fanthatracks.com
This Week In Star Wars: Andor and the Eye and Galactic Pals Return
This week in Star Wars, the adorable Star Wars Galactic Pals are back, we get ready to Bring Home the Galaxy, and grab a cuppa for episode 6 of Andor streaming now on Disney+. Plus, we chat with the cast of Andor about the storytelling of the series. Visit Star...
fanthatracks.com
Gentle Giant: Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith: Obi Wan Kenobi Milestones Statue
Limited to 1000 pieces, shipping to US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU for $300.00 and available now, this is the Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith: Obi Wan Kenobi Milestones Statue from Gentle Giant, ready to negotiate a great spot in your collection.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: Andor: Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4) lands 21st October
Fresh, adventurous, uniquely altering the opening credit music episode by episode and layering in new sounds to the Star Wars musical journey few could have anticipated, it’s as bold as the show itself so the news that music from episodes 1 to 4 lands tomorrow (21st October) is very welcome indeed.
fanthatracks.com
Doctor Aphra #25 sees Chelli still trapped by the Spark Eternal
Landing 26th October from writer Alyssa Wong, interior artist Minkyu Jung and cover artist W. Scott Forbes Doctor Aphra #25 sees the good doctor still trapped by the Spark Eternal. While the Spark Eternal continues to control Aphra’s body aboard the Vermillion, the real archaeologist is trapped in her own...
fanthatracks.com
Good Morning Tatooine – ‘Andor’ Episode 7 – In Review
Join Brian Cameron and Mark Newbold on Good Morning Tatooine as they review this weeks episode of ‘Andor.’. Be a part of the show by leaving your thoughts, comments, and opinions on Facebook, and in the chat on YouTube. Hosted By: Brian Cameron. Guest: Mark Newbold. Learn More at...
fanthatracks.com
Nicholas Britell talks Andor score being “very inward and very dark and very particular”
In a superb interview conducted by StarWars.com senior editor Dan Brooks, Nicholas Britell delves deep into his influences, his own Star Wars passion and the scope he was given to interpret Star Wars: Andor into a score that is both unique yet familiar to the ears of the audience. StarWars.com:...
fanthatracks.com
Galactic Pals: Rancor
Miree helps mend a rancor’s favorite toy and teaches the youngster how to play more gently. Watch more Star Wars Galactic Pals on http://www.StarWarsKids.com. and http://www.YouTube.com/StarWarsKids.
fanthatracks.com
Toys R Us finally returns to the UK
After a successful soft launch, Toys R Us and Babies R Us are returning to the UK, just in time for Christmas. That follows a successful relaunch in Australia and will see the arrival of digital flagship eCommerce websites, ToysRUs.co.uk and BabiesRUs.co.uk in October, with over 300 brands available. Dr....
fanthatracks.com
Michelle Rejwan to leave Lucasfilm role as SVP Live Action Development & Production
Interesting news comes from Lucasfilm as Michelle Rejwan announces she is stepping down from her SVP Live Action Development & Production role at Lucasfilm to return to her prior role as a full-time producer. Michelle Rejwan is leaving her post as SVP Live Action Development & Production at Lucasfilm. She...
