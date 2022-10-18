Curio Collection by Hilton debuts in Brazil: Hilton is debuting its Curio Collection by Hilton in Brazil with three new hotels, including the newly opened 168-key Qoya Hotel in Curitiba. The other two hotels, which will join by the end of this year, include Suryaa Hotel Pinhais and the newly built Qoya Hotel São Paulo. All three properties are managed by HCC Hotels. Suryaa Hotel Pinhais will feature 25 rooms and loft-style suites, while the Qoya Hotel São Paulo will comprise 166 rooms, including 14 suites. Hilton has 14 hotels across eight brands in Brazil and 10 more properties across six brands in the development pipeline. Hilton has over 190 hotels open in the Caribbean and Latin America and has a pipeline of over 100 hotels in the region.

