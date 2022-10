Recent graduate Jordan Petchel ’21 ’22MBA, and Nahid Aslanbeigui, Ph.D., professor of Economics and the Kvernland Endowed chair in Philosophy and Corporate Social Policy, recently presented their paper at the International Association for Feminist Economics (IAFFE) 30th annual conference “Transforming Global Governance for Social Justice: Feminist Economics and the Fight for Human Rights,” in Geneva, Switzerland.

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO