NBA season preview: Golden State Warriors bid for back-to-back titles and LeBron James eyes scoring record as new year tips off

Tony Brown, a longtime NBA referee, died Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the league said. He was 55. "We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength, acceptance and peace," his wife Tina Brown said in a statement released by the NBA."We ask that you join us in that spirit as we prepare to celebrate Tony's life."

