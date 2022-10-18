BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal 4:49 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday. Hall, who also had two assists, took a crossing pass from David Pastrnak and one-timed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury, who had stopped eight shots in OT with the Wild playing most of the extra period short-handed. “You get two opportunities in overtime you’ve got to make do,” Hall said. “It was an amazing play by Pasta. He had the whole rink on the other side and I had the whole net.” Pastrnak scored his fourth goal of the season and Nick Foligno and Hampus Lindholm also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 5-1-0 under new coach Jim Montgomery and remained unbeaten at home.

BOSTON, MA ・ 43 MINUTES AGO