Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
healio.com
Top in GI: Controversial colonoscopy data; biosimilars effective for IBD
The American Gastroenterology Association recently spoke out about data that showed colonoscopy screening had a modest benefit in colorectal cancer. David LiebermanMD, AGAF, chair of the AGA’s Colorectal Cancer Task Force, said in a statement that “colonoscopy screening is effective if it is completed.”. “Only 42% of patients...
healio.com
Two-photon fluorescence microscopy may help diagnose skin cancer rapidly, accurately
A novel imaging technique was associated with high sensitivity, specificity and accuracy in diagnosing nonmelanoma skin cancers, according to a study. “We are interested in trying to improve clinical throughput and provide patients with a faster diagnosis,” Michael G. Giacomelli, PhD, of the department of biomedical engineering at the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York, and one of the authors of the paper, told Healio. “Biopsying patients, waiting days or weeks for lab results, and then rescheduling them if treatment is needed is time consuming and inefficient.”
healio.com
MRSA PCR nasal swab shows promise as stewardship tool
WASHINGTON — A MRSA PCR nasal swab showed promise as a tool for antimicrobial stewardship in a large study of pediatric critical care patients, according to findings presented here at IDWeek. In this video, Lexi M. Crawford, MD, a third-year pediatric critical care fellow at Children’s National Hospital in...
healio.com
Acid suppressants may increase risks for asthma, allergic diseases among children
The use of acid suppressants among children may increase their risks for incident asthma, atopic dermatitis and allergic rhinitis, according to a systematic review published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice. These drugs therefore should be used judiciously in children, and more stringent guidelines should be...
healio.com
Lp(a) ‘should be measured at least once’ in adults to target CV risk
BOSTON — There is strong evidence for a casual association between lipoprotein(a) concentration and CV outcomes across ethnicities, and Lp(a) “should be measured at least once” in all adults to identify high CV risk, according to a speaker. Elevated Lp(a) levels are an independent risk factor for...
healio.com
Vaccination reduces risk for VTE among ambulatory patients with COVID-19
Individuals who acquired COVID-19 infection not requiring hospitalization had greatly increased risk for incident venous thromboembolism, according to results of an English population-based cohort study. However, being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 vastly reduced this risk among patients who developed breakthrough infections, the findings showed. Researchers also identified several factors associated...
healio.com
VIDEO: PALADIN analysis shows retinal thickness linked with vision outcomes
CHICAGO — In this Healio Video Perspective from the AAO meeting, Veeral S. Sheth, MD, MBA, FASRS, FACS, discusses the correlation of retinal thickness and visual outcomes based on post hoc data from the PALADIN study. “We want to keep our patients drier for longer periods of time,” he...
healio.com
VIDEO: Should ACAM2000 be a first-line monkeypox vaccine? Two experts debate
WASHINGTON — Should ACAM2000 be a first-line vaccine in the current monkeypox outbreak? That was the topic of a pro/con debate during a “clinical controversies” session at IDWeek. In this video filmed before their debate, Diane Havlir, MD, professor of medicine at the University of California, San...
healio.com
Future of systemic sclerosis treatment will likely be combination therapy
SAN DIEGO — Patients with systemic sclerosis will likely require multidisciplinary management with combination therapy to treat the myriad complications that may arise, according to a speaker at the Congress of Clinical Rheumatology West. To ensure the kind of comprehensive care that these patients need, Elizabeth R. Volkmann, MD,...
healio.com
Cornea specialists compare management approaches for neurotrophic keratitis
Welcome to another edition of CEDARS/ASPENS Debates. CEDARS/ASPENS is a society of cornea, cataract and refractive surgery specialists, here to discuss some of the latest hot topics in ophthalmology. This month, Kourtney H. Houser, MD, discusses the use of interventional management in patients with neurotrophic keratitis, while Priyanka Sood, MD,...
healio.com
Mastering different phaco techniques benefits surgeons, patients
For 22 years, I did a combination of both private practice as well as academics in which I taught the UCLA ophthalmology residents ocular surgery. Having the two parallel practices was enjoyable, and I was fortunate to train hundreds of ophthalmologists who are now in their own practices. I recently retired from my academic duties, and now I focus solely on my private practice, but I will always remember the sage advice that I taught new ophthalmologists: Learn as many techniques as possible so that you can tailor your surgery to each specific eye.
healio.com
Chronic thumb UCL injuries may have higher failure rates vs. acute injuries
BOSTON — Results presented at the American Society for Surgery of the Hand Annual Meeting showed patients with chronic thumb ulnar collateral ligament injuries had a higher rate of failure compared with patients who had acute injuries. “However, overall, the rates [of failure] are low, and primary repair of...
healio.com
What will be the most significant consequence of long COVID?
Long COVID can cause multisystem health issues that can last anywhere from months to years. We asked Farha S. Ikramuddin, MD, MPH, assistant professor in the department of rehabilitation medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical School, what the most significant consequence of long COVID will be moving forward. Fifteen...
healio.com
VIDEO: Cardiometabolic health management in older adults important
BOSTON — In this Healio video exclusive, a co-chair of the Cardiometabolic Health Congress discusses various highlights from the first 2.5 days of the meeting. Robert H. Eckel, MD, emeritus professor of medicine in the divisions of cardiology and endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, former professor of physiology and biophysics, Charles A. Boettcher II Chair in Atherosclerosis at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and past president of the American Heart Association, said the first day’s focus on cardiometabolic health in older adults brought a number of issues related to the elderly population to the forefront.
healio.com
Facilitation improves provision of some substance abuse medications in HIV clinics
Implementation facilitation at HIV clinics led to increased provision of medications for tobacco use and alcohol use disorders, but not of medications for opioid use disorders, researchers reported in JAMA Network Open. Medications for addiction treatment are inconsistently offered at HIV clinics, E. Jennifer Edelman, MD, MHS, of the program...
healio.com
Immunologic strategies for antiphospholipid syndrome still yield ’not great results’
SAN DIEGO — Primary prevention remains the biggest treatment challenge in antiphospholipid syndrome, according to a speaker at the Congress of Clinical Rheumatology West. “If the patient has APS antibodies, what do you do?” Richard A. Furie, MD, chief of rheumatology at Northwell Health in New York, asked attendees, adding that interventions such as aspirin have not been shown to prevent a first thrombotic event in these individuals. “Predictors of thrombotic risk have to be sorted out.”
healio.com
VIDEO: Stelara safe, effective for the long-term treatment of moderate to severe UC
VIENNA — In a Healio video exclusive, Waqqas Afif, MD, reports results from the phase 3 UNIFI study, in which Stelara safely demonstrated sustained symptomatic and corticosteroid-free remission in adults with ulcerative colitis. According to Afif, 65% of patients who responded to the induction dose of Stelara (ustekinumab, Janssen)...
healio.com
BLOG: When the Doctor is the Patient: Getting Older and Shorter
In a post from April about my struggle with osteoporosis, I wrote about my own case of the disease, which was unique in many ways. For one, my osteoporosis was much more severe than that of the vast majority of my patients with osteoporosis. Also, osteoporosis is typically thought to be rare in men.
healio.com
When beauty is the beast, part 1
“Dr. White, you know more about eye makeup than any other straight man in the world!”. I hear this several times every week in my daily clinic as I see women (and men) who have symptomatic dry eye disease (DED) and arrive at my slit lamp wearing all manner of makeup. Kinda unexpected when you think about it, me being a rather generic, cis-hetero middle-aged man. On the one hand, wearing all of that makeup can make it challenging to see what is going on underneath. On the other hand, however, nothing is quite as telling about how your patient is faring out in the wild than to have them come in made up as they would be on any other day.
