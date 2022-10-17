One of the most common Christmas traditions is putting up a Christmas tree. It's as big of a deal as shopping for gifts, baking cookies or having holiday parties. Because the Christmas tree is the center of attention, choosing the right one can be a little intimidating. You'll want to consider things like size, scent and fullness. With so many different types of Christmas trees, you'll probably want to check out a tree farm to see what catches your eye the most.

COLORADO STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO