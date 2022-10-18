Kanye West & Chris Cuomo Have Heated Debate Over Antisemitic Comments—‘I Can’t Give You Unrestricted License To Attack Jewish People’

Kanye West joined Chris Cuomo for a heated back and forth over his recent antisemitic remarks and the rapper bemoaned over never being called a billionaire by the “Jewish underground media.”

Over the weekend Kanye West’s Drink Champs interview put the internet in disarray over his antisemitic remarks and his comments surrounding the death of George Floyd .

West incorrectly claimed that Floyd died from drug use instead of a result of Derek Chauvin’s knee being placed on his neck for 8 minutes. In the aftermath, Drink Champ’s host, N.O.R.E. went on an apology tour and ultimately Revolt decided to take the episode down.

Kanye West And Chris Cuomo Engage In Heated Back & Forth Over West’s Antisemitic Comments

Last night Chris Cuomo brought Ye on his NewsNation show and while they briefly talked about his purchase of Parler, the majority of the discussion was over his antisemitic stance. West maintained his viewpoints while once again explaining that he can’t be antisemitic due to black people “being the real Jews.”

“Every celebrity has Jewish people in their contract — this is not hate speech, this is the truth,” Ye insisted, while repeatedly stating that as a black man he cannot be accused of anti-Semitism. “And these people, if you say anything out of the line with the agenda, then your career could be over,” Ye claimed.

Chris Cuomo pushed back on Ye’s comments calling most of his claims flat-out lies while reminding Ye that his issues shouldn’t be tied to an entire faith.

“When I wore the White Lives Matter t-shirt, the Jewish underground media mafia already started attacking me, they canceled my four Sofi stadium shows,” added Kanye while blasting “78 outlets” for calling him abusive during his tiffs with Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah. “They just immediately disrespect me. They keep the crazy narrative going. They never call me a billionaire.” “So, look, there is no Jewish media cabal [or] mafia. That is a figment of either your imagination or a projection of a prejudice, OK,” the NewsNation host explained. “You may have had bad business dealings with people, it’s about those people. It’s not about their religion or faith. And I know that you’re intelligent and understand that when you target people because of their faith, other people may do so the same.” “They’ve been targeted before, they’ve been abused and killed because of what they believe and who they are.” “So we don’t want to tolerate that, and you are playing into that right now whether you know that or not,” Cuomo added.

Cuomo reminded West that Jewish people fought the same fight alongside Black people since the beginning but West responded by defending his stance.

“And I don’t tolerate it as a Black person. What you just said was that you’re trying to say that there isn’t a collective—over 50 percent of the executives and CEOs in Hollywood are Jewish. You can’t tell me what to do or feel.”

After a few back and forths and neither side backing down, Cuomo proceeded to ask if Ye was taking care of himself because he seemed “out of control.”

Ye responded by asking Cuomo if he worked out in the gym that morning, to which Cuomo replied;

“No. But I took my medicine — I took my antidepressant medication that I take every day.”

Before the interview ended Ye once again doubled down but did open up about his viral “death con three” comment and said he doesn’t wish harm on Jewish people despite using that particular phrase.

“And it’s unfair to make it be about, ‘oh are you taking care of yourself?’” West said, nodding to questioning about his mental health. “The reason why I repeated it a bunch of times and for all of my friends that are in the entertainment energy industry that are Black actors, Black athletes, and Black musicians … there’s so many Black musicians signed Jewish record labels, and those Jewish record labels take ownership, not only of the publishing … but also ownership of the culture itself. It’s like, ‘oh, that’s mine.’ This guy signed to me. It’s like modern-day slavery. And I’m calling it out. That’s what death con three meant. I’m gonna call it out. It didn’t mean I wish any harm on [anyone].”

The interview ended with both seemingly agreeing to disagree but after Ye departed the interview, Cuomo spoke about the exchange to his audience. Cuomo called it “a lot” and explained he isn’t a “hater” of Ye but his Antisemitic claims and troupe “need to die.”

To end the night he reminded viewers that we live in America where free speech is a right, but that doesn’t make what Ye says correct.

You can watch the entire interview below.