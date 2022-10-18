Read full article on original website
Luck changes: IA man wins $1M Powerball prize
This has been quite the year for Daryl Ingram, of Mapleton, Iowa. In 2022 alone he’s gotten through a major health scare and a heart attack. Karma decided he was due for a break, so he found himself the winner of a $1 million Powerball jackpot. “Unlucky or lucky, one of the two, I don’t […]
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Iowa
A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County in western Iowa marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in the state over the last two months.
$1 Million Powerball ticket purchased in northwest Iowa
(Clive, IA) — For the third time in two months, someone in Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least 1-million dollars. The Iowa Lottery says someone bought a Powerball ticket at a KCK’s Food and Fuel in Danbury Monday. The northwest Iowa community is a town of 320 people. The winning ticket joins a 2 million dollar winner from Forest City last week, and a 1 million dollar winner from Ames in September.
A final harvest for Iowa farmer facing pancreatic cancer
RINARD, IOWA — After 50 years of working his land in Calhoun County, Paul Wetter is bringing in what he knows will be his final harvest. Paul was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this spring around planting time. His strength and family helped carry him through to this fall’s harvest. Paul and his family invited photographer […]
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa’s drought nears worst in 9 years
Low flows of the North Raccoon River in Carroll County have exposed substantial amounts of river bed. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The state’s drought continues to worsen amid dismal rainfall and is now the worst it’s been in more than two years, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Radio Iowa
Four injured as semi hits MMCRU school bus in northwest Iowa
Cherokee County officials say four people were injured when a semi hit a school bus traveling east of Marcus at about 7:30 this morning. The bus was carrying students in the Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union school district. The district’s Facebook page indicates all aboard the bus were evaluated at the scene. Three students and the bus driver were taken to Cherokee’s hospital for treatment of what’s described as minor injuries.
Stray of the Day 10/19/22
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Burt, a 1-3 year old, male, black Labrador mix. He arrived at the shelter back in July and was featured on Good Day Siouxland back in August, but he’s still waiting. He’s housebroken and super friendly with people and kids. He also […]
kwit.org
NEWS 10.19.22: Early Voting, Former South Dakota Gov. Dies, Iowa Alert System, and More
Early voting started today in Iowa. In Sioux City, voters began to trickle into the Long Lines Recreation Center, where around twenty voting booths are set up. Woodbury County auditor Pat Gill greeted the steady stream of people, thanking them for voting early in a period that lasts for 20 days.
Iowa school district staff will now be able to carry weapons on campus
Staff at an Iowa school district will be able to carry weapons on school grounds soon. The district in Cherokee voted in favor of that proposal at a meeting on Tuesday night.
Two more plead guilty in Fentanyl Distribution case
(Cass Co) According to documents from the United States District Court in the Southern District of Iowa, Chase Daniel Jahnke and Cam Christopher Jahnke have entered pleas of Guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. In the plea agreements, Chase and Cam Jahnke both admit that beginning at least...
‘One Chip Challenge’ banned at Sioux City school after student ‘impacted’
A Sioux City school has issued a statement regarding the popular "One Chip Challenge" and the potential risks that come with it.
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa Court of Appeals upholds murder conviction of man who stabbed mother in Sioux City apartment
SIOUX CITY — The Iowa Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld the murder conviction of a man who stabbed his adoptive mother in a Sioux City apartment building. A three-judge panel denied Paul Belk's claims that District Judge Jeffrey Neary erroneously rejected his insanity defense and that there was not enough evidence presented at trial to show he had malice aforethought before the stabbing.
Mills County Crash Claims One Life
(Emerson) A Pottawattamie County man died in a single-vehicle crash in Mills County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened on Tuesday at 6:53 p.m. near the 25-mile marker on Highway 34 in Mills County. Authorities say 52-year-old Richard Keith Snyder of Treynor died in the crash. According to...
