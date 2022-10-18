We’re entering the home stretch of the midterms, which means Democrats are bringing out their most popular politician to try to get vulnerable candidates over the finish line. That would be former president Obama, who has cut a raft of television ads that are soon to be appearing all over the country in service of candidates from John Fetterman in Pennsylvania to J.B. Pritzker in Illinois. (Obama did the same endorsement-ad barrage before the elections in 2018 and 2020; the current president, meanwhile, is taking a less conspicuous role this time around.)

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO