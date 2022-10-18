NBA season preview: Golden State Warriors bid for back-to-back titles and LeBron James eyes scoring record as new year tips off

Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career
Stephen Curry wants to stay with the Golden State Warriors until he retires.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Detroit Pistons game score vs. Indiana Pacers: Time, TV and more for Game 3
Detroit Pistons (1-1) vs. Indiana Pacers (0-2) Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Pistons radio affiliates). Betting line: Pistons by 1½. • Box score. Follow all year: Indulge in Pistons coverage all season long here, led by our beat reporter Omari Sankofa II...
Zion Williamson powers to 25 in NBA return as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Brooklyn Nets, 130-108
Zion Williamson did not disappoint in his NBA return after 17 months out, as the forward powered to 25 points and nine rebounds in the New Orleans Pelicans' season-opening 130-108 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. The 2019 draft first pick had not made an appearance since May 4, 2021, after...
Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown dies at 55 after battle with cancer
Tony Brown, a longtime NBA referee, died Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the league said. He was 55. "We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength, acceptance and peace," his wife Tina Brown said in a statement released by the NBA."We ask that you join us in that spirit as we prepare to celebrate Tony's life."
Brittney Griner reportedly turned down the opportunity to play basketball in prison because it's 'too painful' to practice
The WNBA star, who has been wrongfully detained in Russia since February, reportedly refused lawyers' offer to bring her a basketball to play prison.
Daughters of Jayson Williams denounce his St. John’s HOF nod
The daughters of former NBA All-Star Jayson Williams have denounced St. John’s University for its decision to induct their father into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame because of accusations of neglect in their lives following his role in the 2002 fatal shooting of a limousine driver. Tryumph...
Justin Verlander breaks records to hand Houston Astros series lead over New York Yankees
Astros ace Justin Verlander struck out 11 in six impressive innings to inspire Houston to a 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees in its AL Championship Series opener on Wednesday. The 39-year-old pitcher set a major league record in the process, with his eighth postseason double-digit strikeout game of...
