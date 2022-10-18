Read full article on original website
Related
Police report released | 2 teenagers shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story. It's been nearly two weeks since two teenagers were gunned down outside a Clayton County Townhome, and police have finally released a redacted incident report following multiple requests. Clayton County officers were called to the...
Renewed attention on local cold case - 5 years later
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga — Five years after a woman was found shot to death in the bathroom of her Paulding County home, the case is now getting renewed attention. It was recently profiled on a national crime show, and the Paulding County Sheriff’s office tells Channel 2 it remains an active investigation.
fox5atlanta.com
14-year-old girl sentenced for role in Peachtree City Walmart fire
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - The 14-year-old girl accused of setting a fire which gutted the Peachtree City Walmart in August was sentenced on Friday in juvenile court. The teen, whose name was not released, took responsibility for her actions and was sentenced. The teen admitted to sparking the fire in the paper goods aisle. It happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart located on 2717 Georgia Highway 54.
‘It’s not funny:’ Ga. sheriff issues stern warning after student threatens to shoot middle school
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix has a stern warning for anyone considering bringing a loaded gun to a school in his county. “If anyone brings a gun to a school in Spalding County in an attempt to harm a student, this is not Uvalde, my deputies will not stand outside, and the shooter will be dealt with accordingly. In case you are wondering what I mean by that, the answer is yes,” Sheriff Dix said.
Man gets life in prison for trying to drown mom in bathtub days before Christmas
A man who attempted to drown his mother in a bathtub in her Meriwether County home days before Christmas in 2020 will be...
Man found not guilty of headbutting Newnan pastor during 2018 confrontation
A man accused of headbutting a Newnan pastor in 2018 was found not guilty this week....
Inmate found dead with his wrists and ankles bound inside Fulton County Jail, sources say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the Fulton County Jail has died just days after the sheriff warned local leaders it could happen. Sources told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that an inmate on the mental health floor of the jail was found dead in his cell with his wrists and ankles bound.
27-year-old killed in crash with fleeing SUV was on work trip, visiting family
ATLANTA — Family members said a man who was killed after a driver sped away from a traffic stop was just in town for a quick weekend visit. Two people were killed when an SUV crashed into an Uber ride-share car on Northside Drive early Tuesday morning, killing the Uber driver and his front seat passenger. Three people who were riding in the back seat were taken to hospitals.
The Citizen Online
Man pummels ex-wife on garage floor, police charge him with family violence
A Peachtree City man is in jail after an incident in which he had his ex-wife pinned on the floor of his garage, and with witnesses at the scene reporting that she was screaming for help before officers arrived. Stephen G. Waldrop, 55, was charged with felony false imprisonment and...
Driver accused of killing 2 while speeding away from Atlanta traffic stop identified
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have identified a driver accused of killing two people and injuring three others as he attempted to escape a traffic stop. The crash happened Thursday morning at Northside Drive and 14th Street. Investigators announced Friday that they have charged Bernard Yarbrough, 22, for the deadly crash.
10NEWS
Georgia police officer dies in accident at his home, department says
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers of the Henry County Police Department has died, authorities said. Senior Officer George Padgett was killed in a accident at his home on the night of Oct. 14, the department said in a social media post. Padgett joined the police...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for Troup County inmate who escaped from work release
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Troup County deputies are searching for an inmate who never returned for his work release a week ago. Officials say Zachariah Murray failed to return to work release on Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to jail reports, Murray had previously been arrested for possession of a firearm...
fox5atlanta.com
Son waited for 90 minutes for school bus to arrive, mom says
A Douglas County mother says she sent her son off to his school bus stop, but the bus didn't show up. The mom says it has happened over and over again.
fox5atlanta.com
18-year-old arrested for double shooting in 'drug deal gone bad,' deputies say
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Investigators with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office said they arrested an 18-year-old accused of shooting one man in the face and another in the neck during a "drug deal that went bad." Police said Keondra Hunter is in Spalding County Jail charged with two counts of aggravated...
Columbus Police Department’s ‘crime suppression detail’ results in multiple arrests and charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a Muscogee County “crime suppression operation.” The 3-day detail resulted in the following: 656+ contacts with people 48 arrests (10 released with a summons to appear in court) 99 criminal charges (10 felonies / 89 misdemeanors) 38 criminal arrest warrants served 27 […]
Ga. woman charged after dogs mauled her mother to death inside their home, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Troup County Sherriff’s Office have released more details about the elderly Georgia woman who died after being attacked by three dogs. The woman’s daughter is facing charges in her death, according to investigators. On October 7, at 7:45 p.m. Troup County 911 received...
Columbus 19-year-old suspect in 2019 midtown shooting sentenced to life in prison
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After three long years, a local Columbus family finally received closure after a 19-year-old shooting suspect appeared in Superior Court. Tellious Brown was just 17 years old when he was arrested and charged for the shooting death of 60-year-old Roy Wilborn back in April of 2019. According to the prosecutor on […]
Sheriff’s Office: Inmate who died in Lee County Jail identified as stand-off suspect
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released the name of an inmate who died after being found unresponsive in a Lee County jail cell on Oct 12. 33-year-old Randy Travis Navarre of Auburn, Alabama, was found in his holding cell with a “ligature fashioned out of a sheet,” according to the […]
Muscogee County: Three elementary school students dead in fatal car accident
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three elementary school students with the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) died after a fatal car accident on Oct. 19. According to the Muscogee County School District, the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School. The children were six, eight and nine years old. The children were traveling with their parents in […]
Mall at Stonecrest reopens after non-fatal shooting, officials say
A dispute between two men at the Mall at Stonecrest escalated into a shooting Thursday afternoon that resulted in one man suffering a graze wound, DeKalb County police said.
Comments / 1