Even though Millie Bobby Brown seems quite serious because of her personality in Stranger Things, she is quite bubbly in real life. Not just that, the actress has established herself as a beauty paradigm at quite a young age. Her fun social media and the life that she lives is a huge example of Millie being a full-of-life person. And, she has mentioned before that she is embarrassed by nothing. She believes in being her true self and follows her ideology pretty well. The actress got her share of enormous popularity by playing Eleven in Netflix’s biggest hit of the year, Stranger Things. But, Millie made her first film debut in the year 2019. The 18-year-old star made her debut through Hollywood’s hit Godzilla franchise with the film Godzilla: King of Monsters.

22 HOURS AGO