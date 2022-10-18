ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Smith County officials identify victim in fatal fire

Officials have released the identity of a person who died in a mobile home fire Thursday morning in Smith County. Kenneth Delbert Hilton was found dead in the mobile home in the 16800 block of Lakeway Circle in Flint around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Smith County Fire Marshal's Office: Refrain from burning this weekend

The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office is asking residents to refrain from burning this weekend. According to the National Weather Service of Shreveport, winds are predicted to be 15 to 25 mph with higher wind gusts possible on Saturday and Sunday. Smith County Fire Marshal's Office Chief Deputy Chad Hogue...
SMITH COUNTY, TX

