Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's
Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Hours After Sentencing, Steve Bannon Predicts Merrick Garland Impeachment
House Republicans have signaled they are sympathetic toward Bannon and would target the DOJ if they retake the chamber.
Nymag.com
Cleta Mitchell Is Training Thousands of Trump Loyalists to Monitor the Polls on Election Day
This article was featured in One Great Story, New York’s reading recommendation newsletter. Sign up here to get it nightly. I don’t care what anybody says. You can tell me I’m ‘the Big Lie.’ Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.”. Cleta Mitchell had just...
Utah Senate race is referendum on direction Trump has led GOP
Just weeks before the Nov. 8 vote, Utah’s senior senator, Republican Mike Lee, is now acknowledging a real reelection threat from Evan McMullin
Buoyed by Latinos, DeSantis could become the first Republican candidate for governor to win Miami-Dade in 20 years
MIAMI — Florida Democrats are fretting over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ popularity among Latinos, saying they are boosting his chances of becoming the first Republican governor in 20 years to win traditionally blue Miami-Dade County and therefore propelling his chances of a successful presidential run in 2024. Miami-Dade,...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform
Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.According to Daily Mail, the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée,...
Martin Luther King’s daughter Bernice blasts Kari Lake for claim he would have been ‘America First’ Republican
Bernice King, the CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change and the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., this week blasted Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) after she said that the former civil rights leader would have been an “American First” Republican.
Nymag.com
Cheri Beasley’s Shot at History
If Cheri Beasley wins in North Carolina next month, she would not only significantly help Democrats’ chances of holding on to the Senate, she would make history as the state’s first Black senator and be the only current Black woman senator in Washington. If the weight of history...
Nymag.com
Americans’ Indifference About January 6 Is the Real Threat to Democracy
The astonishing endgame of the 2020 presidential election happened less than two years ago. After news outlets from the AP to Fox News, plus 50 state governments, certified Joe Biden’s victory, Donald Trump made an unprecedented attempt to overturn the results and stay in power. This culminated in a day of violence when Trump’s supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop the final confirmation of the election by Congress. In case anyone managed to forget these shocking events, the House select committee on January 6 has held an impressively produced series of made-for-TV hearings in recent months detailing the postelection coup attempt.
Nymag.com
Trump’s Stolen Documents Had Classified Info on China and Iran
It seems extremely clear that Donald Trump violated several laws by spiriting government documents out of the White House to Mar-a-Lago and refusing to give them back. But if the Justice Department is going to charge him, it probably needs more than a provable legal violation. Some combination of bad faith on Trump’s part and real harm to the government would likely do the trick.
Nymag.com
Voters Won’t Like Republican Anti-Inflation Measures
It’s now pretty clear that if current trends showing Republicans locking down control of the House and making gains in Senate races continue through Election Day, it will mostly be because of increasingly concentrated public concern about the economy and particularly inflation. It’s not exactly news that sharp increases...
Nymag.com
6 Suspenseful Factors Clouding the Midterms
We’re entering that final phase of the 2022 midterm election cycle in which we know a lot about the candidates, the parties, the campaigns, and the trajectory of polls and other indicators. Forecasts are in the air, some empirically based, some just partisan spin. But there are some things...
Nymag.com
Here Come the Obama Ads
We’re entering the home stretch of the midterms, which means Democrats are bringing out their most popular politician to try to get vulnerable candidates over the finish line. That would be former president Obama, who has cut a raft of television ads that are soon to be appearing all over the country in service of candidates from John Fetterman in Pennsylvania to J.B. Pritzker in Illinois. (Obama did the same endorsement-ad barrage before the elections in 2018 and 2020; the current president, meanwhile, is taking a less conspicuous role this time around.)
Comments / 2