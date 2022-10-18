Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Russian troops order thousands of civilians to flee Kherson as Ukraine prepares offensive to retake key city
RUSSIAN troops have ordered thousands of civilians to flee as Ukraine prepares a new offensive to retake a key city. Up to 60,000 are set to quit Kherson in days as Vladimir Putin’s generals said the situation was “tense” and “difficult”. Kremlin-appointed puppets in the...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Wreckage of missing airplane carrying German fitness mogul Rainer Schaller reportedly found off the coast of Costa Rica
The McFit founder's airplane went missing on Friday after departing the Mexican city of Palenque. His partner and children were also on the plane.
Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft
Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
WNYT
Germany hails 1st delivery of ‘green’ hydrogen from UAE
BERLIN (AP) — Germany took formal delivery Friday of its first, modest, batch of hydrogen from the United Arab Emirates, a “green” fuel it hopes will help replace coal and gas used by energy-intensive industries in future. Germany is scrambling to substitutenatural gas imports from Russia while...
WNYT
Airmen leave Scotia bound for Antarctica
Airmen from the Air National Guard 109th Airlift Wing in Scotia are on their way to Antarctica, to help scientists as part of Operation Deep Freeze. Five aircraft lifted off from Stratton Air National Guard Base on Thursday, heading for New Zealand, and then to Antarctica. They will refuel and set up operations to bring supplies to the National Science Foundation Base at the South Pole.
WNYT
Months after floods, Brazil’s Amazon faces a severe drought
TEFE, Brazil (AP) — Just months after enduring floods that destroyed crops and submerged entire communities, thousands of families in the Brazilian Amazon are now dealing with severe drought that, at least in some areas, is the worst in decades. The low level of the Amazon River, at the center of the largest drainage system in the world, has put dozens of municipalities under alert.
WNYT
Senators say North Dakota farmer detained in Ukraine is back
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota farmer who had been detained in Ukraine since November 2021 on accusations he planned to kill his business partner is back home, the state’s two U.S. senators announced Friday. Kurt Groszhans, from Ashley, North Dakota, has ancestors from Ukraine and went...
WNYT
Australia flags new corporate penalties for privacy breaches
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia on Saturday proposed tougher penalties for companies that fail to protect customers’ personal data after two major cybersecurity breaches left millions vulnerable to criminals. The penalties for serious breaches of the Privacy Act would increase from 2.2 million Australian dollars ($1.4 million) now...
WNYT
Feds: 7 charged in attempt to force ‘fugitive’ back to China
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities in New York charged seven people Thursday, including five in the People’s Republic of China, with a campaign of harassment against a Chinese national and his family living in the U.S., trying to force him to return home. They face charges including...
WNYT
UN experts decry Israeli occupation of Palestinian areas
GENEVA (AP) — Experts with the U.N.’s top human rights body on Thursday decried Israel’s occupation of territories Palestinians seek for their future state, saying it was “unlawful under international law” and increasingly entrenched. The experts, members of a special commission, also appealed to the...
WNYT
‘Something’s wrong’: Eliasch seeks TV rights control for FIS
SÖLDEN, Austria (AP) — If FIS President Johan Eliasch needed a reminder of the long road ahead to his desired centralization of Alpine skiing’s media rights, he got it on Friday. Less than three hours before Eliasch was going to speak at the FIS Forum Alpinum about...
