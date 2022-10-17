ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Junction, OR

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Here’s What You Need To Know About These 16 Types of Christmas Trees Before Heading to the Tree Farm!

One of the most common Christmas traditions is putting up a Christmas tree. It's as big of a deal as shopping for gifts, baking cookies or having holiday parties. Because the Christmas tree is the center of attention, choosing the right one can be a little intimidating. You'll want to consider things like size, scent and fullness. With so many different types of Christmas trees, you'll probably want to check out a tree farm to see what catches your eye the most.
COLORADO STATE
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy