Families who renegotiated their mortgage in the weeks after former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget will be paying an average of over £500 more on monthly bills due to higher interest rates, Labour has said.Interest rates spiked in the wake of the 23 September announcement of £45bn of unfunded tax giveaways going predominantly to the rich, the bulk of which were reversed within the following weeks by prime minister Liz Truss and new chancellor Jeremy Hunt.But Labour said that in the period before the U-turns, an estimated 113,000 households will have had to remortgage their homes at disadvantageous prices as...

23 MINUTES AGO