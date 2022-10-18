As part of the Teen Summer Reading Program, the Library held a contest for teens to design a bookmark. To celebrate TeenTober, we are happy to announce the winners who received a framed copy of their bookmark and a Barnes Noble gift card. For Chanhassen, the winner was Alyssa who attends Chaska Middle School East. Maria, who also attends Chaska Middle School East, was the Victoria winner. Chaska’s winner was Lydia who attends Southwest Christian High School. A framed copy of the wining bookmark is on display at each library. The winning bookmarks from all Carver County Library locations are available to take home.

