Cherokee County officials say four people were injured when a semi hit a school bus traveling east of Marcus at about 7:30 this morning. The bus was carrying students in the Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union school district. The district’s Facebook page indicates all aboard the bus were evaluated at the scene. Three students and the bus driver were taken to Cherokee’s hospital for treatment of what’s described as minor injuries.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO