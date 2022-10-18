Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Life As A Page For NBC-TV In The "Big '80s"Herbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Free Day of the Dead celebration at Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach on October 30D.J. EatonLong Beach, CA
10 Scares, Steals, and Foodie Deals for your L.A. WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
In The Wake Of The Release Of Racist Tape, The Los Angeles City Council Elects A New President.Joseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
Related
easyreadernews.com
Greenfellas: How a small group of men aimed to bring retail cannabis to the South Bay
As results came in after presstime for Wednesday’s Redondo Beach special election, it marked the close of a chapter in the saga of a handful of men aiming to bring legal cannabis stores to the South Bay. The face of that effort became Elliot Lewis, CEO of the Long...
SAJJ Mediterranean Opening Three More Locations in Los Angeles
Sites include DTLA, Santa Monica, and Huntington Beach
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List
Bay Cities, Tallula’s make list from Tasting Table. Tasting Table has published a list of the top 40 restaurants that you can find along Pacific Coast Highway and two Santa Monica restaurants have made the cut. One of them is Bay Cities, located on the Lincoln Boulevard portion of...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Palmdale, CA
Located in the scenic Antelope Valley just outside of the Mojave Desert in Southern California, Palmdale is a desert city unlike any other. Heavily freckled with Joshua trees and framed by the beautiful Tehachapi, San Gabriel, and Sierra Peona mountain ranges, the city is small, quaint, and very charming. So it makes sense that the best restaurants in Palmdale match the description of Palmdale itself!
This is the best Cheeseburger in California
Thick and juicy, thin and crispy, slapped between a fluffy bun and topped with melting cheese—there's nothing like the perfect cheeseburger. Cheeseburgers are one of California's most wondrous inventions!
easyreadernews.com
About Town Redondo: Lewis accuses Nehrenheim of campaign violation, “Swim the Avenues” results
Cannabis proponents contend Nehrenheim violated campaign laws. The Economic Development Reform Coalition of Southern California, the group behind Measure E, contends that election laws were violated in the campaign against the measure by Mayor Pro-Tem Nils Nehrenheim. George M. Yin, an attorney for EDRCSC, wrote a letter to L.A. County...
FodorsTravel
12 Easy Fall Day Trips to Take From Los Angeles
Looking to get away from Los Angeles this fall? We’ve got some trip ideas for you. Los Angeles is great, but even the most diehard Angelenos need to break free from the city from time to time. Fortunately for anyone with a bit of wanderlust, there are dozens of incredible destinations just a few hours’ drive from the City Of Angels, from beautiful beach towns to incredible mountain expanses. There are deserts and nature preserves, amusement parks, and mock Alpine villages. There truly is something for everyone, provided you’re willing to put in a little time in the car. Here’s our guide to 12 great fall day trips for anyone looking to take a little time away from L.A.
easyreadernews.com
Enchantment and celebrity chickens in Hermosa, a Mexican classic departs and more dining news
The nights are getting cool, but the local dining scene is hot as ever, with lots of openings to report and more on the way. First, though, news about a few places of note that we have lost. The Market Report: Moon’s Market offered friendly service in a cluttered, slightly...
Alex Canter On Taking His Family's 92-Year-Old Canter's Deli Digital
For true Angelenos, Canter’s Deli should need no introduction. The 92-year old restaurant seated in the central Los Angeles remains a staple of the community and a piece of the city’s identity. In a conversation with dot.LA CEO Sam Adams, founder of Nextbite, Alex Canter, explained how he’s bringing his family’s iconic restaurant into the modern age.
idesignarch.com
Chic And Cozy Small Cottage In Los Angeles
This charming bungalow in the Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles, California has a hip, beachy vibe with a modern aesthetic. Every inch of the 826 square foot home is utilized. A small pool and cozy deck provide a private sanctuary for relaxation. Via: HGTV.
easyreadernews.com
Harrington says he’s all business
Kieran Harrington describes himself as the only Hermosa Beach city council candidate who has owned a business, and managed a $50 million budget for senior living facilities. Harrington said he will prioritize fiscal restraint and support small businesses in the city. “With my extensive background in budgeting and development, I’ll...
Día de los Muertos events in Southern California
Here's a list of Día de los Muertos events in Southern California.
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you also love to go out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
Get Ready To Party—One Of The Biggest Latin American Fiestas In The World Is Coming To LA
BRESH, one of the biggest Latin American parties in the world, is finally coming to LA’s Vermont Hollywood venue on November 11th. After sold shows in countries like Buenos Aires, Ibiza, and Barcelona (just to name a few), this beautiful fiesta comes complete with balloons, flowers, glitter, props, and more. BRESH began in Argentina in 2016, and quickly grew into one of the hottest spots for young people in each city that it visited. It’s more than a party—it’s a community, and this became more true than ever during the pandemic. BRESH’s livestreams kept many going, and we couldn’t be more excited for the fiesta to be back in person and in LA!
californiaglobe.com
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Looking for a job? Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown
While the coronavirus has led to shuttered businesses and massive layoffs, here are some of the companies that need more workers.
easyreadernews.com
Restoring Manhattan Beach – Stewart Fournier wants to end the divisiveness
Many issues drew Stewart Fournier into the Manhattan Beach City Council race, including public safety, intelligently addressing state housing requirements, and confronting the hate crimes that have occurred on school campuses. But there is one overarching issue that inspired him to run, and that is the political rhetoric and divisiveness that he believes threatens the core of what Manhattan Beach is, or what he likes to call “beach values.”
easyreadernews.com
Standing room only at Patrick Malloy’s
Same vibe, new Pier Plaza location for South Bay Jam. If it hasn’t already, host Barclay Roach’s South Bay Jam (SBJ) is becoming a live music institution on Thursday nights from 9:30 p.m at Patrick Molloy’s, on Pier Plaza, in Hermosa Beach. The SBJ originated in 2016 at the now closed Standing Room bar on Hermosa Avenue, where it had a successful four, and a half year run before COVID forced the closure of that venue. Building on their success at the Standing Room, the rebooted and relocated SBJ’s popularity continues to grow at Patrick Malloy’s, with a healthy mix of local musicians, regulars and curious Pier Plaza explorers.
Comments / 0