VIDEO: PALADIN analysis shows retinal thickness linked with vision outcomes
CHICAGO — In this Healio Video Perspective from the AAO meeting, Veeral S. Sheth, MD, MBA, FASRS, FACS, discusses the correlation of retinal thickness and visual outcomes based on post hoc data from the PALADIN study. “We want to keep our patients drier for longer periods of time,” he...
Mastering different phaco techniques benefits surgeons, patients
For 22 years, I did a combination of both private practice as well as academics in which I taught the UCLA ophthalmology residents ocular surgery. Having the two parallel practices was enjoyable, and I was fortunate to train hundreds of ophthalmologists who are now in their own practices. I recently retired from my academic duties, and now I focus solely on my private practice, but I will always remember the sage advice that I taught new ophthalmologists: Learn as many techniques as possible so that you can tailor your surgery to each specific eye.
Future of systemic sclerosis treatment will likely be combination therapy
SAN DIEGO — Patients with systemic sclerosis will likely require multidisciplinary management with combination therapy to treat the myriad complications that may arise, according to a speaker at the Congress of Clinical Rheumatology West. To ensure the kind of comprehensive care that these patients need, Elizabeth R. Volkmann, MD,...
BLOG: Sustained-release glaucoma devices a viable alternative to drops
We are fortunate to have many options for the treatment of glaucoma, including several classes of glaucoma medications, selective laser trabeculoplasty and minimally invasive glaucoma surgery. By far, the most common starting point for patients is topical drops. We have always known that perfect compliance with drop regimens is challenging,...
