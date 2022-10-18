The East Bay Retired Teachers Association will be holding their fall luncheon on November 17, 2022, at Benjamin's Restaurant on Taunton Ave. Seekonk inside the Ramada Inn (through the lobby) convening at 11:30 am. Following the luncheon, we will have our scholarship raffle. Our project this fall is providing $10 Shaw's gift cards for Hope and Faith Charity which provides food and other essentials for those in need for their Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Our program will include having Carl Sweeney, Director and Founder of Hope and Faith with us to explain his charity and all the new facets he has established that add so much to the needs of others. The luncheon selections are Pilgrim turkey dinner, baked scrod, shrimp scampi and chicken cutlet parmigiano. Included in the luncheon are soup or salad and dessert at a cost of $25. Send your check and selection to Anne Laderer 18 Monmouth Drive Riverside, R.I. 02915 by November 9. We are happy to announce that we will be resuming our scholarship program this year and will be awarding 2 $1000 awards to deserving students from East Providence High School and Mt Hope High School. If you are unable to attend and want to participate in our charities please send your remittance to Rae Holland-Long 45 River Run East Greenwich, R.I. 02818 and indicate the charity/charities you would like to contribute to. Remember to bring your new items for our scholarship raffle. Hope to see all of you there and celebrate our resumption of doing our good works and catching up with many former colleagues.

