near mile marker 358) from October 22nd through the 23rd from roughly 9am to dark each day; West of Manila on State Route 43 (between mile marker 4 and 3) from October 22nd through the 24th from roughly 9am to dark each day; And finally, the DWR Vernal Office, by appointment only, at 318 North Vernal Avenue from October 24th through the 28th from 8am to 5pm. Call 453-781-9453 to schedule an appointment.
Roosevelt City Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Individuals
Two heads are better than one, or in this case, many heads are better than a few. Local law enforcement often asks the public for help in identifying individuals or items in photos, often with success. The Roosevelt City Police Department is seeking the help of the public to identify individuals in photos in regards to a theft case. The photos are posted on the Roosevelt Police Department Facebook page. If you have any information on the identity of the individuals, please call the Roosevelt City Police Department at 435-722-2330.
