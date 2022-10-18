ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Decision day for Top247 athlete Malachi Coleman

It’s decision day for one of Nebraska’s targets in the 2023 class as Malachi Coleman is scheduled to announce on Saturday at 5:45 PM this evening. Coleman, a four-star athlete from Lincoln East, picked up a Nebraska offer last fall that kicked off his ascension from intriguing local recruit to national talent. Offers started coming from everyone in the region, followed by Big Ten teams, followed by Georgia, Oklahoma and USC.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska offers 2026 recruits with strong Huskers connection

Nebraska Cornhuskers fans might recognize the surname of the Huskers newest offers out in Arizona as Bastian Vanden Bosch and Case Vanden Bosch each received a verbal tender. The brothers are freshman football players for Arizona powerhouse Brophy Prep and the son of former Nebraska defensive lineman Kyle Vanden Bosch, who played for the Huskers from 1998 to 2000, and the defender was a tour de force finishing with 142 career tackles, 13 sacks, 34 tackles for a loss and 46 pressures. Vanden Bosch was an important special teams player as well where he blocked three kicks in a single season.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy