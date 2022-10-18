Tim Ryan as a moderate has always supported what is best for Ohio. He lives near his boyhood home where he attended school and played football. Tim has been a champion for families, for his local police and fire fighters and for Ohio workers. Tim believes women should make their own decisions about their bodies, not government. He has been supported by many veterans’ groups because he supported the PACT bill to help Marines made ill by toxic water at Camp Lejeune. Local veterans praised him forhelping keep the local VA Medical Center in Chillicothe open. His mission has always been to “cut workers in on the deal” by bringing jobs back to the USA from China. He was especially upset when he heard that his opponent’s company was investing in China and even selling land to Chinese companies. Tim has had enough of political party bickering when the patriotic thing as an American is to work together to do what is the best for Ohio. Tim Ryan will be a great US Senator and he is prepared!

OHIO STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO