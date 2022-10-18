Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."News TenderMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Related
swnewsmedia.com
Jordan teams continue to try to push a faster pace on the trails
The Jordan cross country teams keep pushing the pace on the trails. Led by senior Kaleb Sharp, the Hubmen finished runner-up in the Wright County East Conference Championships Oct. 18 at Lake Marion County Park in Hutchinson.
swnewsmedia.com
Jordan gridders take five victories into the Section 2AAAA playoffs
Can the Jordan football team make a long playoff run in Section 2AAAA?. The Hubmen ended the regular season Oct. 19 with a 33-13 win at Tri-City United. Senior quarterback Gavin Lloyd led the way with 209 yards passing and three touchdowns.
swnewsmedia.com
Remember When: Oct. 22, 2022
The noise of hammer and saw indicates that Shakopee has not yet put on the finishing touches for the winter. New roofs are going on the residences of A. M. Strunk and John Goenen, while a new barn is assuming shape at Max Schoell’s. 100 YEARS AGO. From the...
swnewsmedia.com
Construction begins on new Bravis, Badger Hill joint site in Canterbury Commons
Construction on a new Canterbury Commons development kicked off Monday afternoon with a groundbreaking ceremony and celebration. Local brewery and taproom Badger Hill Brewing and family-owned, authentic Mexican restaurant Bravis Modern Street Food are relocating to this new location and will be sharing the building space. The brewery and restaurant are being designed by RSP Architects and built by Greystone Construction.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Judith E. Ehleringer
Judith Elaine (Paulus) Ehleringer, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on September 24, 2022. Judy was born in Breckenridge, MN as the vivacious daughter of Berniece and Christopher Paulus on April 3,1941. Judy spent her childhood years growing up in Aitkin, MN as the third of five children. Judy...
swnewsmedia.com
Student of the month
The September 2022 Shakopee Lions Student of the Month is Braydon Weiland. Braydon is currently in eighth grade at Shakopee Area Catholic School. His “awesome” parents Julie and Jim, along with siblings and pet Golden Retriever, are tremendously proud of him. The Shakopee Area Catholic Staff had this...
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Oct. 10-17
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 10-17. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Oct. 15: A...
swnewsmedia.com
Library: November is National Novel Writing Month
As part of the Teen Summer Reading Program, the Library held a contest for teens to design a bookmark. To celebrate TeenTober, we are happy to announce the winners who received a framed copy of their bookmark and a Barnes Noble gift card. For Chanhassen, the winner was Alyssa who attends Chaska Middle School East. Maria, who also attends Chaska Middle School East, was the Victoria winner. Chaska’s winner was Lydia who attends Southwest Christian High School. A framed copy of the wining bookmark is on display at each library. The winning bookmarks from all Carver County Library locations are available to take home.
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Shakopee Mayor candidate Bill Mars
Address: 1279 Cider Circle, Shakopee. Family: Wife Corky; children Jill, Chris, Rachel and Alex. Five grandchildren. Employment: Target Corporation HQ, Financial Retail Service Division, 16 years. Education: B.A. in business, College of St. Scholastica, Duluth. Hobbies/Interests: Community service, camping, cooking. Previous Experience: Mayor, elected 2001, 2015, 2019. Appointed: City of...
swnewsmedia.com
Paid letter: My dad would be great mayor
I’m Hannah Gallagher, daughter of Chaska Mayor candidate Jay Rohe. With the 2022 Mayoral election right around the corner, I wanted to write a letter of endorsement for my father. I graduated from Chaska High School (Soar Hawks) in 2014, and moved back to the area after college. Since...
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Scott County Board candidate Mike Luce
Address: 913 Atwood St., Shakopee. Employment: Self-employed building maintenance, commercial and residential. Education: Graduate of Shakopee school system, work-related training courses. Hobbies/Interests: Helping those who I am able takes up most of my time. Previous Experience: 5 years on Shakopee City Council. Contact Info: mluce6125785063@gmail or 612-578-5063. Why do you...
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Carver County Board Candidate Tom Workman
Name/age: Tom Workman, 63. Address: 7888 Autumn Ridge Ave., Chanhassen. Family: Married to Carolyn, four children (three Minnetonka H.S. and one Chanhassen H.S.), five grandchildren. Employment: Self-employed. Education: B.A. Political Science, University of Minnesota and St. Cloud State. Hobbies/interests: Fun with grandchildren, reading, golf, Gopher athletics. Previous experience: Life-long experience...
swnewsmedia.com
Savage's Quality Inn, other local hotels used as place to live
After a closed session hearing on Oct. 15, the Savage City Council announced at the recommendation of staff that they would continue to negotiate with the owners of the Quality Inn as they consider whether to purchase the hotel. Going into the meeting, City Administrator Brad Larson explained that one...
swnewsmedia.com
Chaska police respond to burglary, theft reports
Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
swnewsmedia.com
Rohe, Windschitl share mayoral opinions on homelessness, development in forum
Mayoral candidates for the city of Chaska, Jay Rohe and incumbent Mark Windschitl, shared their thoughts on a variety of issues in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Eastern Carver County on Oct. 13. The event was moderated by Barbara Brooks, who is not a voter...
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Scott County Board candidate Jody Brennan
Name/Age: Jody Brennan, I am young enough to work as your County Commissioner and wise enough to make good decisions. Address: 122 6th Ave. W., Shakopee. Family: I am married and we have three adult children. Employment: I am currently on the Shakopee City Council and Shakopee Public Utilities Commission.
swnewsmedia.com
Paid letter: Johnson has strong track record
Prior to moving to Carver, I lived in Eden Prairie for over 40 years and experienced some of the same growth challenges and the need to build a reliable infrastructure for all residences and business partners as Carver. With the challenges and opportunities facing the city of Carver, I want...
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Shakopee Mayor candidate Matt Lehman
Name/Age: Matt Lehman, 57. I was born and raised in Shakopee, and I am a lifelong resident. Address: 815 8th Ave. E., Shakopee. Family: Married to wife Rena of 33 years, we have two sons, Dan and Butch. Dan is married to Ashley, and they have given us two wonderful grandkids. Our children, grandchildren, and parents also reside in Shakopee, giving me a unique understanding of the lifecycle issues.
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Chaska Mayor Candidate Jay Rohe
Family: Wife: Heidi (We have been married 31 years); Daughters: Hannah (Paul) & Sarah; Grandson: Quinton. Employment: Legrand (16 years) - Vice President of Sales. Education: Richmond High School/Indiana University. Hobbies/interests: Pickleball, Golf. Previous experience: 14 Years as City Councilmember Ward 4, Southwest Transit Commission Chair, SW Transit Commissioner, 2009...
Comments / 0