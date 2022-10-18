Read full article on original website
BOOKING REPORT: Two San Angelo Teens Arrested for Stealing a Car
SAN ANGELO – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 15 arrests including the following: Xavier Cassel, 18, was arrested on…
BOOKING REPORT: Manslaughter Suspect Returns to Jail for Assaulting a Pregnant Woman
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 20 arrests including the following: Mason Fulton was arrested for…
Attorneys Rest in Gruesome Gonzales Vehicular Manslaughter Trial
SAN ANGELO – Day three of the Antonio Gonzales vehicular manslaughter jury trial resumed Wednesday morning with witness testimony from the forensic examiner who performed the autopsy on the three teens killed in the fatal crash. As we previously reported, Gonzales is of trial for his role in a...
Uvalde Massacre Victim to Be Honored with Park Bench and Plaque
SAN ANGELO, TX — A child killed in the Uvalde school massacre will be honored with a plaque at Kid’s Kingdom, a City of San Angelo Park. Uziyah Garcia, know to family and friends as simply “Uzi”, will be honored with a plaque and a memorial park bench donated by Kona Ice. Suzanna Valenzuela invited the news media to an unveiling of the plaque and bench on October 22 at 10 a.m. Valenzuela, who is acquainted with Uzi’s father who lives in San Angelo, said, “Uzi’s father had fond memories of the spot. He and his children, including Uzi when it would snow would play in the snow and roll down…
Local woman arrested; involved in overnight vehicle pursuit
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released a statement regarding the overnight vehicle pursuit that started at Houston Harte Frontage and ended in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Southland Boulevard. According to the release, an SAPD officer observed a white Ford Escape driving recklessly on Sherwood Way. The officer […]
20-Year-Old Man Seriously Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
According to the San Angelo Police Department, a motorcycle crash was reported on Saturday in San Angelo. Officials confirmed that a 20-year-old man was seriously injured due to the accident.
BREAKING: San Angelo Police Sergeant Injured in Car Crash During Arrest
SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo Police Sergeant suffered injuries after being involved in a vehicle crash while attempting to stop a fleeing suspect early Monday morning. Information released by the San Angelo Police Department revealed that on October 17, 2022, shortly after midnight, A San Angelo Police Patrol Officer observed a white in color Ford Escape driving recklessly on Sherwood Way.
San Angelo Hires Familiar Face as New Fire Marshal
SAN ANGELO, TX — The City of San Angelo has hired Goodfellow Air Force Base’s Billy Clemons as its newest fire marshal. Clemons had been Goodfellow’s assistant chief of fire prevention since 2009. At Goodfellow, Clemons was responsible for fire code enforcement, fire investigations, plans reviews, fire...
Talk of the Town: Tom Green County
For some Tom Green is simply a county in Texas however its origin has deep roots in Texas history and it begins with a man called Thomas Green.
Traffic Delays on Another Major San Angelo Roadway Begin Next Week
SAN ANGELO – A major roadway in southwest San Angelo will be down to two lanes next week in order for road crews to make much needed improvements. According to the City of San Angelo Public Information Office, on Oct. 25 an 26, the 2700 to 2800 block of Southwest Blvd. will be closed for the Construction work at the low water crossing.
Black bear sighting in Sterling City
STERLING CITY, Texas — Most people know that you can find bears in the Guadalupe Mountains and Big Bend National Park. But what you may not know is that black bears are native to all of Texas and once roamed through the entire state. The game cam footage seen...
San Angelo Animal Shelter is Full Again and Needs Help Placing 20 Dogs This Week
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Animal Shelter is again full and is asking area residents for help in adopting or fostering dogs this week. According to information from Morgan Chegwidden with Animal Services, the shelter is over capacity and they have just a few days to place 20 or more dogs to prevent euthanasia for space! They are asking that residents PLEASE CONSIDER FOSTERING! PAWS is hosting a FREE adoption event at Petco on Saturday, October 22nd 11am-3pm to encourage adoptions! FREE adoptions include spay or neuter, vaccinations and microchip! Adopt a long stay pet and get a free…
Long Term Care Taker Pleads Guilty to Stealing from Elderly San Angelo Woman
SAN ANGELO, TX – A long time care taker was sentenced on Friday for stealing money from an elderly San Angelo woman. According to court documents, on Oct. 14, Christina Joy Hollis AKA Christina Watkins, 51, of San Angelo, pleaded guilty to two counts of debit card abuse against an elderly woman.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Mainstream Democrat (National Socialist) Attacks GOP Voters with "Baby Killers All" Tirade
SAN ANGELO – I wasn't going to publish this letter. I didn't want to publish it because of the personal attacks and obvious misinformation. You, the audience of San Angelo LIVE! deserve better. After receiving this email from Miles McMillan, I ignored it for days. Then it hit me....
Rip Wheeler of 'Yellowstone' Buys a San Angelo Company
SAN ANGELO, TX — The man who plays the character “Rip” Wheeler from Yellowstone is part of a group of investors who purchased a San Angelo coffee company. Cole Hauser plays the head man of the bunk house named Rip who is also Beth Dutton’s beau in the hit streaming series Yellowstone. The investment group purchased San Angelo’s Longhorn Coffee Co. Longhorn Coffee Co. is a small batch coffee roasting company founded in the early 2010s by Scott and Laurie Decker. The couple was roasting small batches of coffee and eventually introduced their coffee blends at grocery stores such as Market…
Grand Jury Indictment Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 13 arrests including the following: Dana Timms was arrested for a…
Scores: Week 9 of Texas High School Football
BOOKING REPORT: Ladies Weekend in the Tom Green County Jail
SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 50 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 72 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 45 arrests including the following: Crystal Flores was arrested for public…
DAILY LIVE!| Yellowstone Actor to Buy Local Coffee Business!
Today on LIVE!, Cade Simmons of Carpet Tech drops by and talks about their expanded business to San Angelo. Also, Rip Wheeler actor Cole Hauser's investment group has bought Longhorn Coffee in San Angelo, Day 3 of the Gonzalez Trial has taken place, a semi-truck crashed into a light pole in San Angelo, the San Angelo VA Clinic will be renamed after Charles and Joanne Powell, and the Wall Hawks will look to stay perfect in District against San Angelo TLCA.
COVER1 | WEEK 9 is Here and Playoff Spots are Up for Grabs!
Today on LIVE!, we have our pre-game show for all the Texas High School Football action. We will have coverage of most of the Little Southwest Conference including the Central Bobcats and the Midland Legacy Rebels. Also, we'll see what Frenship does against a stout Permian defense. More news from...
