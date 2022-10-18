ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

14-year-old girl sentenced for role in Peachtree City Walmart fire

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - The 14-year-old girl accused of setting a fire which gutted the Peachtree City Walmart in August was sentenced on Friday in juvenile court. The teen, whose name was not released, took responsibility for her actions and was sentenced. The teen admitted to sparking the fire in the paper goods aisle. It happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart located on 2717 Georgia Highway 54.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘It’s not funny:’ Ga. sheriff issues stern warning after student threatens to shoot middle school

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix has a stern warning for anyone considering bringing a loaded gun to a school in his county. “If anyone brings a gun to a school in Spalding County in an attempt to harm a student, this is not Uvalde, my deputies will not stand outside, and the shooter will be dealt with accordingly. In case you are wondering what I mean by that, the answer is yes,” Sheriff Dix said.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

27-year-old killed in crash with fleeing SUV was on work trip, visiting family

ATLANTA — Family members said a man who was killed after a driver sped away from a traffic stop was just in town for a quick weekend visit. Two people were killed when an SUV crashed into an Uber ride-share car on Northside Drive early Tuesday morning, killing the Uber driver and his front seat passenger. Three people who were riding in the back seat were taken to hospitals.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police Department’s ‘crime suppression detail’ results in multiple arrests and charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a Muscogee County “crime suppression operation.” The 3-day detail resulted in the following: 656+ contacts with people 48 arrests (10 released with a summons to appear in court) 99 criminal charges (10 felonies / 89 misdemeanors) 38 criminal arrest warrants served 27 […]
COLUMBUS, GA

