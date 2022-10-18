ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

There's Only a 25 Day Supply of Diesel in the U.S.: Report

The U.S. is getting worrying close to a nationwide diesel shortage. Bloomberg reports that demand for the fuel is up, but at the same time supply in the United States remains at the lowest level of the season, ever. On the other hand, gasoline prices remain relatively steady. The current average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.82, according to AAA, still considerably lower than the current average price for a gallon of diesel at $5.34.
General Motors May Make a Midsize Hummer EV Truck

General Motors could follow up the release of the Hummer EV Pickup and SUV with a fully-electric midsize truck. The U.S. automaker is considering adding a smaller Hummer EV given the runaway success of the revived brand and latest demand for lower-emission cars, according to Bloomberg. This is an alleged...
Companies Are Betting Big On Luxury Bus Travel

Buses don’t exactly have the best reputation in the U.S. In a lot of cities, service is too infrequent to be convenient, and a lack of dedicated bus lanes means they’re often no faster than simply driving. And while services such as Greyhound and Megabus offer relatively affordable trips between cities, they’re not exactly glamorous. But what if you could take a luxury coach instead? Would that actually change how Americans are willing to travel?

