Orlando, FL

WRAL News

Conference titles on the line in Week 10 of HSOT Live

Raleigh, N.C. — Week ten of the high school football season in North Carolina kicks off on Friday night and HighSchoolOT Live presented by Breeze Thru Markets is back this season with live coverage of high school football across North Carolina. What is HighSchoolOT Live? If you're a fan...
RALEIGH, NC
960 The Ref

No. 21 Cincinnati holds on to edge SMU 29-27

DALLAS — (AP) — Ryan Coe kicked a school-record five field goals, including a season-long 52-yarder, and No. 21 Cincinnati broke up a game-tying two-point play in the closing minutes to hold on for a 29-27 win over SMU on Saturday for its sixth consecutive win. Charles McClelland...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Taylor Hall scores in overtime as Bruins beat Wild 4-3

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal 4:49 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday. Hall, who also had two assists, took a crossing pass from David Pastrnak and one-timed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury, who had stopped eight shots in OT with the Wild playing most of the extra period short-handed. “You get two opportunities in overtime you’ve got to make do,” Hall said. “It was an amazing play by Pasta. He had the whole rink on the other side and I had the whole net.” Pastrnak scored his fourth goal of the season and Nick Foligno and Hampus Lindholm also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 5-1-0 under new coach Jim Montgomery and remained unbeaten at home.
BOSTON, MA
Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather.

