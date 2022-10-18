Read full article on original website
Pregame Hub: No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU
Coming off its lone bye week of the year and sitting with a perfect 3-0 record in Big 12 play, 17th-ranked K-State is prepped for a top-20 showdown at TCU this Saturday. The Wildcats and eighth-ranked Horned Frogs are the only two 3-0 teams in Big 12 play this season after TCU earned a hard-fought 43-40 double-overtime victory at home last week against previously unbeaten Oklahoma State.
ESPN's College GameDay talks Kansas State, Adrian Martinez
Ahead of Kansas State's top 25 matchup with TCU on Saturday night at 7 o'clock, ESPN's College GameDay and their hosts, David Pollack, Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Reece Davis, weighed in with their opinions. Live from Eugene OR, much of the panel agreed that K-State had a great chance to win. David Pollach went as far as to say the show was even in the running for hosting the show next week.
Kansas and Kansas State football face big challenges Saturday
Two big games in the Big 12 happen Saturday. The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Baylor. The Jayhawks are 5-2 while Baylor is 3-3. Kansas coach Lance Leipold says Baylor is a good program. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. You can hear the game on KVOE 1400 AM/96.9 FM with...
Kansas State at TCU: How the Horned Frogs rated as recruits
From how TCU stacks up on the recruiting trail, to memorable battles with the Wildcats and of course how their projected starters were once rated as prospects, here's a look at K-State's upcoming opponent through a recruiting lens. TCU Class Rankings. New this year, 247Sports has unveiled the College Football...
Texas head coach Chris Beard shares thoughts on former assistant Ulric Maligi
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang has built an impressive coaching staff surrounding him, beginning with associate head coach Ulric Maligi. Maligi comes to Manhattan from Texas, as he most recently served as an assistant under Chris Beard. GoPowercat caught up with Beard at Big 12 Media Days in Kansas...
Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
What Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of Kansas State at TCU
This is what Kansas State coordinators Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at TCU on Saturday, October 22, 2022. "Yeah, he's something else. These guys are just explosive waiting to happen. And so yeah, it's a great challenge for our guys. We're excited." On...
TCU OC Garrett Riley meets with the media to discuss Kansas State
No. 8 TCU looks to remain unbeaten on the year as they welcome No. 17 Kansas State to Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday night. The Frogs are coming off a big 43-40 win over Oklahoma State last week in double-overtime while the Wildcats took care of Iowa State in a tough defensive battle; 10-9.
Hays impressive again; claims #2 seed
Hays High finished off their regular season schedule with a trip to Topeka to face off with the Topeka High Trojans Friday night. It was the first ever meeting between the two programs. Hays ran just 15 plays on offense in the first half and scored six times on their...
HSFB Preview: Key 6A Showdown For Unbeaten Indians Closes Regular Season
The final week of the high school football regular season includes a key 6A showdown with unbeaten and top-ranked Manhattan High hosting 4th-rated and 6-1 Wichita Northwest visiting Bishop Stadium at seven. The Grizzlies have reeled off six straight wins after falling to Bishop Carroll in a shootout back in week one, while the Indians have outscored their last three opponents 165-14, playing only two games this season where the outcome was determined by less than ten points. Coverage on KMAN begins at 6:30 with the kickoff at seven.
National faculty group to investigate layoffs, finances and academic freedom at Emporia State
TOPEKA — The American Association of University Professors says it will investigate the dismissal of tenured faculty members at Emporia State University, a move that could result in adding the university to a list of censured institutions. The university in September took emergency action to eliminate the jobs of 33 faculty members, most of whom […] The post National faculty group to investigate layoffs, finances and academic freedom at Emporia State appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas State University Gardens to add new features
The Kansas State University Gardens moved locations in 1978, and lost its reflecting pool in the process; however, this element will return to the gardens early next year, Scott McElwain, director of the gardens, said. “While it’s not an exact replica of the reflecting pool that was in the old...
Searching for the future of Kansas’ Council Grove in three trees, three places and three people
Downtown Council Grove practically floats off the pavement. The 19th century buildings levitate, careful gingerbread constructions of brick and mortar and stone, bringing the past to life while nudging the community into the future. I visited the city, about an hour south of Manhattan, last month. Council Grove isn’t a former industrial town tucked in […] The post Searching for the future of Kansas’ Council Grove in three trees, three places and three people appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Topeka business celebrates 100 year anniversary, wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Kansas’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is celebrating 100 years of their doors being open. Ernest Spencer Metals is a Topeka-based company that builds products for construction companies. On Saturday, the employees and their families gathered to celebrate a century in business. In addition to celebrating 100 years, Ernest Spencer won the “Coolest Thing Made […]
Application window now open for those interested in buying White Memorial Park from city of Emporia
The city of Emporia has officially opened an application process for residents or others interested in purchasing a part of downtown. White Memorial Park at 525 Merchant Street, just north of the longtime Emporia Gazette building at 517 Merchant, is surplus city property. Applications are now open until noon Nov. 22. The two-page application includes name and address, contact information, a list of properties currently owned, outstanding code violations or tax delinquencies and project plans.
Kansas man makes 2nd appearance on ‘The Voice’
Justin Aaron is competing to make his voice heard around the world on NBC's hit show "The Voice."
Only one Kansas county doesn’t have a Sheriff, here’s why
TOPEKA, (KSNT)— As Kansas voters decide whether counties can choose to have a sheriff at all, there’s one county in the state that hasn’t had one for years. Riley county is the only county in the state that doesn’t have a sheriff’s office, and has been operating that way for nearly five decades. Captain Josh Kyle, […]
USD 383 board to consider real estate purchase
The Manhattan-Ogden School Board will consider a real estate property purchase near the College Hill Early Childhood Education Center, when it meets Wednesday evening. Prior to construction at the school, the district had sought to purchase some of the neighboring properties but was unsuccessful. The shape and layout of the site led the district to construct a playground directly south of the school near the heavily traveled Kimball Avenue. The district notes in the agenda material that the property owner at 2606 Margot Lane, north of College Hill, has agreed to sell. The district, if successful would intend to use the property to move that south playground to the property site north of the school. The purchase contract to be considered is just under $151,000.
LYON COUNTY SHOOTING: Suspect sought, considered armed and dangerous
Lyon County deputies are looking for one man in the alleged shooting of another near Emporia earlier this week. Sheriff Jeff Cope says deputies are looking for 37-year-old Logan Casteel of unknown address. Cope says the search for Casteel follows a shooting that came to light Monday evening. Deputies and...
Manhattan man already behind bars listed as suspect in stabbing
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man already behind bars has now been accused of a previous stabbing. The Riley Co. Police Department says that just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, officials were called to the 400 block of Leavenworth St. with reports of an aggravated battery. When...
