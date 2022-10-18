Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Herbie Farnworth trained with Manchester United as a youngster... now the England star has his sights set on Old Trafford and Rugby League World Cup glory
Not for the first time, Herbie Farnworth has Old Trafford in his sights. The England centre is eyeing a visit there on November 19 for the final of the Rugby League World Cup. But there was once a time when Farnworth imagined playing with a different shaped ball at the Theatre of Dreams. ‘When I was really young, I trained with Manchester United,’ the 22-year-old tells Sportsmail.
Chelsea Set Out To Avoid Another 4-1 Beating From Brentford
It won't be like last time for Graham Potter's side.
Yardbarker
Lisandro Martinez Reflects On Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham
Manchester United showed their dominance on Wednesday night as dispatched Tottenham by two goals to nil. Lisandro Martinez was a part of a defence that put in a fantastic clean sheet performance. Erik Ten Hag has all the right to be incredibly proud of his sides performance. Martinez once again...
Yardbarker
Armando Broja shows good and bad in showing against Brentford
It was an up and down game for Armando Broja in his first start for Chelsea. He had some really nice play with his back to goal holding the ball up, but in the end Chelsea weren’t able to really get the ball to him in places where he could hurt Brentford.
NBC Sports
Christian Pulisic ‘to earn my position’ under Graham Potter at Chelsea
Christian Pulisic sat down with the Premier League prematch crew this week to discuss his role at Chelsea, life under Graham Potter, playing against Cristiano Ronaldo, and even his European hero growing up in the United States. It might surprise you to find out that Pulisic’s favorite player growing up...
Cristiano Ronaldo dropped from squad for Man Utd clash with Chelsea
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped from the squad ahead of the weekend's Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The dec
Paul Pogba's Agent Reveals Why He Struggled At Manchester United
Paul Pogba's agent Rafaela Pimenta has given his opinion on why he often struggled at Manchester United.
SkySports
West Brom 0-2 Bristol City: Joe Williams and Nahki Wells seal victory for Robins
West Bromwich Albion's home woes continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City. The managerless Baggies, with Richard Beale in caretaker charge after the sacking of Steve Bruce, haven't won in five home games after Joe Williams and Nahki Wells scored before half-time. Former West Brom assistant manager and...
SkySports
European Super League could be in place by 2024/25 season, says new chief executive Bernd Reichart
A new European Super League with no permanent membership could be up and running by the 2024/25 season, the chief executive of the company behind the failed project has revealed. Bernd Reichart has been hired by A22 Sports Management, which was formed to sponsor and assist in the creation of...
SkySports
Is Tottenham's 'high-wire' style catching up with them after deserved defeat at Manchester United?
Wednesday night's deserved defeat at Manchester United was another underwhelming performance from Tottenham this season - and this time they did not get away with it. Spurs have played 15 games in all competitions this season and only a handful have been truly convincing displays. Even the 6-2 home win against Leicester had moments where the Premier League's bottom side were well on top, with the game in the balance before Heung-Min Son's remarkable 13-minute hat-trick blew the Foxes away.
SkySports
Manchester United: False dawn or are Erik ten Hag's side the real deal?
Manchester United fans have been here before. There have been countless moments and special performances, just like Wednesday's defeat of Tottenham, which hinted at an imminent return of the glory days to Old Trafford. But like clockwork, after each peak came an even deeper furrow. Sobering reality check after reality...
SkySports
England bowler Reece Topley an injury doubt for T20 World Cup opener vs Afghanistan after rolled ankle
England bowler Reece Topley has emerged an an injury doubt ahead of their first T20 World Cup match vs Afghanistan on Saturday. Topley rolled his left ankle on a piece of advertisement foam on the boundary during some catching drills at Brisbane on Monday afternoon and did not feature in the final warm-up against Pakistan.
SkySports
Premier League
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest. Premier League. Amex StadiumAttendance: Attendance31,463.
SkySports
Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton: Saints climb out of relegation zone thanks to Che Adams' first-half header
Southampton climbed out of the relegation zone and eased some of the pressure on manager Ralph Hasenhuttl by beating rivals Bournemouth 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium. Che Adams' brilliant early header (9) was the difference on the south coast as the visitors ended a five-match winless run in the Premier League.
SkySports
Jay-Jay Okocha: How dazzling Nigerian epitomised multi-cultural Bolton
The Premier League has been a melting pot of footballing brilliance since its inception 30 years ago, yet few compare with the mesmeric flare exhibited by Jay-Jay Okocha. Okocha's freedom and expression on the pitch bordered on ridiculous - he did things with a football few could, or even thought possible. To this day, such talent is seldom seen at the highest level of the game, but for him it was the mere continuation of the footballing philosophy he nurtured on the streets of Enugu, Nigeria.
SkySports
Championship goals and round-up: Luton beat Norwich; Blackburn go top
Carlton Morris came back to haunt his former club Norwich as Luton recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win at Carrow Road to move up to fourth in the Championship. The striker scored the decisive goal in the 62nd minute to condemn the Canaries to a third consecutive loss. Blackburn went top...
SkySports
Swansea 3-2 Reading: Swans battle back to edge five-goal thriller
Swansea produced a remarkable turnaround to beat Reading 3-2 and leapfrog them in the Sky Bet Championship table. Reading struck twice in the opening 33 minutes through Yakou Meite and Tom Ince as the visitors sought to end their worst run of the campaign - three games without a win.
SkySports
Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss urges side to fight 'monster' Man Utd and says winter World Cup can't happen again
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes Manchester United remain a "monster" in world football but is excited to see his team test themselves at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The Italian has repeatedly talked up the spending power of Erik ten Hag's side during the opening months of the season, especially in reference to Spurs' own ability in the transfer market.
SkySports
Ronnie O'Sullivan: Seven-time world champion says snooker 'ain't worth the stress and the hassle'
Ronnie O'Sullivan shrugged off his shock defeat to David Grace in the second round of the BetVictor Northern Ireland Open and insisted: "I really don't care any more." O'Sullivan has frequently expressed his lack of desire in recent seasons despite coasting to a record-equalling seventh world title in Sheffield earlier this year.
Gareth Southgate insists he's 'right person' for England job
Gareth Southgate insists he's the 'right person' for the England job.
