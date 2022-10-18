ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense

Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment

Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
TMZ.com

MSU Football Player Sam Westmoreland Found Dead At A Church, Cops Say

Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland was found dead on Wednesday at a church ... cops tell TMZ Sports. A spokesperson for the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office says they discovered the offensive lineman's body after they were called out to Blackjack Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville regarding a death investigation.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Franklin County's Kaden Moorman decommits from Kentucky

Frankfort (Ky.) Franklin County running back Kaden Moorman (5-foot-10, 205) has decommitted from Kentucky. "I'd like to thank the university of Kentucky for everything, and the fans as well, just want to explore my options and be useful of my 5 official visits wisely and make the best decision for me and my family. Kentucky could still be a landing spot. as that being said I would like to decommit and publicly open my recruitment 100% back up to all schools. Thank you. Please respect my decision," Moorman wrote on Twitter.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Quick Recap: Oklahoma State rallies to defeat Texas, 41-34

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State and Texas meet in another ranked vs. ranked showdown between two of the Big 12's best on Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) are searching for a quick bounce-back win after suffering their first loss of the season last week, while the Longhorns (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) look to snap a four-game losing streak in true road games.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

BYU picks up a commitment from David Tangilanu

It didn't take long for Menlo-Atherton's David Tangilanu to pounce on his offer from BYU. Just a few days after talking with Kalani Sitake and receiving an offer from the Cougars, Tangilanu announced on his Twitter account that he has committed to BYU. Tangilanu is a member of The Church...
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds

Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

After a week away, the South Carolina football team will take the field this Saturday and host Texas A&M. The Aggies (3-3, 1-2) began the year as a top five program and playoff contender, but haven’t enjoyed the success that was planned through the first half of the season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Watch: Bijan Robinson takes it 42 yards for the first TD against Oklahoma State

Texas is on the board in Stillwater, Okla. against No. 11 ranked Oklahoma State. The Longhorns’ offense started the game with the ball but ended the opening drive with a turnover as redshirt freshman QB Quinn Ewers tossed an interception when targeting Xavier Worthy to give Oklahoma State the ball from the Texas 28-yard line. The Texas defense came up big on the short field and forced the Pokes to settle for a 48-yard field goal to take an early 3-0 lead on the Longhorns.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Nebraska offers 2026 recruits with strong Huskers connection

Nebraska Cornhuskers fans might recognize the surname of the Huskers newest offers out in Arizona as Bastian Vanden Bosch and Case Vanden Bosch each received a verbal tender. The brothers are freshman football players for Arizona powerhouse Brophy Prep and the son of former Nebraska defensive lineman Kyle Vanden Bosch, who played for the Huskers from 1998 to 2000, and the defender was a tour de force finishing with 142 career tackles, 13 sacks, 34 tackles for a loss and 46 pressures. Vanden Bosch was an important special teams player as well where he blocked three kicks in a single season.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

