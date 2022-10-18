PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tons of bargain shoppers were out looking for a deal at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Saturday. Over 8,000 items that have been left behind at the airport were up for sale Saturday, including jewelry, electronics, clothes, power tools and even vehicles."These are things you don't find at a lot of auctions, things people leave behind at the airport, including 11 vehicles," said Allegheny County Airport Authority public affairs manager Matt Neistein. "People are going to get good deals today."This is the 12th year for the event, and this year, the Allegheny County Airport Authority also auctioned off some of their own items, including work trucks, golf carts and office furniture.A lot of customers were excited to check out the lost items, with some even traveling from as far as South Carolina hoping to find a good deal."I heard about this auction, I've never been to one and I wanted to see what it's all about," said Myrtle Beach resident Beverly Mills. "I work for Delta Airlines and I never understood how people could forget all this stuff." Most of the proceeds from the auction will go to several charitable foundations.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO