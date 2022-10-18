Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Where to Go for All You Can Eat Korean BBQ Spots In LA TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Sasha and Malia Obama Take West Hollywood While Parent s Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Related
RUMOR: Dodgers prepared to let Trea Turner walk, sign Aaron Judge instead
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be in the mix to make a run for Aaron Judge this offseason, and they are reportedly even willing to let Trea Turner walk in a potential bid for the New York Yankees slugger. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed the potential landing spots for Turner...
What Astros’ Jose Altuve and field-crashing fan talked about before security took over
HOUSTON — The Yankees were three outs from falling into an 0-2 hole in the American League Championship Series on Thursday night when the Minute Maid Park lights dimmed. Out from the Houston Astros’ bullpen walked closer Ryan Pressly to his entrance song, Johnny Cash’s “God’s Gonna Cut You Down.”
Christian Vázquez has harsh words for Red Sox after stunning trade
Christian Vázquez delves into “awkward and weird” Red Sox trade ahead of ALCS with Astros. The Boston Red Sox aren’t in the postseason, but a few of their former stars are, and one is speaking out about what it’s like to strive for glory with a new team.
Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros
Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
Who Is Jose Altuve's Wife? All About Nina Altuve
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve shares two daughters with wife Nina Altuve Jose Altuve is no stranger to the World Series stage. After making his major league debut in 2011 with the Houston Astros, he won his first championship in 2017. Jose and the Astros later appeared in the World Series again in 2019 and 2021 (although they lost against the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves, respectively). Now, they are currently competing for the 2022 title. Through every win and loss, Jose's wife, Nina Altuve, has been...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Ex-Yankees, Mets infielder retires
Eduardo Núñez announced his retirement from baseball on Thursday. The infielder issued this statement on his Instagram:. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Today, it is with mixed emotions that I officially announce my retirement from professional baseball. I had the opportunity of a lifetime to...
Dodgers News: SNLA Analyst Predicts Bellinger Will Play 'Elsewhere' in 2023
Jerry Hairston Jr. thinks Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger needs "a new voice" and that he will be playing somewhere other than Los Angeles in 2023.
Dodger News: Andrew Friedman Wants Clayton Kershaw Back in 2023
The Dodgers have a number of free agents entering the 2023 offseason. But none have as emotional a connection to the team as Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw was drafted by the Dodgers in 2006, and has spent his entire 15-year career with the club. He’s been the ace of the Dodgers...
Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident
With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos has struggled mightily with free agent signings
Being a general manager in baseball is far from just signing high-quality free agents. It might be the most complex job in all of sports because he’s spinning so many different plates, putting the right people in place at each level to create a pipeline of success. Alex Anthopoulos is regarded as one of the best general managers in all of sports because of what he’s been able to accomplish with the Braves, setting this organization up for sustained success. However, free agency is a place where he’s made a boatload of regrettable decisions, and he’ll need to be better if the Braves want to reach their ultimate goal.
Did Jason Varitek’s wife just hint at Red Sox departure?
At this rate, Boston Red Sox fans are going to develop abandonment issues. While still mourning the passing of franchise legend Jerry Remy last October, they bid farewell to Dennis Eckersley, who retired at the end of the season. Could they be about to lose another franchise icon to another team?
Jose Altuve enters Hall of Infamy with MLB lowlight never seen before
You would have to walk all the way back to the regular season to see the last time that Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve last reached a base via a hit. In fact, according to ESPN Stats & Info, Altuve is now the owner of the longest hitless streak in MLB postseason history.
Yardbarker
Mets' Billy Eppler messaged MLB official about Joe Musgrove before substance check
MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post has provided some additional information about New York Mets manager Buck Showalter asking for San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove to be checked for illegal substances in the final game of the wild-card playoff series that the Mets lost on Oct. 9.
Yardbarker
Top Braves prospect continues to turn heads at Arizona Fall League
If you’re familiar with my work, you know how high I have been on Justyn-Henry Malloy. The Braves farm system is continually ranked near the bottom of baseball, but it’s pretty ironic how they continue to churn out high quality talent to the majors. Collecting assets is one thing, but developing them is something entirely different, and the Braves have proven to be one of the best organizations when it comes to grooming their players. We saw that with Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider, and Vaughn Grissom this year, and Malloy is a guy to watch out for in 2023.
Dodgers News: LA Lakers Honor Vin Scully at Crypto Home Opener
You don’t have to look very far to find the love and appreciation LA natives have for Vin Scully. The voice for the LA Dodgers for 67 illustrious years still rings through the community and is something that will truly never die. The Lakers had their home opener on...
MLB
Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists
The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday, with winners to be unveiled during a one-hour, special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. There are three finalists per...
Dodgers: It’s 2022, Why Is MLB Still Allowing Bad Calls to Impact Postseason Games?
Let’s get this out of the way right off the top: The Dodgers should have scored more runs in the NLDS. They should have hit better with runners in scoring position. They had their chances, and they didn’t capitalize. The Padres outplayed the Dodgers, and that’s why the Padres won the series.
Dodgers Schedule: Triple-A Slate of Games Announced for 2023 Season
Minor-league baseball is one of the most pleasant ways to spend an evening. Even if you don’t care about the big-league franchise associated with the team, seeing these professional ballplayers before they’ve made it big can be a really cool experience. I was 16 when the Angels moved...
MLB News: Former Dodgers Adversary Joins Texas Rangers
Former Giants manager Bruce Bochy retired after the 2019 season, having won three World Series titles in San Francisco but averaging just 71 wins per year over his last three seasons. It was the end of an era in the Bay Area, with Bochy riding off into the sunset and pitcher Madison Bumgarner riding off into the Arizona rotation.
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 3