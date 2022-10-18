Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to [email protected]. It’s incredibly convenient to buy something online, right from your computer or phone. Whether it’s a high-end telescope or a resupply of toothpaste, the goods appear right at your doorstep. This kind of shopping is called “e-commerce” and it’s becoming more popular each year. In the U.S., it has grown from a mere 7% of retail purchases in 2012 to 19.6% of retail and US$791.7 billion in sales in 2020.

