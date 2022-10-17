The Hamlet Town Council accepted fire trucks from the Hamlet-Davis Township Fire Department last week. Hamlet-Davis Township Fire Department Captain Aaron Anderson was at the meeting on behalf of the fire department. He announced the department would like to donate Engine 1 to the town of Hamlet. He added other trucks currently at the department would also be donated to the town and the township. He said ownership of the trucks would be split evenly with the town and the township but Engine 1 would solely be owned by the Town of Hamlet.

HAMLET, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO