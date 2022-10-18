Read full article on original website
New homeless shelter to open in Downtown Pittsburgh
A new 45,000-square-foot facility homeless shelter in Downtown Pittsburgh will soon open to help provide services and beds for people in need. The Second Avenue Commons is run by Pittsburgh Mercy, in collaboration with the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, Community Kitchen Pittsburgh, Second Avenue Commons, Inc. and UPMC.
Pharmacy staffing shortages causing headaches for local residents
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Local pharmacies are adjusting hours because of the pharmacist shortage and it's causing serious problems for customers who need their prescriptions.Many people said they have gone to their local Rite Aid, expecting the pharmacy to be open, and it was closed or the hours were cut back, leaving them scrambling to get their prescriptions.Staffing problems at pharmacies are causing frustration for people who need prescriptions or vaccinations.Adam Causgrove was supposed to get a covid booster shot at the Rite Aid in Mt. Washington last weekend, but they canceled his appointment."It was all set last Saturday and about...
Yvonne Zanos' giving spirit lives on through her grandchildren as they continue to give to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- From 2003 to 2009, the late Yvonne Zanos, KDKA's beloved consumer reporter, was the driving force behind the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.She worked tirelessly, visiting local schools, helping out at food pantries, and even getting her own family involved. For Yvonne, it was a mission of both compassion and community.In 2007, Yvonne was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Over the next two years, she fought it valiantly. But in January 2010, just two days after her 60th birthday, Yvonne passed away.Just months prior, during her final Turkey Fund campaign, she made her daughters promise they and her grandkids would...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Family of 29-year public works employee donates bench in his memory to Allegheny Township
A new memorial at the Allegheny Township Municipal Building pays tribute to Shawn L. Kuhn, a beloved longtime township employee and resident. The township supervisors recently accepted the memorial to Kuhn from his family. Kuhn who died unexpectedly in February 2021, at the age of 49. He worked in the...
Ex-teacher brings retro classroom vibe to new School House Bakery in Unity
Shoppers have a new option for sweet treats in Unity, with the Oct. 7 opening of the School House Bakery in the Latrobe 30 Plaza. Display cases are filled with grab-and-go cookies, brownies, scones, cupcakes, small cakes, muffins, seasonally flavored cinnamon rolls and more, all baked on site. Young patrons...
explore venango
Governor Wolf Announces $2.6MM Investment in Cranberry Mall Water Treatment Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that Venango County will receive a $2,636,675 loan to construct a new 350 gallons-per-minute water filtration unit at the existing Cranberry Mall water treatment plant. This loan is part of a $236 million investment for drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-point source projects across the state through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).
Pollution warning issued for Mon Valley residents
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A heads up for residents in the Mon Valley - an air pollution warning has been issued for Saturday and Sunday.The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert this morning -- saying the pollution levels exceeded the standard limit at one of the monitoring stations.Sensitive groups like young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems should be mindful of their outdoor activity during this time.
Local Huntington Bank location to close its doors
A representative said that customers will, or have already, received letters notifying them of the change
wvexplorer.com
Do three legendary monsters inhabit the Monongahela River?
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Far from the city lights that shimmer about its mouth at the Golden Triangle, the Monongahela River rises 200 miles away in some of the most remote reaches in the Appalachian Mountains. Many of its tributaries descend from forests so old and large that only the...
wtae.com
LGBTQ community defends Beaver County trans youth after teacher refuses to use pronouns
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The LGBTQ community is taking a stand after a Beaver County teacher refused to refer to transgender students by their pronouns. Earlier this month, after a large showing of support for the high school biology and anatomy teacher, Daren Cusato was reinstated and allowed back on the job.
Pay hike approved for Westmoreland DA spokesperson, finance department
A monthslong search for a public information officer for Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli is nearly over after commissioners agreed to a 50% salary increase before the job is even filled. The county’s salary board, which includes all three commissioners and Controller Jeff Balzer, approved raising the salary for...
wtae.com
Old brewery site in Smithton deemed public nuisance
SMITHTON, Pa. — Smithton Borough police filed charges this week against the owner of an old brewery site, deeming the property a public nuisance. One misdemeanor charge was filed this week against Robert McKeown, the owner of the property. According to court documents, McKeown was previously cited this year...
Bargain hunters bid on 8,000 items left behind at Pittsburgh International Airport
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tons of bargain shoppers were out looking for a deal at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Saturday. Over 8,000 items that have been left behind at the airport were up for sale Saturday, including jewelry, electronics, clothes, power tools and even vehicles."These are things you don't find at a lot of auctions, things people leave behind at the airport, including 11 vehicles," said Allegheny County Airport Authority public affairs manager Matt Neistein. "People are going to get good deals today."This is the 12th year for the event, and this year, the Allegheny County Airport Authority also auctioned off some of their own items, including work trucks, golf carts and office furniture.A lot of customers were excited to check out the lost items, with some even traveling from as far as South Carolina hoping to find a good deal."I heard about this auction, I've never been to one and I wanted to see what it's all about," said Myrtle Beach resident Beverly Mills. "I work for Delta Airlines and I never understood how people could forget all this stuff." Most of the proceeds from the auction will go to several charitable foundations.
WDTV
A Halloween inflatable display brings one family closer together
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - One family in Bruceton Mills got into the Halloween spirit with 231 inflatable decorations. For years, Dina Stiles and her daughter Jennifer Louden set up Halloween inflatables for trick-or-treating at a campground. Then last year, they brought the inflatables to their front yards for more...
wtae.com
First responders fight 2-alarm apartment fire in South Park
SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple units responded to a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Royal Drive in South Park Township Saturday evening. Allegheny County Dispatch confirms the call came in for a fire at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported.
Pa. tavern to stay closed after judge deems it a ‘nuisance bar’: report
A western Pennsylvania bar will stay closed after the a District Attorney declared it a nuisance bar, according to a story from KDKA. Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville, Washington County, was shut down last week after a man named Jaisen Irwin was shot and killed following a fight at the bar, the news site reported.
DEP: Equipment malfunction in Beaver Falls resulted in erroneous air quality readings
MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - Many people in Beaver County woke up Friday morning to alerts on their phones about poor air quality. This caused a lot of concern, especially for sensitive groups like the elderly and asthmatic.People were extremely worried after waking up to red color air quality maps and numbers 400 and higher, which means hazardous conditions.KDKA later learned from the Allegheny County Health Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection that there was nothing to be alarmed about.The Pittsburgh region ranks high in having the worst air quality in the world. Pollution from industry and traffic is...
Explanation given for delays on $7 million construction project in downtown Greensburg
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — 11 News got the latest on a major construction project in downtown Greensburg. This spring, we told you part of the underground parking garage at the Westmoreland County courthouse had to be closed, as it was starting to fall apart. A $7 million project was...
wtae.com
Allegheny County FOP lodge announces support for Oz
WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91 announced its support for Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race. Oz made an appearance at the lodge in West Homestead, and spoke on crime, including the recent shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side that left three people dead. The candidate said he spoke to Steelers fans on Sunday, who were tailgating.
Meet Carl, Beaver County’s newest addition
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A golden retriever puppy named Carl is making friends in Beaver County and will soon provide a service to residents in need. Carl is not officially a part of the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office, but is owned by a sergeant who is trained in mental health first aid and is on the department’s Crisis Intervention Team. Carl was purchased by a citizen and will be trained as a therapy dog to offer comfort when needed, including for victims of violence and children who are testifying in court.
