wkvi.com
Betty C. Bailey
Funeral services for Betty C. Bailey, 72, of Knox, will be Friday, October 21 at noon CT at the Braman and Bailey Funeral Home in North Judson with visitation there from 10 a.m. CT until the time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
abc57.com
Three arrested after excavator is stolen from Wabash County, one arrested on warrants
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing an excavator from Wabash County, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. A fourth person was arrested on active warrants. On Tuesday, deputies were told that an excavator stolen out of Wabash County that same morning could possibly be...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Whitley County man sentenced to 20 years in assault of stepdaughter
WHITLETY COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 56-year-old Whitley County man has been sentenced after court documents say he assaulted his stepdaughter over the span of several years. Probable cause documents say police were called on June 16, 2021, by a mother who was reporting that her daughter...
hometownnewsnow.com
Firefighters Applauded for Dousing Major Blaze
(La Porte, IN) - Everyone involved in putting out what could have been the largest fire in the history of La Porte was recognized last night. La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder presented the October 5 blaze at the old American Rubber plant during last night's city council meeting. He also named each of the firefighters present during the meeting.
wkvi.com
Hamlet-Davis Township Fire Department Donates Fire Trucks to Town, Township
The Hamlet Town Council accepted fire trucks from the Hamlet-Davis Township Fire Department last week. Hamlet-Davis Township Fire Department Captain Aaron Anderson was at the meeting on behalf of the fire department. He announced the department would like to donate Engine 1 to the town of Hamlet. He added other trucks currently at the department would also be donated to the town and the township. He said ownership of the trucks would be split evenly with the town and the township but Engine 1 would solely be owned by the Town of Hamlet.
Times-Union Newspaper
Milford Battles Quonset Fire
MILFORD - There were no injuries after a quonset fire Saturday night at the corner of James and East Syracuse streets in Milford. According to Milford Fire Department Fire Chief Virgil Sharp, the MFD was called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. There was heavy smoke and fire, as well as multiple small explosions during the fire. There was a partial collapse to the 100-foot long, 40- to 50-foot tall building.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police searching for missing 18-year-old
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 18-year-old Jamar Keshaun Alsanders, who was last seen by family at the end of September. Alsanders is 5'5" and 165 pounds. He also suffers from mental illness and has no known place to go, according...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Drunken Pursuit
(La Porte, IN) - A suspected drunk driver allegedly kept fleeing police until his flat tires forced him to stop in downtown La Porte. Corey Storball, 41, of Michigan City, is charged with operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, and other counts. According to court documents, an officer on October...
hometownnewsnow.com
House Fire in Michigan City
(Michigan City, IN) - A house caught fire in Michigan City this morning. At about 5:40 a.m., firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Tennessee Street to report heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Further details, so far, have not been released by the fire department. However,...
hometownnewsnow.com
Two Houses Burn Again on Same Morning
(Michigan City, IN) - There were two house fires in Michigan City this morning. Officials said the structures in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street and Coolspring Avenue were heavily damaged. According to the fire department, a smoke detector in one of the residences woke up a sleeping couple, whose...
wkvi.com
Knox Community School Board Adopts 2023 Budget
The Knox Community School Board members finalized the 2023 budget process this week. According to the budget notice on Indiana Gateway, the corporation’s total advertised budget is $21,218,632, with a Rainy Day fund at about $978,000, Debt Service at $2.3 million, Education Fund at $12.8 million and Operations Fund at about $4.9 million.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 9:44 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 400 block South Main Street, Milford. Alan W. Coy reported the theft of two firearms. Value: $600. 12:02 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 11100 block South County Farm Road, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a...
hometownnewsnow.com
End of Slavery Day a Paid Holiday Now
(La Porte County, IN) - The day marking the end of slavery will now be recognized as a federal holiday by the La Porte County government. The La Porte County Commissioners Wednesday night unanimously voted to give county employees the day off for Juneteenth. Last June, several members of the...
inkfreenews.com
Woman Arrested On Four Criminal Cases
WARSAW — A Kokomo woman apparently staying in a Warsaw hotel was recently arrested on four criminal cases. In the first case, Megan Katherine Hooper, 32, Kokomo, is charged with criminal trespass and false informing, both class A misdemeanors. She was charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case. Hooper was also charged with criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, in a third case. In a fourth case, Hooper was charged with possession of cocaine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
wkvi.com
Knox Fall Leaf Pick-up Begins
Fall leaf pick-up for the City of Knox began Monday, October 17. The City of Knox reminds citizens to place all leaves in front of their residence next to the curb on the street in a long row and not in the alley. They also remind citizens to not bag...
Indiana driver crashes into business, flees to own home while yelling for his dad, police say
PORTAGE, Ind. — An Indiana man is behind bars after police said he crashed a vehicle into a Portage business and later led officers on a chase that ended at his own home. According to The Times of Northwest Indiana, the incident began early Monday at the Tobacco Kings Vape store on Willowcreek Road. Portage police said they received a report that a driver had crashed into the business about 6 a.m. and fled from the scene.
wkvi.com
Starke County CADA Celebrates 30th Anniversary
The Starke County Coalition Against Domestic Abuse (CADA) is celebrating its 30th anniversary. CADA began in 1992 as a grassroots volunteer organization during a time when there wasn’t any other organization or agency addressing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking in Starke County. Lack of available child...
hometownnewsnow.com
Safe Burglar Strikes B-Dubs
(La Porte, IN) - Money was taken from a safe during a burglary at a popular La Porte restaurant and bar. According to police, officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. yesterday to Buffalo Wild Wings after an employee reporting for work noticed broken glass outside the building. Sometime during the night, the investigation shows a glass door on the patio was shattered to gain entry.
Gary man arrested for alleged involvement in home invasion
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Gary man who’s alleged to have been involved in an incident in May that left a woman and her children terrorized.
WNDU
3 taken to hospital after stolen car chase in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A stolen car chase in Goshen ended with three people going to the hospital on Thursday. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers tried to stop a stolen car in the late afternoon. The car then led officers on a short pursuit before colliding with 2 additional vehicles at W. Pike Street and N. 2nd Street.
