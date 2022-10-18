Read full article on original website
Related
healio.com
FDA will not hold advisory committee meeting to discuss NDA for Friedreich’s ataxia drug
Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced the FDA does not plan to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the company’s new drug application for an investigational therapeutic to treat Friedreich’s ataxia. Omaveloxolone is an oral, once-daily activator of Nrf2, a transcription factor that induces molecular pathways that promote the...
healio.com
FDA approves upadacitinib for non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis
The FDA has approved upadacitinib for the treatment of non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis, marking the sixth indication for the therapy, according to a press release from AbbVie. “This latest FDA approval of Rinvoq in active [non-radiographic axial SpA (nr-axSpA)] provides a new oral, once daily treatment option for patients who historically...
healio.com
Future of systemic sclerosis treatment will likely be combination therapy
SAN DIEGO — Patients with systemic sclerosis will likely require multidisciplinary management with combination therapy to treat the myriad complications that may arise, according to a speaker at the Congress of Clinical Rheumatology West. To ensure the kind of comprehensive care that these patients need, Elizabeth R. Volkmann, MD,...
healio.com
MRSA PCR nasal swab shows promise as stewardship tool
WASHINGTON — A MRSA PCR nasal swab showed promise as a tool for antimicrobial stewardship in a large study of pediatric critical care patients, according to findings presented here at IDWeek. In this video, Lexi M. Crawford, MD, a third-year pediatric critical care fellow at Children’s National Hospital in...
healio.com
Genetic testing shows potential in pediatric ophthalmology
Several applications for genetic testing in ophthalmology have been explored, ranging from keratoconus decision-making to refractive surgery screening. OSN Pediatrics/Strabismus Board Members discussed the potential of genetic testing in ophthalmology for children. Robert S. Gold, MD: One important topic is genetic testing. We see a lot of children who have...
healio.com
VIDEO: PALADIN analysis shows retinal thickness linked with vision outcomes
CHICAGO — In this Healio Video Perspective from the AAO meeting, Veeral S. Sheth, MD, MBA, FASRS, FACS, discusses the correlation of retinal thickness and visual outcomes based on post hoc data from the PALADIN study. “We want to keep our patients drier for longer periods of time,” he...
healio.com
VIDEO: Management of type 2 diabetes no longer just a ‘glucose-centric approach’
BOSTON — In this Healio video exclusive, Juan P. Frias, MD, discusses his presentation on newer treatment options for type 2 diabetes at the Cardiometabolic Health Congress. Frias, medical director and principal investigator at Velocity Clinical Research in Los Angeles, said that “over the last 2 decades, the philosophy of the management of type 2 diabetes has changed.”
healio.com
‘Appreciating neuroplasticity’ may be key to developing effective osteoarthritis therapies
SAN DIEGO — The key to developing effective therapies for the management of osteoarthritis may lie in appreciating neuroplasticity in patients with the disease, according to a speaker at the Congress of Clinical Rheumatology West. “It is really important to appreciate the tremendous neuroplasticity that has occurred in joints...
healio.com
Vaccination reduces risk for VTE among ambulatory patients with COVID-19
Individuals who acquired COVID-19 infection not requiring hospitalization had greatly increased risk for incident venous thromboembolism, according to results of an English population-based cohort study. However, being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 vastly reduced this risk among patients who developed breakthrough infections, the findings showed. Researchers also identified several factors associated...
healio.com
Immunologic strategies for antiphospholipid syndrome still yield ’not great results’
SAN DIEGO — Primary prevention remains the biggest treatment challenge in antiphospholipid syndrome, according to a speaker at the Congress of Clinical Rheumatology West. “If the patient has APS antibodies, what do you do?” Richard A. Furie, MD, chief of rheumatology at Northwell Health in New York, asked attendees, adding that interventions such as aspirin have not been shown to prevent a first thrombotic event in these individuals. “Predictors of thrombotic risk have to be sorted out.”
healio.com
BLOG: Sustained-release glaucoma devices a viable alternative to drops
We are fortunate to have many options for the treatment of glaucoma, including several classes of glaucoma medications, selective laser trabeculoplasty and minimally invasive glaucoma surgery. By far, the most common starting point for patients is topical drops. We have always known that perfect compliance with drop regimens is challenging,...
healio.com
Patient recruitment underway in phase 2a trial for cannabis oil dementia treatment
MediCane Health Inc. announced recruitment of the first patient for its phase 2a study designed to assess the effects of cannabis oil in adults with probable Alzheimer’s disease who have limited or no response to antipsychotic medication. According to a company release, the trial is being conducted in two...
healio.com
Stryker launches 3D-printed lumbar interbody fusion device
Stryker has announced the launch of the Monterey AL, a 3D-printed anterior lumbar interbody fusion implant with solid and porous structure options, according to a company press release. The Monterey AL device uses Stryker’s Tritanium in-growth technology to allow for faster bone regeneration and fusion in patients undergoing anterior lumbar...
Comments / 0