With the 2022 election only a few weeks away, voters may be concerned about whether or not their vote-by-mail ballots will be counted. Here’s a tracking tool that can help. “Where’s My Ballot?” is a tracking service offered by the California Secretary of State, letting California voters check on the status of their vote-by-mail ballots and keeping them abreast of any issues.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO