Mallorca Open Preview, Field And Prize Money

After Jon Rahm’s record-equalling third title in the Spanish Open and Adrian Otaegui’s record-breaking win in last week’s Andalucia Masters, the DP World Tour’s Iberian Swing concludes with the Mallorca Open.

Last year, Dane Jeff Winther claimed his first victory in 129 attempts on the Tour during a drama-filled final round that saw him edge out three players by one shot. Winther’s performance included two rounds of 62. However, to replicate his achievements this week, he will need to do so on a different course from last year’s Golf Santa Ponsa. Son Muntaner Golf Club is this year’s host venue – a course accentuated by tricky approach shots over water towards greens frequently guarded by bunkers.

Two players who ran Winther so close last year, Pep Angles and Sebastian Soderberg, return as they hope to go one better, but the other runner-up, Spaniard Jorge Campillo, misses out. Another to miss out is LIV Golf player Patrick Reed. The American had been expected to participate, but he is no longer in the field as he prepares for next week’s LIV Golf season finale in Florida.

One of the world’s top 50 is participating this week, New Zealander Ryan Fox. The World No.25 endured a disappointing Andalucia Masters and missed the cut at Real Club de Valderrama . However, his one-shot victory in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship earlier in the month will still be fresh in his mind as he attempts to get back on track. Otaegui’s 19-under-par finish last week set a new course record over 72 holes as he won by six shots. The Spaniard is also in this week’s field as he looks to demonstrate a similar masterclass.

The Mallorca Open is a relatively new tournament on the DP World Tour circuit. Indeed, last year marked its debut. It is the last of five DP World Tour events taking place in Spain this year and each of the previous tournaments has found a Spanish winner. As a result, expectations will be on the field's homegrown talent, including Otaegui, Angles, and Rafa Cabrera-Bello, as they look to compete a clean sweep of local talent winning on home soil in 2022.

Players will compete for a purse of $2m, an increase of last year's €1m. The winner will claim $333,330. Below is a full breakdown of the field and prize money.

Mallorca Open Field 2022

Pep Angles

Maverick Antcliff

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Lucas Bjerregaard

Thomas Bjørn

Grégory Bourdy

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jonathan Caldwell

Alejandro Cañizares

Ashley Chesters

Aaron Cockerill

Dave Coupland

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Diego Dupin

Nacho Elvira

Oliver Farr

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Oliver Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Grout

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Joachim B. Hansen

Benjamin Hebert

Sebastian Heisele

Scott Hend

Angel Hidalgo

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

David Howell

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Raphaël Jacquelin

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Matthew Jordan

Rikard Karlberg

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Espen Kofstad

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Taehee Lee

Niklas Lemke

Hugo Leon

Tom Lewis

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Jamie Mann

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Adrian Otaegui

Renato Paratore

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Eddie Pepperell

Garrick Porteous

Haydn Porteous

Alvaro Quiros

Richie Ramsay

Niklas Regner

Robin Roussel

Philip Salva Montulet

Ricardo Santos

Marcel Schneider

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Cormac Sharvin

Marcel Siem

Jack Singh Brar

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Graeme Storm

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Darius Van Driel

Erik Van Rooyen

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Andrew Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Mallorca Open Prize Money 2022

Position Prize Money 1st $333,330 2nd $220,220 3rd $125,200 4th $100,000 5th $84,800 6th $70,000 7th $60,000 8th $50,000 9th $44,800 10th $40,000 11th $36,800 12th $34,400 13th $32,200 14th $30,600 15th $29,400 16th $28,200 17th $27,000 18th $25,800 19th $24,800 20th $24,000 21st $23,200 22nd $22,600 23rd $22,000 24th $21,400 25th $20,800 26th $20,200 27th $19,600 28th $19,000 29th $18,400 30th $17,800 31st $17,200 32nd $16,600 33rd $16,000 34th $15,400 35th $15,000 36th $14,600 37th $14,200 38th $13,800 39th $13,300 40th $13,000 41st $12,600 42nd $12,200 43rd $11,800 44th $11,400 45th $11,000 46th $10,600 47th $10,200 48th $9,800 49th $9,400 50th $9,000 51st $8,600 52nd $8,200 53rd $7,800 54th $7,400 55th $7,000 56th $6,600 57th $6,200 58th $6,000 59th $5,800 60th $5,600 61st $5,400 62nd $5,200 63rd $5,000 64th $4,800 65th $4,600

