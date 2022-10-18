Read full article on original website
8 things you need to know before traveling international for the first time
Traveling broadens the mind and drains your bank account—but it’s totally worth it. Even so, if you’ve never traveled outside your own country before or just put things on pause for the duration of the pandemic, your first international trip can be a bit intimidating. But don’t...
Time Out Global
See the sights of Tokyo and Kyoto from this open-air double-decker bus
Tokyo and Kyoto are two of Japan’s most popular cities for a reason. Several reasons, actually. Ancient history, Japanese culture, incredible food, fantastic museums... The list goes on. There are plenty of ways to explore these wonderful places, and one of the easiest is by jumping on an open-air double-decker bus for close-up views of the most popular sights. And now is the perfect time with the borders open to international tourists again and autumn in the air.
Is It Cheaper To Book Your Holiday Vacation in Advance or Last Minute?
Experts from all over the travel industry are bracing for a hectic holiday season. "Consumers are looking to make up for moments lost during the pandemic and travel more than ever before," said Lauren...
Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft
Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
Wreckage of missing airplane carrying German fitness mogul Rainer Schaller reportedly found off the coast of Costa Rica
The McFit founder's airplane went missing on Friday after departing the Mexican city of Palenque. His partner and children were also on the plane.
I was a flight attendant for 10 years. Here are 10 of my best travel tips.
As someone who used to fly for a living, I've mastered several strategies to make plane travel more seamless and stress-free that I still use today.
Airline Offers Remote Workers a Monthly Flight Subscription
How much would you pay to be flown in to work every morning? What about once a week when you have an important meeting?. It sounds like the stuff of chief executives and very wealthy people but, with the rise of remote and hybrid work, some airlines are trying to bring it to the middle classes.
cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2024
A cruise line has added new cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia in 2024 and has opened these new voyages for bookings. Paul Gauguin Cruises, a cruise line that was recently ranked the #1 small ship line, has opened reservations for its 2024 cruises featuring 33 voyages offered on seven unique itineraries – two of them brand new – exploring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific.
You'll Be Surprised Where the Most Expensive Hotel in the U.S. Is
Glass walls and personal chefs or private pools and on-call helicopter rides--while everyone's vision of the hotel high life differs, a number of resorts truly go all out with how much luxe they can throw at those willing to pay five or sometimes even six figures for a stay. Hotels...
Ritz-Carlton's new luxury 'yacht' will begin sailing this week with fares starting at $4,600 per person — see what it'll be like sailing aboard the floating hotel
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's first cruise ship is setting sail on October 15 after years of delay. The 623-foot Evrima "yacht" will have 149 suites to accommodate almost 300 travelers. The luxury cruise market has been "off the charts" as more companies continue to unveil high-end cruise brands. Ultra-luxury cruise...
travelawaits.com
Region In Northern Italy Offering Free Perk To Attract Tourists
Friuli Venezia Giulia, in the far northeast of Italy, is offering a promotion that is designed to stimulate tourism and encourage sustainable travel. The region’s tourist board, through its chosen travel agency, will reimburse visitors’ journeys if they travel to the area by train from anywhere in Italy.
msn.com
These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews
We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
vinlove.net
Tourists sum up all kinds of economical travel in Vietnam: Going backpacking, the hammock is the cheapest!
Travelers who want to save money need to understand “how things work” in Vietnam to plan the most reasonable spending for their journey. For travelers who want to make the most of their precious money, Vietnam is the place to make their dreams come true, commented Matthew Pike of The Culture Trip travel guide.
BBC
Spain lifts final Covid rules for UK travellers
Brits travelling to Spain can enter the country without having to prove their Covid or vaccination status, after travel restrictions were dropped. Before, people needed to show they were fully-vaccinated, provide a negative Covid test or prove they had recently recovered. The drop in the remaining Covid restrictions comes as...
Hotels Magazine
Briefs: Curio Collection to Brazil; Mandarin Oriental grows in China
Curio Collection by Hilton debuts in Brazil: Hilton is debuting its Curio Collection by Hilton in Brazil with three new hotels, including the newly opened 168-key Qoya Hotel in Curitiba. The other two hotels, which will join by the end of this year, include Suryaa Hotel Pinhais and the newly built Qoya Hotel São Paulo. All three properties are managed by HCC Hotels. Suryaa Hotel Pinhais will feature 25 rooms and loft-style suites, while the Qoya Hotel São Paulo will comprise 166 rooms, including 14 suites. Hilton has 14 hotels across eight brands in Brazil and 10 more properties across six brands in the development pipeline. Hilton has over 190 hotels open in the Caribbean and Latin America and has a pipeline of over 100 hotels in the region.
FodorsTravel
I Was a Beta Tester for the New U.S. Online Passport Application System. It Was a Terrible Experience
As it turns out, the new option to renew passports online does NOT make the process any easier. As a travel journalist, my motto is: “I live to leave.” To make this happen, I depend on two indispensable possessions: a hybrid car and a passport. The former has to have gas in the tank, and the latter must have a viable, acceptable expiration date. You’ll soon find out why this is important.
vinlove.net
Explore the Son Tra peninsula – the “green lung” of Da Nang with a series of wild and beautiful destinations
Son Tra Peninsula is an ideal destination for those who want to combine tourism with exploring nature. Son Tra Peninsula belongs to Tho Quang ward, Son Tra district. This place is likened to the “green lung” of Da Nang because it has a fresh year-round climate and the natural landscape is still wild and poetic. Moreover, this peninsula also has three sides bordering the sea which is extremely impressive. When coming here, you will have the opportunity to experience many tourism activities associated with nature, and at the same time discover the beauty of culture and long history.
getnews.info
Details of Indian Visa for Business and Medical Visits
The India Business Visa allows its holder to engage in commercial activities while in the country. The India Business eVisa is a multiple-entry visa that grants a combined total stay of 180 days from the date of first entry into the country. Business travellers are advised to apply for their business visa at least 4 days prior to travel. Most applications are processed within 4 days, however, in some cases, visa processing may take a few days longer. Once approved, its validity is one year.
cntraveler.com
A Peek Inside the New Orient Express Train Reveals It’s More Glamorous Than Ever
When it took its first trip from Paris to Istanbul (then Constantinople) in 1883, the Orient Express redefined what train travel could look like. Nearly 140 years on, as it gears up to hit the tracks again, the high-end rail line might set yet another benchmark for journeys by rail.
