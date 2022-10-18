Read full article on original website
East Bay Retired Teachers Association Fall Luncheon
The East Bay Retired Teachers Association will be holding their fall luncheon on November 17, 2022, at Benjamin's Restaurant on Taunton Ave. Seekonk inside the Ramada Inn (through the lobby) convening at 11:30 am. Following the luncheon, we will have our scholarship raffle. Our project this fall is providing $10 Shaw's gift cards for Hope and Faith Charity which provides food and other essentials for those in need for their Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Our program will include having Carl Sweeney, Director and Founder of Hope and Faith with us to explain his charity and all the new facets he has established that add so much to the needs of others. The luncheon selections are Pilgrim turkey dinner, baked scrod, shrimp scampi and chicken cutlet parmigiano. Included in the luncheon are soup or salad and dessert at a cost of $25. Send your check and selection to Anne Laderer 18 Monmouth Drive Riverside, R.I. 02915 by November 9. We are happy to announce that we will be resuming our scholarship program this year and will be awarding 2 $1000 awards to deserving students from East Providence High School and Mt Hope High School. If you are unable to attend and want to participate in our charities please send your remittance to Rae Holland-Long 45 River Run East Greenwich, R.I. 02818 and indicate the charity/charities you would like to contribute to. Remember to bring your new items for our scholarship raffle. Hope to see all of you there and celebrate our resumption of doing our good works and catching up with many former colleagues.
November Teen Activities at the Library
Seekonk, MA – — Students in grades 6-12 can participate in these free, fun activities. We're always looking for ideas to make cool new programs! New members can apply at seekonkpl.org/teens. *Thursday, Nov. 10 at 3 PM. Candy Sushi. Let's make sweet Japanese-inspired treats while we watch the...
Debt Exclusion Vote for Bristol-Plymouth November 8
On November 8, Rehoboth voters will be asked to approve a debt exclusion to pay for the $305 million Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School construction. The building project was approved last March. Although the project was rejected in Rehoboth, there were enough votes for passage in the member communities which included...
Pomham Rocks Santa Nov. 26
Santa doesn’t always come on a sleigh. In Riverside, he comes by boat! Families are invited to see Santa take a boat ride around Riverside and conclude his journey with a trip around Pomham Rocks Lighthouse on Saturday, November 26. Santa will leave the dock at Haines Park on the Lady Pomham II and will motor around the Terrace, arriving at Sabin Point Park at about 10.30 a.m., before continuing to the lighthouse. In the event of inclement boating weather, the rain/wind date will be Sunday, November 27 at 10:30 a.m. To celebrate Santa’s arrival, members of Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse will greet guests at Sabin Point Park with Munchkins and hot chocolate, courtesy of Dunkin’.
Library Spice Club Continues
Seekonk, MA – — There are so many spices available to us today, but it’s hard to know which ones you’ll like. Now there’s a way to try before you buy: Spice Club! Participants will register to receive take-home kits featuring a small amount of a new spice, a recipe chosen as an introduction to that spice, background and history and reading lists to explore the cultures the spices come from. The following spices are available:
Rehoboth Senior Citizens Club Annual Bazaar
The Rehoboth Senior Citizens Club is holding their annual bazaar on Saturday October 29th at Francis farm s in Francis Hall at the new Council on Aging facility at 27 Francis Farm Road in Rehoboth. Come on down and join us for a cup of hot apple cider. Then jump...
Rehoboth Special Town Meeting on October 25
A special town meeting will be held Tuesday at 7 pm at Francis Farm. The meeting agenda will feature four articles, mainly pertaining to financial matters. It will be held at Francis Hall, which can accommodate 225 people. Only 60 people are required for a quorum. The warrant can be...
Seekonk Town Administrator Supports New Public Library
Town Administrator Shawn Cadime has voiced his support for a new town library. Voters will decide whether or not to approve the funding for the $24 million project at Monday’s special town meeting. The new building would replace the current 14,880 square foot facility at 410 Newman Avenue. “I...
Winter Wear and Coat Drive for Families in Need - Angels’ Care Closet and Seekonk Schools Collecting Winter Wear for Families in Need
Angels’ Care Closet Inc. of Seekonk, MA will be hosting a drive October 31 – November 14 at each Seekonk School to collect new or gently used winter wear including mittens, gloves, scarves, hats, as well as coats, jackets, boots, and thermal/warm clothing to distribute to local families in need and children in transitional housing. We will also be collecting new underwear and socks.
Remembering our veterans and military service members
The EPVMER2021 committee, again this year, encourages sending a greeting card and/or letter to a veteran or an active service member you know. Or address it "to any veteran" and mail it to your church, or to the Volunteer Office, VA Medical Center, 830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence, RI. 02908. The VA Medical Center welcomes cards (birthday, get well, thinking of you) all year round. Or mail to the RI Veterans Community, 480 Metacom Ave., Bristol, RI 02809. Let them know their military efforts are not forgotten and they are appreciated.
DIY Gift Bows Workshop Wednesday, November 30 at 6 PM
Seekonk, MA – Did you know that most gift bows, glitter, and ribbon cannot be recycled? Reusing is a great alternative, but paper can get crushed in storage. Come to this creative workshop to make gift bows and toppers from felt that you can actually reuse in Felt Gift Bows: Adults Creative Workshop on Wednesday, November 30 at 6 PM at Seekonk Public Library. We’ll make projects featured in CreativeBug and share tips on practical, greener gifting ideas, too! This program is free and open to the public; register in the Events Calendar at www.seekonkpl.org/events.
Seekonk Animal Shelter News
Meet Owl… she is a short haired, gray and white tabby who is around 2 years old. She was a former feral cat but now enjoys living the good life with a warm bed, daily meals served to her and lots of new friends! Owl is friendly but if you stop petting her she may swat…therefore, we would prefer she be adopted by someone who has previously owned cats and a home with no small children. She gets along with the other cats and she is up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
Movie Night at Seekonk Library - Wednesday, November 9 at 5:30 PM
Seekonk, MA – Great DVD releases are back and you can skip the wait to borrow them by joining us! Come and watch highly anticipated new DVD releases for FREE at Seekonk Public Library in our movie night series, the 2nd Wednesday of the month this October - January. This series is free and open to the public.
