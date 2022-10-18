Read full article on original website
Acid suppressants may increase risks for asthma, allergic diseases among children
The use of acid suppressants among children may increase their risks for incident asthma, atopic dermatitis and allergic rhinitis, according to a systematic review published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice. These drugs therefore should be used judiciously in children, and more stringent guidelines should be...
Chronic thumb UCL injuries may have higher failure rates vs. acute injuries
BOSTON — Results presented at the American Society for Surgery of the Hand Annual Meeting showed patients with chronic thumb ulnar collateral ligament injuries had a higher rate of failure compared with patients who had acute injuries. “However, overall, the rates [of failure] are low, and primary repair of...
VIDEO: Management of type 2 diabetes no longer just a ‘glucose-centric approach’
BOSTON — In this Healio video exclusive, Juan P. Frias, MD, discusses his presentation on newer treatment options for type 2 diabetes at the Cardiometabolic Health Congress. Frias, medical director and principal investigator at Velocity Clinical Research in Los Angeles, said that “over the last 2 decades, the philosophy of the management of type 2 diabetes has changed.”
Patient recruitment underway in phase 2a trial for cannabis oil dementia treatment
MediCane Health Inc. announced recruitment of the first patient for its phase 2a study designed to assess the effects of cannabis oil in adults with probable Alzheimer’s disease who have limited or no response to antipsychotic medication. According to a company release, the trial is being conducted in two...
BLOG: Sustained-release glaucoma devices a viable alternative to drops
We are fortunate to have many options for the treatment of glaucoma, including several classes of glaucoma medications, selective laser trabeculoplasty and minimally invasive glaucoma surgery. By far, the most common starting point for patients is topical drops. We have always known that perfect compliance with drop regimens is challenging,...
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
VIDEO: Cardiometabolic health management in older adults important
BOSTON — In this Healio video exclusive, a co-chair of the Cardiometabolic Health Congress discusses various highlights from the first 2.5 days of the meeting. Robert H. Eckel, MD, emeritus professor of medicine in the divisions of cardiology and endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, former professor of physiology and biophysics, Charles A. Boettcher II Chair in Atherosclerosis at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and past president of the American Heart Association, said the first day’s focus on cardiometabolic health in older adults brought a number of issues related to the elderly population to the forefront.
Genetic testing shows potential in pediatric ophthalmology
Several applications for genetic testing in ophthalmology have been explored, ranging from keratoconus decision-making to refractive surgery screening. OSN Pediatrics/Strabismus Board Members discussed the potential of genetic testing in ophthalmology for children. Robert S. Gold, MD: One important topic is genetic testing. We see a lot of children who have...
Roundtable centers on vision screening, blepharitis in children
In recent years, efforts have ramped up to expand and advance vision screening for pediatric patients. Led by Section Editor Robert S. Gold, MD, OSN Pediatrics/Strabismus Board Members discussed vision screening, blepharitis and chalazions at the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona. Robert S. Gold,...
Facilitation improves provision of some substance abuse medications in HIV clinics
Implementation facilitation at HIV clinics led to increased provision of medications for tobacco use and alcohol use disorders, but not of medications for opioid use disorders, researchers reported in JAMA Network Open. Medications for addiction treatment are inconsistently offered at HIV clinics, E. Jennifer Edelman, MD, MHS, of the program...
MRSA PCR nasal swab shows promise as stewardship tool
WASHINGTON — A MRSA PCR nasal swab showed promise as a tool for antimicrobial stewardship in a large study of pediatric critical care patients, according to findings presented here at IDWeek. In this video, Lexi M. Crawford, MD, a third-year pediatric critical care fellow at Children’s National Hospital in...
What will be the most significant consequence of long COVID?
Long COVID can cause multisystem health issues that can last anywhere from months to years. We asked Farha S. Ikramuddin, MD, MPH, assistant professor in the department of rehabilitation medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical School, what the most significant consequence of long COVID will be moving forward. Fifteen...
Lp(a) ‘should be measured at least once’ in adults to target CV risk
BOSTON — There is strong evidence for a casual association between lipoprotein(a) concentration and CV outcomes across ethnicities, and Lp(a) “should be measured at least once” in all adults to identify high CV risk, according to a speaker. Elevated Lp(a) levels are an independent risk factor for...
BLOG: When the Doctor is the Patient: Getting Older and Shorter
In a post from April about my struggle with osteoporosis, I wrote about my own case of the disease, which was unique in many ways. For one, my osteoporosis was much more severe than that of the vast majority of my patients with osteoporosis. Also, osteoporosis is typically thought to be rare in men.
FDA will not hold advisory committee meeting to discuss NDA for Friedreich’s ataxia drug
Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced the FDA does not plan to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the company’s new drug application for an investigational therapeutic to treat Friedreich’s ataxia. Omaveloxolone is an oral, once-daily activator of Nrf2, a transcription factor that induces molecular pathways that promote the...
Mastering different phaco techniques benefits surgeons, patients
For 22 years, I did a combination of both private practice as well as academics in which I taught the UCLA ophthalmology residents ocular surgery. Having the two parallel practices was enjoyable, and I was fortunate to train hundreds of ophthalmologists who are now in their own practices. I recently retired from my academic duties, and now I focus solely on my private practice, but I will always remember the sage advice that I taught new ophthalmologists: Learn as many techniques as possible so that you can tailor your surgery to each specific eye.
‘Appreciating neuroplasticity’ may be key to developing effective osteoarthritis therapies
SAN DIEGO — The key to developing effective therapies for the management of osteoarthritis may lie in appreciating neuroplasticity in patients with the disease, according to a speaker at the Congress of Clinical Rheumatology West. “It is really important to appreciate the tremendous neuroplasticity that has occurred in joints...
Boy presents with bilateral eye pain, photophobia
A 12-year-old boy was referred to the uveitis clinic at the New England Eye Center for evaluation of pain and photophobia in both eyes beginning 3 months prior. His symptoms were associated with daily headaches. At the time of his exam at NEEC, he denied photophobia, pain, redness or decreased...
Immunologic strategies for antiphospholipid syndrome still yield ’not great results’
SAN DIEGO — Primary prevention remains the biggest treatment challenge in antiphospholipid syndrome, according to a speaker at the Congress of Clinical Rheumatology West. “If the patient has APS antibodies, what do you do?” Richard A. Furie, MD, chief of rheumatology at Northwell Health in New York, asked attendees, adding that interventions such as aspirin have not been shown to prevent a first thrombotic event in these individuals. “Predictors of thrombotic risk have to be sorted out.”
FDA approves upadacitinib for non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis
The FDA has approved upadacitinib for the treatment of non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis, marking the sixth indication for the therapy, according to a press release from AbbVie. “This latest FDA approval of Rinvoq in active [non-radiographic axial SpA (nr-axSpA)] provides a new oral, once daily treatment option for patients who historically...
