ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Elton John Cancels Houston Show After Astros Advance In MLB Playoffs

By Dani Medina
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILvkw_0idgt6KU00
Photo : Getty Images

Houston, it's time to say "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road."

Elton John has canceled the Houston date for his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour," scheduled for November 4 at Minute Maid Park. Why? The Houston Astros have advanced in the MLB Playoffs.

Should the Astros make it to the World Series, Game 6 would be scheduled for the same day as the "Tiny Dancer" singer's concert. "We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused by this news," the Houston Astros said in a news release.

Unfortunately, this show won't be rescheduled. All tickets will be refunded or provided at point of purchase by November 18. However, Elton John still has a show scheduled for October 29 at San Antonio's Alamodome — so you'll be able to get your "Rocketman" fix.

If you have any questions, contact tickethelp@astros.com.

Here's a look at the rest of the North American tour dates for the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour":

  • October 29: San Antonio
  • November 1: Las Vegas
  • November 9: San Diego
  • November 11-12: Phoenix
  • November 17-20: Los Angeles

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Who Is Jose Altuve's Wife? All About Nina Altuve

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve shares two daughters with wife Nina Altuve Jose Altuve is no stranger to the World Series stage. After making his major league debut in 2011 with the Houston Astros, he won his first championship in 2017. Jose and the Astros later appeared in the World Series again in 2019 and 2021 (although they lost against the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves, respectively). Now, they are currently competing for the 2022 title. Through every win and loss, Jose's wife, Nina Altuve, has been...
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros

Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Houston Astros Jeremy Peña’s Rumored Girlfriend, Vasiliqi Turlla

Jeremy Peña recently revealed for whom he makes the heart sign gestures after big plays. While Houston Astros fans found out they’re directed at his mom, they’re also curious about Jeremy Peña’s girlfriend. He went public with his relationship with Vasiliqi Turlla in 2019, but both are extremely private. Fans are eager to know more about Jeremy Peña’s girlfriend, Vasiliqi Turlla, and hoping for confirmation that they are still together. So we reveal more about her background in this Vasiliqi Turlla wiki.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident

With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Ex-Astros slugger talks ‘dicey’ Yankee Stadium outfield atmosphere

It’s not easy playing at Yankee Stadium. One right fielder can attest to that. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Josh Reddick, who spent four years with the Houston Astros, took many trips to the Bronx during his 13-year career and became familiar with the heckles from New York fans as he manned the outfield at Yankee Stadium.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to viral fan incident in Game 2 of ALCS

Game 2 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros featured a viral incident with one fan running on the field. The incident occurred in the top of the ninth inning as Astros closer Ryan Pressly was warming up on the field. It was not shown...
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Meet New York Yankees Clarke Schmidt’s Girlfriend, Riley Redding

Clarke Schmidt, the pitcher for the New York Yankees, made his debut in 2020. Nonetheless, recent games have been particularly trying for him. Yet, his partner is a consistent source of encouragement for him. But the pitcher maintains lowkey about his relationship on social media. As a result, Clarke Schmidt’s girlfriend, Riley Redding, is a topic of interest for fans. So we reveal her background in this Riley Redding wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Altuve engages with fan who rushed field for selfie in ALCS

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve was more than happy to oblige when a fan ran onto the field and asked Houston’s star second baseman to take a selfie with him during Game 2 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees on Thursday night. Security at...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Texas Rangers managerial hire

The Texas Rangers haven’t finished above .500 since 2016, which was also the last time they made the MLB Playoffs. As a result, the Rangers were in for a new manager and they hired a three-time World Series champion in the hopes he’ll turn things around. The Rangers...
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Judge’s Game 2 flyout would have been home run in 1 MLB stadium

Aaron Judge just missed hitting a go-ahead home run in Game 2 of the ALCS on Thursday night, and the out really stung for Yankees fans. Judge was batting in the top of the eighth inning with a runner on, one out and his New York Yankees down 3-2 to the Houston Astros. Judge swung at a first-pitch breaking ball from Bryan Abreu and sent it to deep right field. Kyle Tucker drifted back and made a leaping catch against the wall.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Astros use Minute Maid Park as ultimate flex on Yankees

The Houston Astros flaunted something that the New York Yankees can not do, and it has to do with the construction of their stadium. When it comes to weather and the New York Yankees, it’s been a match made in hell this postseason. The Yankees had two games postponed due to inclement weather, the most notable being a win-or-go-home Game 5 of the ALDS. Instead of getting a day off ahead of Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros, the Yankees had to use that day to get in Game 5.
HOUSTON, TX
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy