TechRadar
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer confirms identity of new Black Panther
Potential spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally arrived – and it appears to confirm who will assume the Black Panther mantle in the highly anticipated sequel. Released on October 3 to coincide with tickets for the forthcoming Marvel...
ComicBook
Titans Season 4 Trailer and Poster Released
HBO Max today released a teaser trailer and key art for Titans' upcoming fourth season, which pits the team against Lex Luthor and Brother Blood, among other threats. The season, which will seemingly include some kind of crossover with Stargirl, is expected to debut in 2023. The series has grown bigger each year, including Superboy at the end of season one and then bringing Red Hood and Nightwing into the picture in season three. So, what's next for the young heroes now that they have faced down Deathstroke and Trigon? Things are seemingly levelling out a bit in terms of the team lineup, but that doesn't mean we won't have some pretty big, impressive new guest stars and villains along the way.
ComicBook
Star Wars Reveals First Look at Young Yaddle
Star Wars: The High Republic actually showed off some concept art of Master Yaddle. Famously, the Jedi was around for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Fans didn't get to really see her in action again until a recent Disney+ reveal. Star Wars says that there are big plans for Yaddle in Phase II of this new era for the franchise. Both Yoda and Grogu have taken up the top spot for a bunch of fans, but now there will be another small green force user to focus on. The High Republic actually occurs more than 100 years before the Star Wars prequels. Go ahead and check out her look from the old days right here down below.
ComicBook
Nick Fury "Replaced" as Director of SHIELD in New Ad
Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury has been replaced as the director of SHIELD in a new ad for Marvel Snap. The advertisement sees Jackson reprising the role he's played since the earliest installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and which he will return to again in Secret Invasion, to promote Marvel Snap's official launch today. In the ad, Fury storms into the SHIELD offices furious (no pun intended) that he's learned through backchannels that he's being replaced as the head of SHIELD. He becomes even angrier when he learns that his replacement is some random person playing Marvel Snap on their phone. You can watch the ad below.
ComicBook
King T'Challa and More Marvel Legends Episodes Coming to Disney+ Ahead of Black Panther 2
Before returning to the world of Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, relive the legend of King T'Challa on new episodes of Marvel Studios Legends. The Disney+ short-form docu-series will tie into Wakanda Forever with special recaps revisiting legendary Wakandan warriors King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), and General Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje. The Black Panther episodes of Marvel Studios Legends are streaming Friday, November 4th on Disney+, one week before Marvel's Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11th. See the official description below.
Gamespot
Harrison Ford Is Joining The MCU In Next Captain America Movie - Report
Veteran and iconic actor Harrison Ford is joining the MCU, according to a report. SlashFilm reports that Ford will play Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in multiple upcoming MCU films, including Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. The news originally comes from the Hot Mic podcast, and SlashFilm backed up that report.
dexerto.com
The Conjuring 4: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more
Ed and Lorraine Warren return with another spooky adventure in The Conjuring 4. The Conjuring took horror fans by surprise with its incredible imagery, filmmaking, and practical effects. The story of the haunting of the Perron family is considered to be one of the best recent horror films. Its success...
epicstream.com
Sabine Wren Actress Offers Massive Ahsoka Update
It's almost unbelievable how Star Wars has managed to be on a massive roll as of late, especially after the sequel trilogy failed to click with fans and critics but thanks to the creative minds behind The Mandalorian, the science-fiction franchise is once again reaching heights many thought it would never achieve.
Warner Bros. Pictures Names Jesse Ehrman President of Production and Development; Ups Three to Senior VP (EXCLUSIVE)
Warner Bros. Pictures has named longtime executive Jesse Ehrman as president of production and development, Variety has learned exclusively. The 16-year studio executive steps into the role vacated by Courtenay Valenti. He will report to Michael DeLuca and Pamela Abdy, co-chairs and CEOs, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. Ehrman will oversee and manage the division’s live-action development team and budget, and also work closely with DeLuca and Abdy on overall slate development. Ehrman’s elevation also sees three others in the film group promoted to senior V.P.: Cate Adams, Peter Dodd and Sheila Walcott. Additionally, studio veteran Kevin McCormick will continue in his role as...
Avengers Assemble crossover trailer and first look
Jason Aaron starts the story that will conclude his Avengers run in November
fanthatracks.com
This Week In Star Wars: Andor and the Eye and Galactic Pals Return
This week in Star Wars, the adorable Star Wars Galactic Pals are back, we get ready to Bring Home the Galaxy, and grab a cuppa for episode 6 of Andor streaming now on Disney+. Plus, we chat with the cast of Andor about the storytelling of the series. Visit Star...
msn.com
Black Panther 2: Everything to know about new Marvel movie
After multiple production delays on Marvel’s highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the official release date is finally approaching. Scheduled to be released in cinemas on 11 November, the movie comes four years after the original and will see Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje fighting to protect their nation from opposing world powers after the death of King T’Challa.
fanthatracks.com
Gentle Giant: Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith: Obi Wan Kenobi Milestones Statue
Limited to 1000 pieces, shipping to US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU for $300.00 and available now, this is the Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith: Obi Wan Kenobi Milestones Statue from Gentle Giant, ready to negotiate a great spot in your collection.
disneydining.com
Disney Releases Extended Sneak Peak of Upcoming Animated Movie!
Disney has a pretty big slate of movies set to be released in the next year — from live-action remakes like The Little Mermaid and Snow White to original films like The Haunted Mansion. There are also a number of Marvel films on the slate — like Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — to the highly anticipated Avatar: Way of the Water.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to Get French Release Despite Windowing Regulations Affecting Disney+
The Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in French theaters, which was up for debate considering France's windowing regulations concerning theaters and Disney+. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther is one of the more highly-anticipated Marvel films, considering how Wakanda Forever honors the memory of the late Chadwick Boseman, while also introducing Namor to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. MCU movies typically head to Disney+ after spending time in theaters, but the amount of time before a film debuts on the streaming service can vary depending on the country. For Marvel fans and Disney+ subscribers in France, there is confirmation of these details regarding Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
NME
‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ is still “slated for 2023” says Insomniac
Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is still slated to release in 2023 and is making “good progress,” according to the developer. The news comes from the official Insomniac Games Twitter account, which responded to a fan that was worried about the game being delayed. In response,...
Upcoming Star Wars games: Every new Star Wars game announced so far
Details on every upcoming Star Wars game in development – from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to Star Wars: Eclipse
fanthatracks.com
Toys R Us to trial concessions in WHSmith in UK
Following the news that Toys R Us is returning as an online endeavour in the UK, news arrives that the legendary toy retailer is trialling a partnership with high street giant WHSmith in nine locations. Digital-first eCommerce direct-to-consumer retailer, Toys R Us ANZ Limited has announced that it has signed...
fanthatracks.com
Michelle Rejwan to leave Lucasfilm role as SVP Live Action Development & Production
Interesting news comes from Lucasfilm as Michelle Rejwan announces she is stepping down from her SVP Live Action Development & Production role at Lucasfilm to return to her prior role as a full-time producer. Michelle Rejwan is leaving her post as SVP Live Action Development & Production at Lucasfilm. She...
fanthatracks.com
Toys R Us finally returns to the UK
After a successful soft launch, Toys R Us and Babies R Us are returning to the UK, just in time for Christmas. That follows a successful relaunch in Australia and will see the arrival of digital flagship eCommerce websites, ToysRUs.co.uk and BabiesRUs.co.uk in October, with over 300 brands available. Dr....
