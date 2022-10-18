Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri pulls $500 million from BlackRock over asset manager's ESG push
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Missouri has pulled $500 million out of pension funds managed by BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said on Tuesday, accusing the asset manager of "prioritizing" environmental, social and governance (ESG) over shareholder returns.
Benzinga
2 Equity REITs Touting Double-Digit Yields To Fight Inflation
Equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) have outperformed mortgage REITs, as mortgage real estate investment trusts have posted annualized returns of 8.2% over the past 10 years. While rising interest rates are not necessarily a catalyst for REITs, the average lease term of the underlying property is the key driver...
Motley Fool
FlyExclusive to go Public in $600 Million Merger
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
freightwaves.com
Warehouse operator Prologis’ Q3 beat tempered by cautious outlook
New highs were reached by logistics warehouse operator Prologis Inc. during the 2022 third quarter. However, the company’s management team struck a more cautious chord looking forward. Prologis (NYSE: PLD) reported core funds from operations (FFO) of $1.73 per share in the period, 6 cents better than consensus and...
Hedge funds see $26 billion in net outflows in Q3 - HFR
NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Global investors redeemed $26 billion from hedge funds in the third quarter, in the second consecutive quarter of net asset outflows, industry data provider HFR said on Thursday.
The Fed is draining the stock market and even the 'healthy fish' will die, billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht says
The Fed's scramble to hike rates and lower liquidity is draining the stock market, Barry Sternlicht warned. The billionaire investor pointed to the Fed's delayed response to inflation, which risks tipping the economy into a recession. "So you thought the healthy fish would survive and the sick fish would die....
mailplus.co.uk
Pension funds call for longer bailout
PENSION funds are bracing themselves for the Bank of England to pull the plug today on a £65billion bailout designed to protect them from bond market chaos. The Bank stepped in with the emergency help two weeks ago after a sell-off in government bonds, known as gilts, left the retirement schemes scrambling for cash. It said it would buy £5billion in bonds a day - since beefed up to £10billion. The intervention is due to end today, but some funds have been asking for more time to sort out their finances.
kitco.com
Bank of America profit drops on loan-loss reserve build
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) joined other big U.S. banks in reporting a 9% drop in third-quarter profit on Monday as it set aside funds to cover soured loans from a potential deterioration in the U.S. economy. The second-largest U.S. bank added $378 million to its...
monitordaily.com
US Bank’s MUFG Union Bank Acquisition to Close Dec. 1
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) reported that the final required regulatory approvals for the sales of MUFG Union Bank to U.S. Bank have been obtained, with the acquisition now expected to close on Dec. 1. As reported earlier this week, U.S. Bank received all required U.S. regulatory approvals to complete...
Credit Suisse pays $495 million to settle legacy U.S. case
ZURICH, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has agreed to pay $495 million to settle a case related to mortgage-linked investments in the United States, the latest pay-out related to past blunders that have battered the Swiss bank's reputation.
geekwire.com
Avalara officially goes private as Vista Equity Partners completes acquisition
Vista Equity Partners said Wednesday that it completed its acquisition of Seattle-based tax software giant Avalara. The $8.4 billion deal, announced in August, was approved by Avalara shareholders last week. The deal officially takes Avalara off the New York Stock Exchange. Avalara faced some pushback from shareholders that aimed to...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Bank Of America Got 3Q Boost From Interest Rate Hikes
Second-largest U.S. bank's earnings results beat analysts expectations. Bank reported net income of $7.1 billion, or 81 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter, beating analysts’ expectations. Net revenue increased 8% to $24.5 billion, as net interest income rose $2.7 billion, or 24%, to $13.8 billion. Higher interest...
Reuters
JPMorgan launches fundraising platform to lure startups
Oct 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) is launching a platform that aims to connect startup founders with venture capital investors to simplify the fundraising process, the bank told Reuters.
Credit Key Raises $115M in Debt, Equity to Grow B2B BNPL
B2B payment solutions startup Credit Key raised $115 million in debt and equity funding for its point of sale (POS) eCommerce solution that provides businesses with an instant buy now, pay later (BNPL) function at checkout. The fresh funds will enable the company to expand the capital it can offer...
EXCLUSIVE: American Rebel Sees $5M in Pro Forma Q3 Revenue; On Target To Breach Annual Pro Forma Revenue Target
American Rebel Holdings, Inc AREB expects to clock approximately $5 million in Pro-forma Q3 gross revenue and roughly $14.7 million in pro forma revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. What Happened? Revenue for Q3, including only the revenue earned by the Champion entities after the closing of...
Intel's Mobileye seeks drastically lower $16 billion valuation in IPO
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Intel's Mobileye said on Tuesday it was targeting a valuation of nearly $16 billion in its initial public offering, less than a third of what it had previously expected, as volatility in stock markets and rising interest rates dampen the appetite for new listings.
Goldman Sachs Chooses the Rich Over the Average Joe
It looks like a flip-flop that doesn't say its name. Goldman Sachs (GS) seems to be giving up on its ambitions to seduce Main Street. The prestigious investment bank whose name is associated with Wall Street and complex financial products has just made a decision that clearly indicates that it is returning to its origins and what makes it bread and butter.
Goldman Sachs' humbling U-turn on its consumer banking ambitions
Good morning! This is Jeffrey Cane filling in today. Third-quarter results from the big Wall Street banks are now behind us, and they were … pretty good, all things considered? Goldman Sachs reported yesterday, and while it may not be the biggest nor the best bank (OK, No. 1 in M&A advising and equity offerings), it gets the most attention because of its history and cachet.
privatebankerinternational.com
BNP Paribas secures approval to form wealth management JV in China
BNP Paribas has obtained greenlight from China’s banking regulator to set up a wealth management joint venture (JV) in the country, reported Bloomberg. The French bank now joins the list of global firms such as BlackRock and Amundi that are wrestling to make their ways into China’s CNY29tn ($4tn) wealth management market.
invezz.com
JPMorgan hires former Celsius exec Aaron Iovine
JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) has hired Aaron Iovine, a former regulatory affairs executive at bankrupt crypto lender Celsius (CEL/USD), only a few weeks after he left the embattled crypto company. Reuters reported the development, citing the new JPMorgan Chase $ Co employee’s LinkedIn profile. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips...
Comments / 0