The Capitol Report: GOP tries for legislative supermajority
GOP and Democrat insiders agree Republicans pining for a supermajority have a mostly clear path in the Senate, but winning 66 Assembly seats is a much bigger lift. Panelists at a WisPolitics.com luncheon at the Madison Club Tuesday said picking up the five Assembly seats to reach a two-thirds majority — even with new maps that improve the GOP’s chances — will be a much harder task than netting one seat in the Senate.
Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from carrying out its student loan forgiveness plan, until the court makes a determination on a request for an injunction brought by six Republican-led states, according to multiple media reports. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is giving the Biden administration […] The post Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Obama-endorsed Pritzker ‘ate up with Donald Trump,’ Bailey says
(The Center Square) – Presidential endorsements in the race for Illinois governor are revealing what issues the candidates champion. Former President Donald Trump hasn’t recently stated support for state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia. But, before the six-way GOP primary Bailey won this summer, Trump said he’s with him for the long haul.
Court of Claims judge strikes Benson's election challenger rules
(The Center Square) – Just 20 days before the Nov. 8 election, a Michigan Court of Claims judge has blocked some of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s rules for election challengers, saying they violated the Administrative Procedures Act. Judge Brock Swartzle wrote in a Thursday order that the...
NY law allowing early counting of absentee ballots in limbo
BALLSTON SPA — A state Supreme Court justice issued a split ruling Friday that found New York's absentee ballot laws are partially unconstitutional, a decision that will hurl an element of disorder into the midterm election in which mail-in voting is already underway. State Supreme Court Justice Dianne L....
Letter to the Editor: What’s Representative Stone hiding?
On Sept. 6, I sent District 9 State Representative Henry Stone an email asking for his position on a few important issues. Receiving no response, I resent the email two more times to no avail. Since the U.S. Supreme Court has decided that abortion laws are the responsibility of individual...
No. 2 Buckeyes catch fire late, pound bumbling Iowa 54-10
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Iowa’s top-10 defense could only do so much. Once Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud found his rhythm in the second half Saturday, the Hawkeyes couldn’t keep a lid on one of the flashiest offenses in the nation. Stroud threw second-half touchdowns to four different receivers, and the second-ranked Buckeyes capitalized on six Iowa turnovers in a 54-10 thumping. Tanner McCalister had two interceptions and Tommy Eichenberg had a pick-6 as Ohio State took advantage of an inept Iowa offense to consistently start drives with good field position.
