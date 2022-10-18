Read full article on original website
Here comes the EV economy
Significant shifts in the nation's economy are afoot — if the clean energy effort can get past its growing pains. President Joe Biden marked one interim step today by announcing $2.8 billion in grants from the bipartisan infrastructure law to boost the U.S. electric vehicle and clean energy industry, from minerals mining to battery manufacturing. The funding is part of more than $135 billion from a trio of recently enacted climate and energy laws that aims to catalyze investment in domestic manufacturing for clean energy and reorganize traditional supply chains.
Biden cements climate manufacturing deal
One of the great climate ironies is that more extreme weather necessitates more resilient infrastructure. More resilient infrastructure requires more concrete, and concrete releases a lot of planet-warming carbon into the atmosphere. That means one of the most resilient and cost-effective ways to adapt developed areas to extreme weather and...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Why Iran is helping Russia against Ukraine
In honor of TAYLOR SWIFT’s “Midnights” release, your friendly neighborhood NatSec Daily team wanted to tackle a question that keeps us up at night: What’s in it for Iran to help Russia in Ukraine?. National Security Council spokesperson JOHN KIRBY offered the administration’s view. “It’s another...
Soaring tax revenue, spending plunge spark record drop in budget deficit
The U.S. government posted a record decline in federal deficits in fiscal 2022, as surging tax revenue and waning pandemic spending helped cut the budget gap in half. The annual budget shortfall totaled $1.37 trillion, compared to $2.77 trillion in the previous fiscal year, the Treasury Department said Friday. That’s due in part to record high tax receipts, which jumped last year thanks to a strong economy that drew more people into the labor market, pushing up the amount the government collected in individual and corporate taxes. Federal spending also declined, as fewer people collected jobless benefits and other pandemic-related programs wound down.
K Street's windfall continues thanks to chips, reconciliation bills
Here are your Lobbying Disclosure Act revenue rankings for the third quarter of 2022. Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck: $15.2 million (versus $15.2 million in Q2 2022 and $13.9 million in Q3 2021) Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld: $13.3 million (versus $12.8 million in Q2 2022 and $13.6 million in...
Biden’s terrible, no good, very bad gas price problem
ALL GAS, NO BRAKES — OPEC cutting output. War in Ukraine. Global inflation. The Biden administration publicly clashing with oil companies. Refineries offline in California. All of it has added up to a recent rise in gas prices at the worst possible time for President Joe Biden and his party — less than three weeks before the midterms.
New York mayor says Biden border policy eased flow of migrants
The wave became a trickle as the city opened a sprawling new intake center.
Inside Hikvision lobbyist’s game plan to fend off sanctions
FARA FILING REVEALS HIKVISION’S D.C. STRATEGY: New documents filed with the Justice Department this week offer an inside look at how Hikvision’s hired guns in Washington sought to help the Chinese video surveillance company head off U.S. sanctions rumored to be in the works for allegedly helping the Chinese government monitor Muslim minorities.
Shuster lobbies for creation of federal infrastructure bank
FORMER T&I CHAIR LOBBYING FOR INFRASTRUCTURE BANK PROPOSAL: A long-stalled campaign to create a national infrastructure bank that would help fund infrastructure projects with loans from private investors is getting a boost from a big name: longtime House Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Bill Shuster. Shuster, who is now a lobbyist at Squire Patton Boggs, is one of several of the firm’s staffers who were retained in August by the Alliance for Financing U.S. Infrastructure, Inc., according to newly filed disclosures.
Average new mortgage bills up more than £500 a month in wake of mini-Budget, Labour claim
Families who renegotiated their mortgage in the weeks after former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget will be paying an average of over £500 more on monthly bills due to higher interest rates, Labour has said.Interest rates spiked in the wake of the 23 September announcement of £45bn of unfunded tax giveaways going predominantly to the rich, the bulk of which were reversed within the following weeks by prime minister Liz Truss and new chancellor Jeremy Hunt.But Labour said that in the period before the U-turns, an estimated 113,000 households will have had to remortgage their homes at disadvantageous prices as...
Yes, recession signals are flashing bright red
STORM FORECAST — To hear President Joe Biden and other top administration officials tell it, the U.S. economy is very unlikely to hit recession anytime soon. And if we somehow do experience such an official economic slowdown, it will be brief and gentle, like a soft summer rain. Don’t...
DeFi showdown at Senate Ag
DeFi showdown at Senate Ag
The Brexit cult blowing up Britain
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. Dad joke alert: Did the lettuce vote leaf or romaine in the Brexit referendum?. While Liz Truss’ political reign was short, this read about the decadelong libertarian effort to remake Britain that now lies in tatters, is worth your time.
New Covid variants under the microscope
There’s a new jumble of Covid variants on the loose: BQ.1, BQ.1.1, and XBB. It’s enough to make the heads of a pandemic-weary public spin. Here’s what we know about them: The BQs are offshoots of the reigning BA.5 Omicron strain, which once made up nearly all Covid cases in the U.S. and is still responsible for nearly seven out of 10.
Yes, the Liz Truss debacle matters for Americans
The U.K. political drama will have ripple effects in the U.S.
Biden responds to U.K. prime minister's resignation
Truss’ resignation on Thursday came after a chaotic beginning to her tenure as prime minister.
