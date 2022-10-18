ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermosa Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List

Bay Cities, Tallula’s make list from Tasting Table. Tasting Table has published a list of the top 40 restaurants that you can find along Pacific Coast Highway and two Santa Monica restaurants have made the cut. One of them is Bay Cities, located on the Lincoln Boulevard portion of...
SANTA MONICA, CA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Palmdale, CA

Located in the scenic Antelope Valley just outside of the Mojave Desert in Southern California, Palmdale is a desert city unlike any other. Heavily freckled with Joshua trees and framed by the beautiful Tehachapi, San Gabriel, and Sierra Peona mountain ranges, the city is small, quaint, and very charming. So it makes sense that the best restaurants in Palmdale match the description of Palmdale itself!
PALMDALE, CA
easyreadernews.com

About Town Redondo: Lewis accuses Nehrenheim of campaign violation, “Swim the Avenues” results

Cannabis proponents contend Nehrenheim violated campaign laws. The Economic Development Reform Coalition of Southern California, the group behind Measure E, contends that election laws were violated in the campaign against the measure by Mayor Pro-Tem Nils Nehrenheim. George M. Yin, an attorney for EDRCSC, wrote a letter to L.A. County...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
FodorsTravel

12 Easy Fall Day Trips to Take From Los Angeles

Looking to get away from Los Angeles this fall? We’ve got some trip ideas for you. Los Angeles is great, but even the most diehard Angelenos need to break free from the city from time to time. Fortunately for anyone with a bit of wanderlust, there are dozens of incredible destinations just a few hours’ drive from the City Of Angels, from beautiful beach towns to incredible mountain expanses. There are deserts and nature preserves, amusement parks, and mock Alpine villages. There truly is something for everyone, provided you’re willing to put in a little time in the car. Here’s our guide to 12 great fall day trips for anyone looking to take a little time away from L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Alex Canter On Taking His Family's 92-Year-Old Canter's Deli Digital

For true Angelenos, Canter’s Deli should need no introduction. The 92-year old restaurant seated in the central Los Angeles remains a staple of the community and a piece of the city’s identity. In a conversation with dot.LA CEO Sam Adams, founder of Nextbite, Alex Canter, explained how he’s bringing his family’s iconic restaurant into the modern age.
LOS ANGELES, CA
idesignarch.com

Chic And Cozy Small Cottage In Los Angeles

This charming bungalow in the Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles, California has a hip, beachy vibe with a modern aesthetic. Every inch of the 826 square foot home is utilized. A small pool and cozy deck provide a private sanctuary for relaxation. Via: HGTV.
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Harrington says he’s all business

Kieran Harrington describes himself as the only Hermosa Beach city council candidate who has owned a business, and managed a $50 million budget for senior living facilities. Harrington said he will prioritize fiscal restraint and support small businesses in the city. “With my extensive background in budgeting and development, I’ll...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
Secret LA

Get Ready To Party—One Of The Biggest Latin American Fiestas In The World Is Coming To LA

BRESH, one of the biggest Latin American parties in the world, is finally coming to LA’s Vermont Hollywood venue on November 11th. After sold shows in countries like Buenos Aires, Ibiza, and Barcelona (just to name a few), this beautiful fiesta comes complete with balloons, flowers, glitter, props, and more. BRESH began in Argentina in 2016, and quickly grew into one of the hottest spots for young people in each city that it visited. It’s more than a party—it’s a community, and this became more true than ever during the pandemic. BRESH’s livestreams kept many going, and we couldn’t be more excited for the fiesta to be back in person and in LA!
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
CALIFORNIA STATE
easyreadernews.com

Restoring Manhattan Beach – Stewart Fournier wants to end the divisiveness

Many issues drew Stewart Fournier into the Manhattan Beach City Council race, including public safety, intelligently addressing state housing requirements, and confronting the hate crimes that have occurred on school campuses. But there is one overarching issue that inspired him to run, and that is the political rhetoric and divisiveness that he believes threatens the core of what Manhattan Beach is, or what he likes to call “beach values.”
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Standing room only at Patrick Malloy’s

Same vibe, new Pier Plaza location for South Bay Jam. If it hasn’t already, host Barclay Roach’s South Bay Jam (SBJ) is becoming a live music institution on Thursday nights from 9:30 p.m at Patrick Molloy’s, on Pier Plaza, in Hermosa Beach. The SBJ originated in 2016 at the now closed Standing Room bar on Hermosa Avenue, where it had a successful four, and a half year run before COVID forced the closure of that venue. Building on their success at the Standing Room, the rebooted and relocated SBJ’s popularity continues to grow at Patrick Malloy’s, with a healthy mix of local musicians, regulars and curious Pier Plaza explorers.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy