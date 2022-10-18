Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense
Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment
Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
Excerpt: Chip Kelly Talks About ESPN College Gameday, Oregon's Offense
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about the importance of ESPN College Gameday, national exposure, and what he sees from Oregon's offense. For the full video interview, GO HERE.
What Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of Kansas State at TCU
This is what Kansas State coordinators Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at TCU on Saturday, October 22, 2022. "Yeah, he's something else. These guys are just explosive waiting to happen. And so yeah, it's a great challenge for our guys. We're excited." On...
MSU Football Player Sam Westmoreland Found Dead At A Church, Cops Say
Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland was found dead on Wednesday at a church ... cops tell TMZ Sports. A spokesperson for the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office says they discovered the offensive lineman's body after they were called out to Blackjack Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville regarding a death investigation.
Duke will be without the nation's top two incoming freshmen tonight at Countdown to Craziness
Injuries are nothing new to Duke Basketball over the last several seasons as multiple five star prospects have arrived in Durham only to miss time due to various ailments. As the program prepares to open a new era under head coach Jon Scheyer, it appears as though the injury bug has already made itself known.
Franklin County's Kaden Moorman decommits from Kentucky
Frankfort (Ky.) Franklin County running back Kaden Moorman (5-foot-10, 205) has decommitted from Kentucky. "I'd like to thank the university of Kentucky for everything, and the fans as well, just want to explore my options and be useful of my 5 official visits wisely and make the best decision for me and my family. Kentucky could still be a landing spot. as that being said I would like to decommit and publicly open my recruitment 100% back up to all schools. Thank you. Please respect my decision," Moorman wrote on Twitter.
Quick Recap: Oklahoma State rallies to defeat Texas, 41-34
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State and Texas meet in another ranked vs. ranked showdown between two of the Big 12's best on Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) are searching for a quick bounce-back win after suffering their first loss of the season last week, while the Longhorns (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) look to snap a four-game losing streak in true road games.
BYU picks up a commitment from David Tangilanu
It didn't take long for Menlo-Atherton's David Tangilanu to pounce on his offer from BYU. Just a few days after talking with Kalani Sitake and receiving an offer from the Cougars, Tangilanu announced on his Twitter account that he has committed to BYU. Tangilanu is a member of The Church...
Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M
After a week away, the South Carolina football team will take the field this Saturday and host Texas A&M. The Aggies (3-3, 1-2) began the year as a top five program and playoff contender, but haven’t enjoyed the success that was planned through the first half of the season.
Watch: Bijan Robinson takes it 42 yards for the first TD against Oklahoma State
Texas is on the board in Stillwater, Okla. against No. 11 ranked Oklahoma State. The Longhorns’ offense started the game with the ball but ended the opening drive with a turnover as redshirt freshman QB Quinn Ewers tossed an interception when targeting Xavier Worthy to give Oklahoma State the ball from the Texas 28-yard line. The Texas defense came up big on the short field and forced the Pokes to settle for a 48-yard field goal to take an early 3-0 lead on the Longhorns.
Nebraska offers 2026 recruits with strong Huskers connection
Nebraska Cornhuskers fans might recognize the surname of the Huskers newest offers out in Arizona as Bastian Vanden Bosch and Case Vanden Bosch each received a verbal tender. The brothers are freshman football players for Arizona powerhouse Brophy Prep and the son of former Nebraska defensive lineman Kyle Vanden Bosch, who played for the Huskers from 1998 to 2000, and the defender was a tour de force finishing with 142 career tackles, 13 sacks, 34 tackles for a loss and 46 pressures. Vanden Bosch was an important special teams player as well where he blocked three kicks in a single season.
Iowa forward Filip Rebraca enters his final college basketball season with a 'chip on his shoulder'
The storyline of the offseason for Iowa basketball seemed to be the transfer portal. The Hawkeyes lost a key piece of last year's team in Joe Toussaint (who transferred to West Virginia) to the portal, but where Iowa took the biggest hit was in the transfer portal. The Hawkeyes were...
Musselman expects 'eye-opening experiences' coming for Hoop Hogs
After debuting at No. 10 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll and being projected by media to finish second in the SEC standings, it is fair to say the early hype surrounding the 2022-23 Arkansas Razorbacks is significant. However, head coach Eric Musselman has been quick to point out his young team is far from a finished product.
Teammates reveal the most impressive player on the Michigan men’s basketball team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team begins its season in just over two weeks with an exhibition against Ferris State and the opener against Purdue Fort Wayne. Until then, there are many unknowns about the 2022-23 Wolverines. Seven scholarship newcomers — five freshman and two...
FSU coach Mike Norvell checks in on elite RB prospect via helicopter
Florida State coaches are making the rounds these next few days to see a variety of recruits during the bye week. A top priority for the Seminoles is Orlando running back Cedric Baxter, and FSU coach Mike Norvell made sure to leave an impression on the four-star recruit as he arrived for his visit via a helicopter.
4-star wing Kaden Cooper says he has one school in mind and is nearing announcement
Kaden Cooper, the No. 57 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has been a high-priority recruit for a handful of programs including Alabama, Gonzaga, Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma where he has taken visits to each program. It's late in the recruiting process for the four-star wing and he says he...
Top Alabama CB target Desmond Ricks reclassifies to 2023 cycle
You can add five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks to the remaining list of 2023 targets for the Crimson Tide, as the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy product -- who was previously ranked the No. 2 overall recruit in 2024 -- will reclassify and be a part of the 2023 cycle, he announced on Saturday.
