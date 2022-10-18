Read full article on original website
CDC advisers recommend adding Covid shots to routine immunization schedules for kids, adults
The CDC’s independent vaccine advisers voted 15-0 Thursday to add most Covid-19 vaccines offered in the U.S. to the childhood, adolescent and adult immunization schedules. The immunization schedules, which are updated every fall before going into effect the following year, consolidate all of the CDC’s vaccine recommendations in one document for states that use them as guidance for school entry requirements and busy physicians. The additions formalize recommendations the CDC has already made on Covid vaccination in individuals ages 6 months and older for shots that the FDA has approved or has authorized for emergency use.
New Covid variants under the microscope
There’s a new jumble of Covid variants on the loose: BQ.1, BQ.1.1, and XBB. It’s enough to make the heads of a pandemic-weary public spin. Here’s what we know about them: The BQs are offshoots of the reigning BA.5 Omicron strain, which once made up nearly all Covid cases in the U.S. and is still responsible for nearly seven out of 10.
CDC director tests positive for Covid-19
The head of the federal public health agency is isolating at home with mild symptoms.
Inside Hikvision lobbyist’s game plan to fend off sanctions
FARA FILING REVEALS HIKVISION’S D.C. STRATEGY: New documents filed with the Justice Department this week offer an inside look at how Hikvision’s hired guns in Washington sought to help the Chinese video surveillance company head off U.S. sanctions rumored to be in the works for allegedly helping the Chinese government monitor Muslim minorities.
The Republicans distancing themselves from GOP post-Roe
FIGHTING FOR THEIR FUTURE — Republicans who support abortion rights are fighting for a political future by defending their records — and, incidentally, distancing themselves from their party, POLITICO’s Alice Miranda Ollstein reports from Pennsylvania. A race for a seat in the state’s legislature is testing whether...
K Street's windfall continues thanks to chips, reconciliation bills
Here are your Lobbying Disclosure Act revenue rankings for the third quarter of 2022. Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck: $15.2 million (versus $15.2 million in Q2 2022 and $13.9 million in Q3 2021) Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld: $13.3 million (versus $12.8 million in Q2 2022 and $13.6 million in...
DeFi showdown at Senate Ag
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
‘No quick fixes’: Walensky’s push for change at CDC meets reality
If the plan fails, the agency risks repeating the mistakes it made during the pandemic.
