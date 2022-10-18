Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Driver Injured in Accident Near Eagleville
A Bethany driver was injured in an accident near Eagleville Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 46-year old Bethany resident Jamil Hopper and 57-year old Gary Knight of Seymore, Missouri were both southbound on I-35. Hopper travelled off the east side of the road, overcorrected and travelled back on the roadway where he struck the tractor-trailer driven by Knight.
northwestmoinfo.com
High School Schedule For 10-20-22
5:00 PM Mid-Buchanan (25-11) @ Sherwood (28-5) -Sherwood beat Mid-Buchanan 2-0 on October 8 @ Lady Husker Tournament. -winner plays winner of Russellville @ Valley Park in semifinals Friday, October 28 11 AM. -live on KKWK 100.1 FM. Class 3 – quarterfinals. 6:00 PM Oak Grove (23-5) @ Chillicothe...
kchi.com
Ludlow Man Booked On FTA Warrants
A Ludlow resident, 29-year-old Tyler Gene Harper, was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center on several Failure to Appear warrants and for alleged possession of a controlled substance. The warrants are for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged passing bad checks, non-support, driving while revoked, and a seatbelt violation. Total bond is set at $25,110.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
One-hundred-fifteen calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 3:10 pm, the K-9 Officer and K-9 Enoch assisted a State car on a vehicle stop at the east Livingston / Linn Co line of Highway 36. Enoch provided a positive indication and the trooper completed the investigation.
kttn.com
Car and big rig collide on Interstate 35 on Thursday
A Bethany resident was injured late Thursday afternoon when the car he was driving and a big rig were involved in a Harrison County wreck near the 101-mile marker in Harrison County. Forty-six-year-old Jamil Hopper received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital. The semi-truck...
kchi.com
Two Crashes – Three Injured
A crash in Carroll County involving a parked vehicle left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers investigated the crash that happened at about 12:25 pm Wednesday when 92-year-old Robert A Hart drove through the garage door at a carwash, crossed US 65 headed east, and struck another garage door and a military-style Humvee (HMMWV). Hart had minor injuries and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lathrop School District Names New Superintendent
The Lathrop School Distinct has named a new superintendent. The Lathrop R-II School Board Thursday announced Dr. Adam Willard has accepted their offer to become the district superintendent starting in the 2023-24 school year. Originally from Chillicothe, Dr. Willard is currently the superintendent at Walnut Grove in southwest Missouri. He...
kchi.com
Recent Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two recent bookings. Forty-year-old Joshua Paul Todd of Henderson, TN was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged DWI – Persistent Offender. Todd was arrested out of state and is held with no bond allowed as he awaits extradition.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Fugitive Found In Laundry
A Livingston County fugitive was arrested late last week after being found by deputies hiding in a pile of laundry. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 14 Deputy Sergeant Dustin Wolfe was searching for a wanted fugitive at a residence in the 200 block of east Thirds Street in Chillicothe. After confirming the suspect was at that residence and gaining entry to the home the deputy found 32-year-old Dawn resident Faren Danielle Evans hiding under some laundry.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troop H Makes A Pair Of Warrant Arrests Thursday
Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pair of arrests Thursday on outstanding warrants. The first of the arrests came at 1:06 A.M. in Buchanan County when officers arrested 30-year-old St. Joseph resident David A. Lopez on an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. Lopez was...
kttn.com
One person injured in Wednesday morning crash on Interstate 35
A Bonner Springs, Kansas resident sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned two miles south of Cameron on Wednesday morning, October 19th. An ambulance transported 20-year-old Dustin Cox to Liberty Hospital. The SUV traveled north on Interstate 35 before running off the road at the 50-mile...
nwmissouri.edu
Huggins crowned Homecoming king, Douglas is queen
Northwest Missouri State University crowned Foster Huggins and Hadley Renee Douglas its 2022 Homecoming king and queen Thursday during the University’s annual Homecoming Variety Show. Huggins, of Kansas City, Missouri, is a senior physical education major. He is active on campus in PE Club, Sigma Phi Epsilon and the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Watkins Mill State Park Hosting Laura Ingalls Wilder Display
Watkins Mill State Park Historic Site. Photo by Missouri State Parks. Watkins Mill State Park is giving visitors a chance to take a step back in time with the Laura Ingalls Wilder display at Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site. The display will be at the state park through Tuesday.
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Booking
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center at about 2:30 pm Friday, following his arrest on a warrant for alleged Failure To Appear on a charge of alleged Driving While Revoked. Bond is set at $750.
kchi.com
Kansas Man Arrested In Linn County
A Kansas City, KS man was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County early this morning. At about 1:50 am, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Josue Gadiel Castillo Acosta for alleged no valid driver’s license and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. He was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Arrested On Multiple Drug Felonies
A Bethany man is facing multiple drug possession felonies after his arrest Wednesday in Harrison County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Bethany resident Christopher J. Warren was arrested at 11:02 A.M. Wednesday on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for speeding.
northwestmoinfo.com
Virginia Man Arrested For DWI & Drugs In Andrew County
A Virginia man was arrested Wednesday morning in Andrew County on charges of DWI and drug possession. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Missouri State Highway APtrol, 45-year-old Warsaw, Virginia resident Jesse W. King was arrested at 8:14 A.M. Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated via drugs and felony possession of a controlled substance.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Bethany man in Harrison County on Wednesday morning, October 19th on drug-related charges. Forty-year-old Christopher Warren was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor unlawful possession of paraphernalia. He was also accused of speeding. Warren was taken...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Board of Education Mtg. Minutes From 10/18
President Donovan called the meeting to order at 6:00 a.m., with seven members present. Dr. Collins, Principals Burke, Thogmartin, and Board Secretary Holcomb were in attendance. Staff. attending were Brittany Ghidoni, Courtney Ray, Abbey Wilson and Amy Holder. Guests were Debbie. Sweatman and Craig Deaver. Dr. Collins requested to remove...
bethanyclipper.com
Orscheln’s to become Tractor Supply
Bethany, MO: Bethany Orscheln Farm and Home employees received word last week that their store will become a Tractor Supply Company store under a change in ownership approved by the Federal Trade Commission. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
Comments / 0